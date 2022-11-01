Sharon Reppucci has a beachball in one hand, her little daughter’s hand in the other. They’ve come to join her husband and older daughter at Gordon Beach in Tel Aviv for a day of sea and sun.

But Reppucci is hardly in a jovial mood. She is deeply concerned, she says, about the results of today’s election.

“I fear a power takeover by the far right in this country,” says the 42-year-old high-tech worker. “I hear about more and more people who plan to vote for Ben-Gvir [the Kahanist politician whose Religious Zionism party is expected to emerge as the third largest], and we see similar trends in Europe.”

Open gallery view Sharon Reppucci, 42, and her daughter at the beach in Tel Aviv on Tuesday Credit: Leah Pennisi-Glaser

Election Day is a day off in Israel, and in the past, many Israelis preferred to spend the day at the beach rather than stand in line at their local polling station.

That would not be the case for Reppucci. She has just come from the polling station where she cast her ballot for centrist Yesh Atid. “I couldn’t decide until the last minute between Yesh Atid and Labor, and now I’m afraid that I made the wrong decision and Labor may not pass the threshold,” she says.

As she catches her husband’s eye, Reppucci bids farewell with a small prayer. “That we should have a place here where we can raise our children,” she says, pulling her daughter along.

Following early morning rain showers, the skies in Tel Aviv were clear by midday, with many Israelis taking advantage of the unusually warm autumn weather to swim, sail and play volleyball at one of the city’s most popular beaches.

But just because they planned to exploit this vacation day to its fullest didn’t mean they were going to shirk their civic responsibility. Like Reppucci, every single Israeli questioned on the beach (admittedly not a representative sample of the voting population) had either already cast their ballot or was planning to do so later in the day.

Lena Koren, a 47-year-old surgeon, plays beach volleyball on this beach virtually every morning before beginning her hospital rounds. She is about to pack up and head home to Petach Tikvah, a city east of Tel Aviv, so that she can avoid the polling station crowds that are typical of the end of the Election Day.

Open gallery view Osnat Ben-Altabet, 37 (left) and Dr. Lena Koren, 47 (right) at the beach, Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. Credit: Leah Pennisi-Glaser

Until not that long ago, Koren relays, she was a diehard Likudnik. “But then Bibi started going bananas,” she says, referring to the party leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “and I couldn’t bring myself to vote for them anymore.” Koren will be casting her vote today for Yesh Atid.

Unlike many supporters of the Israeli center-left, Koren is feeling pretty upbeat about the outcome of this election. “I’m an optimistic person by nature, and I believe we will win,” she says. “I believe that most Israelis have brains and are rational, and when push comes to shove, they will make the right choice at the ballot box. I also believe we are going to see many more Arab citizens come out to vote today, and that is a good thing.”

Her friend and longtime teammate Osnat Ben-Altabet, who lives in Tel Aviv, will be voting in the evening. “I’ve always believed in Labor and will vote for them today as well,” says the 37-year-old educational program administrator.

Israel’s cultural and business capital, Tel Aviv has always been a bastion of the center-left. In the last election held in March 2021, parties that were part of the outgoing “government of change” drew more than 75 percent of the vote in the city. Yesh Atid was the biggest winner, capturing 22 percent of the vote. The two left-wing Zionist parties – Labor and Meretz – together brought in another 30 percent. Voter turnout in Tel Aviv was only 60 percent in the last election – compared with a national average of 67 percent.

When asked if he plans to vote today, Benny Itzkovitz, a 42-year-old employee of the Israel Electric Corporation, responds: “Obviously.”

Open gallery view Benny Itzovitch, 42, Tel Aviv beach on Tuesday. Credit: Leah Pennisi-Glaser

Since taking up swimming in the sea, he says, he makes a point of coming to this beach two morning a week. “Thanks to the election, this week I’ll be able to get in three days, and it’s really fortunate because the weather turned out to be great today and the sea is really calm.”

Itzkovitz plans to vote in the evening, and he will be casting his ballot for Yesh Atid. “In the past, I always voted Meretz but I’m sick of them,” says the father of two from Givatayim, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv.

Did the many doomsday prophecies of the end of Israeli democracy, should Netanyahu return to power, affect his desire to head to the beach this morning?

“First of all, I don’t think Bibi’s going to win,” he says. “But even if I did, what was I supposed to do? Lie in bed all day with the pillow over my head?”

Bar Flesch, a 31-year-old sculptor who works for the Tel Aviv municipality, is planning to vote for Benny Gantz’s National Unity party. “My feeling is that we’re headed for another election soon,” he predicts, “but I hope I’m wrong.” He volunteers that every one of his teammates is also planning to vote.

Is Flesch concerned about the growing popularity of a racist politician like Ben-Gvir? “Not really,” responds Flesch. “As I see it, he’s just a provocateur who likes the attention.”

“But then again,” he adds, “I have a tendency not to take these sorts of things seriously, especially when I’m enjoying a vacation day on the beach.”