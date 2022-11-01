Immediately after the polls close, the Central Election Committee will begin counting Israel's ballots, translating votes into the Knesset's 120 seats. The complex method by which votes become official results will have a significant effect on the formation of the 25th Knesset.

After the voting ends, the ballots are counted and invalid ones are discarded. From the total number of votes, an electoral threshold of 3.25 percent is calculated, and any party that fails to pass the minimum threshold will not enter the Knesset.

All valid votes for parties that did not cross the electoral threshold are discarded, and only then is the number of votes per seat calculated.

How are the seats calculated?

After the electoral threshold is determined, the remaining parties' votes are calculated and the total number of valid votes divided by 120. The resulting figure is known as the "mandate measurement," referring to the Hebrew term for a Knesset seat – a mandate.

The number of valid votes is then divided by this measurement to determine the number of seats each of the parties receives. The result, though, does not equal 120 seats.

What happens to the votes that are left over?

Through these calculations, a party may end up with whole seats and fractions – 4.5, 11.75 or a similar number of seats. These fractions of seats represent "surplus votes," which are collected and distributed to other parties in accordance with the Bader-Ofer law and any surplus vote agreements signed in the lead-up to the election.

The Bader-Ofer law presents a complex formula for calculating any excess votes won by parties and how to redistribute them as seats. It takes into account the relative size of each party's list, including its number of surplus votes and any agreement it signed before the elections.

The law is named after the two people who advanced it, former lawmakers Yohanan Bader and Avraham Ofer. It was approved by the Knesset in 1973, and implemented for the first time in the election for the eighth Knesset.

Who gains from surplus vote agreements?

The law allows any two parties to sign an agreement to prevent the loss of surplus votes. While signing such an agreement increases each party's chances of winning additional seats, the calculation for how exactly the surplus votes are distributed is highly complex.

According to the law, two parties that have signed a surplus vote agreement will be considered as one party when the distribution of surplus votes are examined. The actual distribution of seats between them will then be decided according to their relative size.

The mathematical formula in the law is based on the ratio between the total number of votes received by a certain party and the number of seats it won, plus 1. The party that receives the highest number gets the remaining seats. In practice, this formula often gives an advantage to the larger party, and not necessarily to those who won the larger number of surplus votes.

When will the official results be announced?

Although the final, or almost final, results are expected to be announced by the end of this week, the Central Elections Committee chairman, Supreme Court Justice Issac Amit, will not present them to the president until next week.

November 17 is the latest date which the president can appoint one of the candidates to form a government.