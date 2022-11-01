In one of Benjamin Netanyahu's latest efforts to stir up the ultra-Orthodox community and pull its voters out of seeming indifference, the former prime minister met with hundreds of yeshiva students crowded around Bnei Brak's town hall last Saturday night.

"Do you want a Lapid or Lieberman government?" he asked the crowd, many of which are too young to vote.

"No!" he continued, answering his own question. "Do you want to abolish the tax they imposed on disposable [plates and cutlery]? Go and vote!"

On Thursday, Netanyahu met with ultra-Orthodox reporters in Jerusalem and took pictures with dozens of yeshiva students who greeted him cheerfully.

In an interview with the Haredi radio station Kol-Barma, MK Moshe Gafni of ultra-Orthodox party Degel HaTorah criticized the Likud leader: "We don't need his assistance. He should concentrate on the Likud."

Yet it seems that Haredi field activists would be happy with a little help from Netanyahu. Less than 24 hours before the elections, there were two crucial challenges that leaders of United Torah Judaism faced: the continuous spillover of voters to both Religious Zionism and Shas, and the complacency of potential voters who declare that they do not intend to vote.

United Torah Judaism activists describe a prevailing atmosphere of indifference and despondency. The new chairman of the party, Yitzhak Goldknopf, is viewed as a shady businessman – which adds to the disgust the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox public feels towards its representatives. Another reason for indifference among voters is due to the internal struggles between Agudat Israel and Degel HaTorah and MKS within each faction.

Open gallery view Election event in Bnei Brak Saturday. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

United Torah Judaism activists thus fear many of its voters could be switching to Shas.

"People want to express their dissatisfaction with our representatives. It's difficult for them to vote Ben-Gvir, so they choose the other ultra-Orthodox party," one United Torah Judaism representative told Haaretz.

Shas officials told Haaretz that this trend is felt on their end, too.

"If you had told me two years ago that there would come a day when I would vote Shas, I would probably have hospitalized you," a student at one of the highly regarded yeshivas said while speaking with Haaretz.

"You reach an age where you say, 'Do you want my vote? Start showing results," he continued. According to him, the leaders of United Torah Judaism believe that voters will support the party no matter what and therefore do not put the work in to gain votes.

"What is their interest in helping the public if on election day they take out their winning card – a picture of this rabbi or another? We're done with that," he clarified.

A source in United Torah Judaism said that although there is a lot of anger towards the party and its representatives, in the end, most people will vote for them. Threats of blasphemy by leading rabbis will do their job, he added, and if there's any decrease in votes – it will be minor. Yet, within the Hasidic faction of the party – which questions the very act of participating in elections – there is fear of a drift towards right-wing Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Returning a favor to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef

Shas is indeed in a better situation – but they still face an unexpected enemy. In recent years, Shas chairman Arye Dery has managed to suppress all opposition within its Sephardic support base. Dery has also reached new audiences, and gained support from new rabbis and Sephardic congregations. Yet even Dery didn't foresee the enormous popularity Ben-Gvir currently enjoys.

Open gallery view Arye Dery at a Shas event in Ramla on Saturday. Credit: Yaakov Cohen

To stop the drift toward Ben-Gvir, Shas activists are trying to reach the traditionalist yet non-Orthodox voters who are choosing between Likud, Religious Zionism, and Shas.

On Saturday night Shas held an even in Ramla with over 2,000 people. "We're not hesitating. Almost all of my family and freinds vote for Shas," one resident at the event told Haaretz. Two other young residents, on the other hand, declared their support for Ben-Gvir: "Our family and friends are divided between Shas, Ben-Gvir, and Likud. We are going to vote for Ben-Gvir despite the rabbis' call to vote for Shas. Their requests don't phase us."

Senior rabbis took the stage one after the other. "We are in a crucial battle. This week we are voting for Hashem – without any personal interest," declared Rabbi Yigal Cohen, noting that he lost a donation of two million dollars to his yeshiva in order to attend the event. He didn't mention the word 'Shas,' but there was no need: behind him was a picture of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and the Shas symbol.

Rabbi Zamir Cohen was clearer in his attacks on Ben-Gvir. "It's impossible to trust someone with a kippah if there's no Torah-wisdom in his heart. A person who enters the Temple Mount goes against the Torah," he said.

He then went on to attack Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party: "They're the ones who brought the left into power. They allowed hundreds of thousands of gentiles to immigrate to Israel!"

Open gallery view Shas election event in Ramla, on Saturday. Credit: Yaakov Cohen

Dery echoed a similar sentiment when he took the stage: "We don't vote for people but for God! We return a great favor to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, to our father, who did so much for us. God willing, we shall overthrow this wicked left-wing government and establish a government headed by Netanyahu."