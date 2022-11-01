Court Orders Meretz to Let Channel 14 Broadcast From Party HQ on Election Night

Meretz must allow Channel 14 television to broadcast from its campaign headquarters on election night, the High Court of Justice ruled on Monday.

“Barring a media outlet from attending an event that has a significant public aspect, when this policy is aimed at a specific media outlet and it alone, undermines the hard core of freedom of the press,” the ruling said.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and justices Uzi Vogelman and Daphne Barak-Erez said that while the court would normally refrain from interfering in the relationship between a party and a media outlet, this case necessitated intervention due to its implications for freedom of expression, freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.

“We can’t accept Meretz’s argument that an election event is a closed, private event meant for party activists only,” they wrote, especially since the party issued an open invitation to other media outlets, including rival television stations. That shows that “the party itself grasps the importance and public nature of the event,” they added, and Meretz’s decision “disproportionately harmed Channel 14 and its viewers.”

The justices had earlier advised the party to rescind its decision, but it refused to do so.

Meretz’s lawyer, Uri Haberman, had argued that “the court shouldn’t intervene in a private party event when the party says the station humiliates me, doesn’t behave in a journalistic manner, acts contemptibly and shouldn’t have access to our event.” But the court disagreed, saying this wasn’t a private event.

Channel 14’s lawyer, Yigal Danino, agreed, noting that Meretz relied on government money to fund its campaign, and warned of a “slippery slope” that would undermine freedom of the press.

“We don’t think any politician should be forced to be interviewed on Channel 14, but when we’re talking about a party event on Election Day to which all the media have been invited, Meretz can’t deny entry to any television station that has a license issued by the regulator,” since that would be discriminatory, he argued. The justices concurred.

Attorney General Galia Baharav-Miara had told the court in a brief that Meretz’s decision “poses problems” from the standpoint of press freedom, freedom of expression and the public’s right to know, but at the same time, the court should be cautious about intervening in a party’s relations with the media, and she doubted that it was the right body to decide on a petition aimed at a political party rather than an organ of the state.

After Meretz refused to alter its decision, the justices demanded a clearer response from Baharav-Miara. Government attorney Daniel Marcus then said Meretz hadn’t submitted evidence “that would justify preventing Channel 14 from attending the event.”

Last month, the Yesh Atid party asked the Central Elections Committee to declare Channel 14 “an organization active in the election” and therefore subject to the restrictions of the campaign finance laws, arguing that the channel was trying to persuade viewers to vote for its rightist rival. But the committee’s chairman, Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit, rejected this request, saying the law explicitly exempts media reports and opinion pieces from these restrictions. Moreover, he said, the channel has always aimed at a specific audience, and there is no evidence that its coverage has changed during the campaign.