Arab parties are bolstering their efforts to encourage their community to vote, after the headquarters of the three main parties found voter turnout at the midpoint on Election Day to be particularly low.

The parties have resorted to calling on activists to go door-to-door to escort voters to the polling station. Hadash-Ta’al are pushing for voters to bring one extra person to the polls, while Balad are ambitiously calling for each voter to bring along four others to ensure representation in the next Knesset.

Panic is also starting to creep in among Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List, which has conducted the most assured campaign of the three parties so far, with voter turnout stagnating in the party’s major strongholds: the Bedouin enclaves in the Negev and the northern Triangle region. Party leader Mansour Abbas said himself that “there is concern that the UAL will not pass the election threshold.” However, the atmosphere at their headquarters has not spilled into hysteria, and maintains a staid message to boost turnout.

Open gallery view Hadash-Ta’al leader Ayman Odeh in Haifa on Tuesday. Credit: Fadi Amun

“The wave of opposition to voting has subsided, but now we need to get potential voters to the actual polls,” Ebrahim Hijazi, United Arab Lists’ election headquarter chief, told Haaretz. “I believe we won't see a lower turnout than 48-49 percent, but it's hard to know what that means in relation to the general turnout.”

Both Hadash and Balad headquarters broadcast conflicting messages about the voting percentages and mentioned 12 percent as of 1 P.M. However, the data received at the headquarters indicated 15 percent toward 2 P.M.

At the same time, veterans of the parties stated that the increase as shown in the last hour doesn’t necessarily indicate a positive trend, and should be observed in light of the increase in the general voting percentages, and the Jewish vote.

Open gallery view Polling booth in Rahat on Tuesday. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

At the parties’ headquarters, reports on the necessity to increase the turnout were broadcast throughout the day. In Haifa, the leader of Hadash-Ta’al, Ayman Odeh, came out with a megaphone to some of the city's neighborhoods, Ein Hayam and Wadi Nisnas, among others: “I know some people will make fun of me for doing this, but it helps, the people want to hear from us directly,” Odeh said.