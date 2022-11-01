During a short trip on intercity roads recently, I had a hard time spotting any billboards for the three main candidates for prime minister.

More or less, the campaigns of Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are all based on the same graphic language, colors and logos. The posters show three men in suits, ties and gray hair against a blue-and-white background. If any red creeps in, it’s only to warn against the rival candidate – amid swatches of shocking black.

When you examine the candidates’ security policies on the current burning front – the Palestinians, mainly in the West Bank – you also can’t notice any big differences. All the main rival parties are stressing that when they were in power, everything ran smoothly.

It’s true that in August, Lapid and Gantz concluded their Gaza operation in three days, compared with 11 days for the fighting in May 2021 at the end of Netanyahu’s term. But both governments sought to end things quickly, avoided a direct clash with Hamas and were rightly leery of sending in the ground forces.

Happily for Lapid and Gantz, Gaza is quiet at the moment, mainly because Hamas wants it that way. This calm is linked to the economic incentives that Israel has given Hamas.

Also happily, the current government ended Netanyahu’s obscene practice of allowing into Gaza every few months suitcases filled with Qatari cash for Hamas. But Hamas is sitting quietly not because it’s really deterred by Israel, as the government claims, but mainly because 17,000 Gazans are entering Israel to work every day; nothing of the sort has been seen in more than two decades.

Open gallery view An election poster for Benny Gantz's party last week. Both Netanyahu's and Lapid's governments have avoided a direct clash with Hamas. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This step has enormous economic significance, and at least for now, it has spurred Hamas to zealously maintain the cease-fire in Gaza. But that doesn’t stop the organization from pouring as much fuel as possible on the bonfire in the West Bank, in an attempt to hurt Israel and drag the Palestinian Authority into chaos.

This situation isn’t easy to understand or explain, and the shades of gray leave Israel’s political parties fertile ground for campaigning by distorting the facts. Netanyahu particularly excels at this.

For weeks he has been trying to ride the growing wave of terrorism in the West Bank to portray the Lapid government as powerless to protect Israelis. He ignores that the roots of the problem lie in his many years in power, as the new outbreak is related to internal developments in the West Bank. Among these is the fact that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is getting old and his hands on the reins are slipping.

Moreover, Netanyahu unblinkingly connects the rise in attacks in the West Bank to the greater disorder in Israel. Criminal organizations are running wild in Arab towns, with the protection rackets and violence spilling over into the Jewish community in the form of thefts and break-ins at farms in the Negev and Galilee. But as usual with Netanyahu, it’s as if these problems began only in the late spring of 2021, when his Likud party lost power. Actually, they swelled gradually due to his successive governments’ indifference over the past decade.

Open gallery view The Erez crossing with Gaza last month. Economic incentives are helping keep the Strip quiet. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Bizarrely, but maybe not surprisingly, he found an unusual ally in the media on Monday. The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, which for more than two decades Netanyahu has considered a great Satan that ceaselessly harasses him and pushes his political rivals, chose to inform the country, one day before the election, that this year has witnessed “the highest number of murder victims and terror attacks since 2015.” Relying on data from the Shin Bet security service, which was dragged unwittingly into the fight, the tabloid reported that “after seven years, terror has hit a peak.”

The numbers are real, but they were cheaply manipulated. In October 2015, under Netanyahu, a wave of lone-wolf terror attacks erupted. This was dubbed “the knife intifada,” though it also included car-rammings and the occasional shooting. The wave waned in late March 2016, but by then 47 Israelis had died, most of them civilians.

The current wave began in late March of this year, so now it's seven months old (with a renewed escalation in recent weeks). Thus far, “only” 25 Israelis have died. But Yedioth chose to make its comparison on a year-to-year basis, and thus deemed the 25 fatalities in the first 10 months of this year to reflect an increase compared with 2015.

Open gallery view The scene of Saturday night's deadly shooting attack in Hebron in the West Bank. Gun-smuggling is a problem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The paper’s comparison also ignores other issues, like the fact that the current wave is more deadly due to a greater use of guns, which in turn stems from an increase in arms smuggling to the West Bank and Arab towns and villages in Israel. Needless to say, this increase occurred while Netanyahu was in office.

Above all, there’s no mention of the fact that Netanyahu and the Lapid-Gantz team adopted almost identical policies against these waves of terror – aggressive rhetoric, carefully calculated offensive measures and efforts to forgo long collective punishment that would spark clashes with the broader Palestinian public.

This policy was proposed to the Netanyahu government in 2015 by Gadi Eisenkot, then the army’s chief of staff and today a top candidate for Gantz’s National Unity Party. This policy received complete support from Netanyahu himself.

But one possible difference today stems from Netanyahu’s potential allies if he forms the next government. With MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in his cabinet, he may be tempted, or pushed, to take harsher steps against the Palestinians that could end very badly.

It’s hard to avoid concocting a conspiracy theory in which somebody at Yedioth chose to tilt its coverage in favor of the former prime minister, who, completely by chance, is standing trial for fraud and breach of trust in a case where the paper’s publisher, Arnon Mozes, is also in the dock. But it seems unlikely that this headline, or the serious attacks in Hebron and the Jordan Valley in recent days, will sway voters in either direction. At this stage, the issue is largely whether you like or hate Netanyahu.

Still, we've seen a clear slant at a very sensitive time, in the lead headline of a newspaper that’s very widely read.