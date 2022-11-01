Why Netanyahu Can No Longer Rely on the French Vote

As Israelis cast their ballots on Election Day, it was clear that, based on polling predictions, every vote would count. And one of the many questions hanging over the campaign was which parties French immigrants would be backing.

Historically, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party could rely on the Gallic vote as the majority of French olim – between 120,000 and 150,000 people – had for years expressed unwavering loyalty toward him. However, that has waned in recent years.

“French voters were disappointed in 2021 when Netanyahu reached out to centrist parties as he distanced himself from his right-wing base and the ultra-Orthodox parties,” said Benjamin Petrover, a political journalist for i24 News. “Without overgeneralizing, most French immigrants have been fervent loyalists of Netanyahu in particular, not just Likud. They almost worship him. When I visit cities with a strong French community, such as Ashdod, Netanya or Jerusalem, it always strikes me that there is almost an absolute overlap between their political beliefs and Netanyahu’s words.”

However, Petrover said that things have become more nuanced, which could be reflected in this week’s results. “I have observed here and there that more French people are now rallying behind [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich,” he said, referring to the far-right extremists heading the Religious Zionism party that is tipped to become the third-largest party in the next Knesset.

“Among former Naftali Bennett supporters too, many were disappointed with his alliance with the left [when he formed the “government of change” in June 2021] and have therefore turned to more radical candidates who are less likely to ‘betray their ideals.’”

When asked why most of the French community in Israel tends to vote for right-wing or far-right parties, Petrover first recalled the reasons behind their immigration – which is primarily motivated by fleeing antisemitism.

“French Jews who fled their country because of antisemitism seek a strong message from politicians to defend their Jewish identity,” he said. “Most of them are at the very least traditionalists and some are even very religious, who identify with candidates who put in their speeches components of a religious nature.

“Many French people who leave France for those reasons have also suffered from antisemitism from the Muslim community in France. For those, an anti-Arab discourse can be very appealing,” Petrover added.

‘King of the Jews’

Daniel Ben Simon, a journalist of Franco-Moroccan origin, believes that French people tend to become more radical after they arrive in Israel. “In France, they were more liberal and traditionalist – but once here, their Jewish identity takes over. Some think they are coming to “help and support Israel,” and when they can, they even join the army. They want a party that reinforces these Jewish and patriotic aspects, and they oppose anything that might hinder this idyllic vision they have of the country.”

Ben Simon recalled a trip – when he was a Labor lawmaker – to Paris with Netanyahu in January 2015, following the deadly attack on a kosher supermarket. “He was welcomed like a messiah, as if he were the king of the Jews,” he said.

Open gallery view Former Labor lawmaker Daniel Ben Simon says of the immigrants: "In France, they were more liberal and traditionalist – but once here, their Jewish identity takes over." Credit: Ilya Melnikov

Back in 2019, all of the major parties had a French-speaking spokesperson, and some party leaders went so far as to address the French community in their native language. “My dear friends, I love you,” Netanyahu said in a direct address to the French-Israeli community in French, in a campaign spot broadcast on social media.

Several French speakers unsuccessfully stood in the 2019 election, including Yosef Taieb (Shas) and Eli Alaluf, who had served as a lawmaker in Moshe Kahlon’s now-disbanded Kulanu from 2015. (Taieb would ultimately make it into the Knesset thanks to his party’s use of a law that allows ministers to give up their Knesset seat for someone else on the party slate.)

“Today, there is less effort to attract this community,” Ben Simon said. “While Likud continues to campaign in French, and Otzma Yehudit also has its French-speaking representatives, the center and left-wing parties have given up.”

Henri Bettan, representative of the French-speaking community for Yesh Atid, lamented the lack of resources available for French-speaking immigrants compared to those dedicated to Russian- and English-speaking immigrants.

“Ninety-three percent of the French community [in Israel] is Sephardi, many of whom don’t come from a high socioeconomic background – as Israelis tend to believe – but from the banlieues. Those who have suffered directly from antisemitism, often from the Muslim community, and had to hide their Jewish identity to some extent. For example, their children were usually required to be careful and were asked to conceal any religious signs.”

Bettan said that while the French Jews faced a permanent threat in their native land, once in Israel they believed in the rhetoric of some right-wing parties regarding the Arab threat and expect the State of Israel to avenge their former humiliations and fears. “Moreover, most of them understand little about Israeli politics and don’t read the local press. They rely only on the French-language media, most of which is right wing.”

For Julien Bahloul, a former journalist and commentator on French and Israeli politics, the centrist and left-wing parties have given up on the French in favor of the more liberal Anglo community.

“The French community is largely right wing and conservative, but not far right,” Bahloul said. If some are now turning to extreme candidates such as Ben-Gvir, he believes this can be explained by their disappointment with right-wing candidates who proved too centrist for them. “Many French people voted for [then-Habayit Hayehudi leader] Naftali Bennett in the past, and felt betrayed when he allied with left-wing and Arab parties” in the governing coalition last year, he said.

Petrover noted that the cost of living is also a key issue for French immigrants. “It is even the first topic of conversation for French speakers – not Bibi [Netanyahu] or the Palestinian territories,” he said. “But since this issue doesn’t seem to be a priority, they fall back on the other issues of security and religion.

“Furthermore, most of them don’t understand the complexity of the Israeli electoral system – therefore they choose what seems most obvious and familiar to them,” he added.