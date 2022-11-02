Analysis |
After Snagging Elections, This Time Netanyahu Might Fundamentally Change Israeli Democracy
The former prime minister hasn't been big on military adventures or changes to the judicial system, but his need to cancel his corruption trial is converging with far-right partners keen to curb the Supreme Court
Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party waged an amazingly well-engineered and disciplined campaign over the past two months. Likud's loudmouth backbenchers were silenced until the polling stations closed.
