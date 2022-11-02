In Pictures: Israel’s Election Day as Captured by Haaretz Photographers

In Pictures: Israel’s Election Day as Captured by Haaretz PhotographersShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Print article SaveSave article to reading list Zen Read Open gallery viewItamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of Otzma Yehudit, celebrating at party headquarters with Israeli rapper Yoav Eliasi, aka The ShadowCredit: אוהד צויגנברגHaaretzNov 2, 2022Get email notification for articles from Haaretz FollowNov 2, 2022HaaretzNov 2, 2022Get email notification for articles from Haaretz FollowNov 2, 2022 Open gallery viewPrime Minister Yair Lapid at an election polling station in Hod HasharonCredit: Hadas Parush Open gallery viewOtmaz Yehudit and Shas election banners in Or YehudaCredit: Ofer Vaknin Open gallery viewIsraeli man voting at the ballot boxCredit: Tomer Appelbaum Open gallery viewBalad Chairman Sami Abu Shehade in Umm al-FahmCredit: Rami Shllush Open gallery viewUnited Torah Judaism election day headquarters in JerusalemCredit: Noam Rivkin Panton Open gallery viewLabor Party leader Merav Michaeli on Dizingoff street in Tel-AvivCredit: Itay Ron Open gallery viewVoters outside a polling station in Kibbutz ShefayimCredit: Hadas Parush Open gallery viewAyelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi party headquartersCredit: Ilan Assayag Open gallery viewMansour Abbas, watching the exit poll results broadcast with supporters at United Arab List’s party headquartersCredit: Gil Eliahu Open gallery viewReligious Zionism chairman Bezalal Smotrich celebrating at party headquartersCredit: Naama Grinbaum Open gallery viewPrime Minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Likud party headquartersCredit: Tomer Appelbaum Open gallery viewEmpty seats at Meretz party headquarters on election nightCredit: Nir KeidarCommentsSUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTERAutomatic approval of subscriber comments.From $1 for the first monthSUBSCRIBEAlready signed up? LOG INIn the NewsIn the NewsIstanbul bombingNetanyahuIsrael - ICJAIPACLaw of ReturnKahane - Ben-GvirGOP antisemitismDonald Trump Confirms 2024 Presidential BidAs Climate Warms, a China Planner Advocates ‘Sponge Cities’Civics Classes With LoyaltyHaaretz CartoonNetanyahu Offers to Recognize Unauthorized West Bank Outposts in Meeting With SmotrichThe Fellowship: Fast response to the Ukraine crisis Paid by IFCJICYMIHead of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet RevolutionNetanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to JudaismKen Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One ProblemWhy the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological WarfareDo American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?