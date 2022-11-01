Itamar Ben-Gvir Enjoyed Israel's Election Day. He Knew He Had Already Won

A neighbor awaited Itamar Ben-Gvir excitedly as voting began in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba at 7 A.M. on Election Day.

As the Religious Zionism candidate arrived at the polling place, the man took out his smartphone and showed him a photograph from the March 2020 election. Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party received just 19,402 votes in that election, far below the electoral threshold. In the photo, Ben-Gvir could be seen voting in an otherwise empty classroom.

Two and a half years later, that same classroom and the corridor leading to it were packed with dozens of journalists – both from Israel and abroad – waiting to witness the man who had become the main story of this election cast his vote.

Ben-Gvir began Election Day like any other politician, urging his supporters to work hard over the coming hours so they could celebrate after the polls closed at 10 P.M. But long before the voting started, he was already a winner. He had won the status of being the leader of a major party; someone whose vote-casting was in itself a media event, followed by a “statement.” That status would only be further enhanced when the exit polls were released at 10 P.M., giving his party 15 seats in the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir’s statement was copied from ultra-Orthodox party Shas’ tried and trusted method. He promised voters a “two-for-the-price-of-one ballot”: “You get [Benjamin] Netanyahu and you also a real, full-on, right-wing government.”

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir holding up a voting slip for his Religious Zionism party, in Ashdod on Tuesday. Credit: Ilan Assayag

He also had a message for the “world” that is so concerned by his rise. “When I become public security minister, the world will see that things will be good – both for Jews and for the Arab in Umm al-Fahm who deserves a secure life. I’ll be a good public security minister for everyone.”

At the start of the day, Ben-Gvir was still claiming he had a “deep love” for Netanyahu. But as Election Day wore on, Netanyahu’s name disappeared from his pledges to voters and statements to camera. Instead, he began talking of Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The biggest threat, he said, was if his Religious Zionism party would not be big enough to prevent Gantz from being part of the next coalition government. “Gantz won’t take care of security; he agreed to endanger the lives of Golani soldiers,” he said, repeating an accusation about Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

“The truth is that Netanyahu doesn’t really interest our voters that much anymore,” said one of Ben-Gvir’s advisers. “Bibi is like white rice: he goes with anything. That’s why they’re voting for Ben-Gvir – because only he can ensure that Netanyahu goes with the right.”

As befits a senior statesman who is allegedly under threat, the Knesset provided Ben-Gvir with an entourage of bodyguards and a convoy of two large, new black SUVs and a police tactical team. The only reminder of his recent scrappy past was a battered Subaru in the convoy blasting out cover versions of popular Mizrahi songs, reworked to glorify him.

The convoy made its way west, from Kiryat Arba through the towns of the southern Coastal Plain, with stops at polling places that were plastered with Ben-Gvir posters. In Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Malakhi, Ashdod and Ashkelon, no one shouted the name of his party. Just his. No one there was voting for “Religious Zionism.” Everyone was voting for “Ben-Gvir!”

There were no posters of the man who nominally leads the slate, Bezalel Smotrich, whose National Union-Tkuma party partnered with Otzma Yehudit. He was totally irrelevant there.

In the Chabad neighborhood of Kiryat Malakhi, a theological debate was underway on the teachings of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who had ordered his followers to vote for whichever party best kept the “three wholenesses”: wholeness of the Torah; wholeness of the land; and wholeness of the nation. Is wholeness of the land more important? In that case, it’s a vote for Ben-Gvir. Or is it wholeness of the Torah?

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir supporters in Ashdod on Election Day. Credit: Ilan Assayag

United Torah Judaism activists looked bereft. One of them, a Ger Hasid, left the polling place muttering to himself: “The Chabadniks have long since abandoned us.”

Shas activists were also in despair. One of them sat on a chair in the shade, looking at the crowd surrounding Ben-Gvir. “At least he’s right wing,” he said.

In the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, Ben-Gvir’s posters outnumbered those of the rabbis. In the secular neighborhoods, they even covered those of Netanyahu. Supporters sang his name to the tune of soccer anthems. One elderly woman pushed her way through the throng of selfie-seekers and asked for a blessing for her unmarried daughter. An amused Ben-Gvir blessed her that “she will live in peace and contentment, and that we will be the landlords here.”

By now, the fans know that Ben-Gvir has updated his repertoire. They know they’re no longer allowed to chant “Death to the Arabs!” Just “Death to the terrorists!” When one of them chanted “Here comes the next prime minister,” Ben-Gvir corrected him. “Not prime minister; the next police minister.” He gave up correcting them later in the day.

It no longer matters what the final results are. Ben-Gvir has already won by transforming himself into a senior and influential figure, a politician who will be with us long after Netanyahu has gone.

Red rag

The campaigns of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were run totally separately. A source at the party’s headquarters explained: “We’re fully coordinated, to the level of which streets and neighborhoods each side works in. We’re fully aware that in places like Givat Shmuel and Gush Etzion, Ben-Gvir is a red rag to many religious voters, so his name and picture won’t appear there.”

Indeed, when Smotrich arrived at noon to the party headquarters in Givat Shmuel – the Tel Aviv suburb with a high concentration of relatively moderate religious voters – there was no memory or mention of Ben-Gvir. Even the campaign jingles blaring from the loudspeakers were different. Smotrich’s were based on Hasidic music.

His arrival failed to rouse the genteel neighborhood enjoying its Election Day holiday. His party had brought a group of teenage boys to sing for him, but their prancing around seemed somewhat contrived. Despite notifying the media in advance, only a small handful of journalists were present. After his anemic “statement,” Smotrich went upstairs to an office where Religious Zionism lawmaker Michal Woldiger was cloistered with a group of teenage girls, operating a call center to potential voters. Religious Zionism’s female representatives are kept out of sight during the campaign, in order not to scare off the Haredi voters who aren’t used to voting for women.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich arriving to party headquarters in Givat Shmuel on Election Day. Credit: Itay Ron

Unlike Ben-Gvir, Smotrich isn’t gathering his voters on the street.

After spending their Election Day apart, both men planned to spend their Election Nights apart as well. Smotrich will dance and sing and thank God for making him the leader of the third-largest party in the Knesset. But he, and everyone else there, will know it wasn’t his voters who brought it home.