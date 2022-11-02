Haaretz - back to home page
In Pictures: Israel’s Election Day as Captured by Haaretz Photographers

Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of Otzma Yehudit, celebrating at party headquarters with Israeli rapper Yoav Eliasi, aka The Shadow
Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of Otzma Yehudit, celebrating at party headquarters with Israeli rapper Yoav Eliasi, aka The ShadowCredit: אוהד צויגנברג
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at an election polling station in Hod HasharonCredit: Hadas Parush
Otmaz Yehudit and Shas election banners in Or YehudaCredit: Ofer Vaknin
Israeli man voting at the ballot boxCredit: Tomer Appelbaum
Balad Chairman Sami Abu Shehade in Umm al-FahmCredit: Rami Shllush
United Torah Judaism election day headquarters in JerusalemCredit: Noam Rivkin Panton
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli on Dizingoff street in Tel-AvivCredit: Itay Ron
Voters outside a polling station in Kibbutz ShefayimCredit: Hadas Parush
Ayelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi party headquartersCredit: Ilan Assayag
Mansour Abbas, watching the exit poll results broadcast with supporters at United Arab List’s party headquartersCredit: Gil Eliahu
Religious Zionism chairman Bezalal Smotrich celebrating at party headquartersCredit: Naama Grinbaum
Prime Minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Likud party headquartersCredit: Tomer Appelbaum
Empty seats at Meretz party headquarters on election nightCredit: Nir Keidar