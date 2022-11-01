With the final opinion polls before Election Day still showing the two rival blocs in a dead heat and several parties in danger of not making it into the Knesset at all, the election’s outcome will depend largely on every party’s success in getting its own voters to the polling stations Tuesday. Consequently, each of them is carefully mapping out its strategies for Election Day.

All or nothing

Yesh Atid’s supreme goal in this election is to prevent the opposition bloc, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, from winning the 61 Knesset seats needed to form a government. If that goal is achieved, party leader Yair Lapid will remain prime minister, whether as the head of a new government or, if he can’t form one, as head of a caretaker government until the next election.

To attain this goal, Yesh Atid is trying to “put rightist voters to sleep” by avoiding making remarks likely to fire them up. “If we don’t upset apathetic right-wing voters, we won’t give them a reason to mobilize and vote,” one party official explained.

The party will also refrain from trying to take votes away from the Labor Party and Meretz , given that both are hovering near the electoral threshold of the 3.25 percent of the vote. “If Lapid wants to be prime minister, he will need both parties in the next Knesset,” a party source said.

Yesh Atid will, however, try to siphon off voters from Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party , in order to reduce the likelihood that President Isaac Herzog will assign Gantz with the task of trying to form a government after the election.

“Lapid has chosen a dangerous tactic of all or nothing,” one source involved in Yesh Atid’s campaign said. “He could finish the election with 61 Knesset seats, but it’s enough for one or more parties not to pass the electoral threshold to give Netanyahu a resounding victory.”

Open gallery view Campaign ads for Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party in Tel Aviv. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Nevertheless, he predicted that leftist voters would ultimately mobilize to boost small parties like Labor and Meretz over the threshold, just as they did in previous elections.

National Unity has three main goals – to draw voters away from the right, win enough Knesset seats for Gantz to seek to form a government and to prevent Lapid from luring away its voters.

Polls show that the joint ticket formed by Gantz’s Kahol Lavan and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope hasn’t generated excitement among voters, who can’t decide if the party is now righti-wing or center-left. Gantz had hoped the joint ticket, bolstered by the addition of former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, would attract rightist voters and make the party the third largest in the next Knesset.

Instead, the latest polls show it with just 11 Knesset seats. Many potential voters are instead supporting Ayelet Shaked’s Habayit Hayehudi , even though polls show it’s unlikely to pass the electoral threshold.

Consequently, National Unity has veered right over the past week, highlighting the military experience brought by Eisenkot and Gantz, another former chief of staff, and the extremism of one of Netanyahu’s allies, the Religious Zionism party. On Monday, Gantz called dozens of people who formerly voted for Netanyahu’s Likud but are now considering National Unity. He has also given more than 30 media interviews over the last week.

In addition, the party plans a major get-out-the-vote campaign on Election Day and is trying to enlist influential figures to announce their support for the party and for Gantz as prime minister.

Stopping the hemorrhage

Religious Zionism held two campaign rallies Monday, highlighting the tensions between the joint ticket’s two leaders – Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the party of the same name, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit party. But activists from Smotrich’s party, which is backed by many yeshivas, are expected to dominate operations on Election Day, from holding up signs at intersections to driving convoys of sound trucks waving flags through various communities to urge people to vote for it.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich at a Religious Zionism election campaign event in the southern city of Sderot, last week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

United Torah Judaism is fighting on several fronts simultaneously. The Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party is trying to prevent voter loss to both Religious Zionsim and Shas, as well as apathy among potential voters who say they don’t intend to vote at all.

Party activists say the mood among their voters is one of apathy and depression. Its voters view UTJ’s new chair, Yitzchak Goldknopf, as a party hack, which has merely increased their disgust for their Knesset representatives. They have also been turned off by the infighting between the joint ticket’s two component parties, Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah, and by infighting among MKs within each party.

Nevertheless, one UTJ source said he believes most of its voters will ultimately turn out for it, thanks to exhortations by their rabbis that failing to do so would desecrate God’s name.

Shas ’ situation is much better, though the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox party also trails Religious Zionism in the polls. To stop its voters from bleeding away, it is appealing to non-Orthodox but traditional Sephardim who could vote for Shas, Religious Zionism or Likud.

To this end, one of the speakers at a large Shas rally in Ramle Saturday night openly assailed Ben-Gvir. “You can’t rely on someone with a kippah but no da’at Torah behind him,” Rabbi Zamir Cohen said, referring to the Haredi parties’ practice of following directives from their rabbis. “Someone who visits the Temple Mount violates the Torah.”

He also attacked Likud, saying it “brought the left to power by enabling hundreds of thousands of non-Jews to immigrate to Israel in recent years.”

Battling apathy

The three Arab parties all agree that their main opponent is voter apathy, especially among young people. Consequently, they are focusing on their get out the vote operations.

Open gallery view Election billboards in Arabic, ahead of 2021 election. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

United Arab List , Hadash-Ta’al and Balad all plan to adopt the model they use in local elections – directly contacting, and sometimes visiting, potential voters.

One Balad activist said he and his colleagues already know almost every person on their list of potential voters and plan to call or visit them on Election Day to encourage them to vote. The party will also keep a close eye on turnout throughout the day.

“We aren’t far short of the electoral threshold,” one Balad source said. “If every voter brings another one or two people to the polling station, that would be enough for us to get in.”

Hadash-Ta’al activists said the field is waking up, thanks to the “Save us!” campaign it launched two days ago. They will also focus on encouraging potential voters to vote, though the party already has a broad base of tens of thousands of voters who will likely do so.

Ta’al activists in particular will focus on the southern Triangle region, where the joint ticket is considered weak. Field activists will also give the campaign headquarters updates on turnout every two hours.

United Arab List has broadcast confidence about making it into the Knesset throughout the past few weeks, but still plans to work to get voters to the polls early in the day. Turnout in unrecognized Bedouin villages of the Negev, which are considered its main bastion of support, will be crucial, so activists will devote special efforts to those communities.