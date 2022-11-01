Since 2015, Arabs have been repeatedly asked to vote on the grounds that these are "crucial elections." These words were heard continuously by party leaders who emphasized the importance of Arab representation in the Knesset. However, Arab voters are fed up with such statements, perceived as nothing but lip service.

These feelings only grew among the country's Arab communities, especially after the results of the last four elections. The controversial decision of the United Arab List and its leader, Mansour Abbas, to join the coalition did indeed lead, according to him, to many achievements on the civil level.

Yet it's indisputable that Abbas' efforts failed to bring about deep change among the issues that concern most Arabs. The United Arab List, for it's part, didn't try to challenge the infamous Nation-State Bill and didn’t even dare to engage in a political direction that would strive to end the occupation.

The reason is clear: most of the Zionist public didn't embrace Abbas's decision but went the other way around to the extreme right. The harsh discourse that once characterized the extreme parties on the right has now penetrated parties that, at least according to their perception, are centrists.

Despite this, these parties call for the disqualification of Arab candidates, the enforcement of army presence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities and the appointment of Kahane's disciple, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the position of public security minister. On the other hand, parties that claim to present a vision of equality and democratic values, such as Meretz and Labor, stand slightly above the electoral threshold.

However, Arab citizens cannot be complacent, lament the situation or boycott the elections in the absence of a practical alternative. There's no doubt that the issue that preoccupies the Jewish population isn't the end of the occupation or the Arab's rights, but the possibility of the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power. Yet Arabs voters mustn't forget that they are being used as fuel for the harsh propaganda uttered by the extreme right, which advocates Jewish supremacy.

Faced with this reality, the Arabs don’t have the privilege to say, "I don't care". All Arabs must take advantage of the opportunity to vote and express their position, according to their heart. No one can promise them a better future, and no one can provide a guarantee that the post-Netanyahu era won't be worse. Arabs must adhere this time, as in all past elections held since the founding of the state, to the principle that they aren't going anywhere, and will continue to be here generation after generation, long after Smotrich and Ben-Gvir disappear.

Yet alongside this important approach, all Arab parties are obliged to investigate the causes of the growing erosion in voting rates in Arab society. The parties must contemplate, each in its fashion, the future of their relationship with the state institutions and with Arab society itself. The little time left until the polls close is exactly the time for the three parties to express a clear message that echoes their voter's most vital concerns.

Open gallery view United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas, last month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Most attention is on Abbas, who doesn't rule out a coalition with the right for the sake of promoting the economic and social interests of the Arabs. Balad, led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, who is seen as the new political star in Arab society, is also being tested. The party, which hasn't passed the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent in any published poll, doesn't consider itself as part of the political 'blocs' game.

Instead, it expresses its political aspirations clearly and upfront and promotes civic nationalism. Even Hadash-Ta'al, led by the two relatively faded stars – Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi – has its own challenges facing its own voters. This is due to its attempt to represent a middle path between the approach taken by the United Arab List and that of Balad.

The elections today are important in two aspects for voters in Arab society: it's an opportunity to express a clear, firm and loud position against the racism and fascism of the extreme right, and a chance to show their political leaders how they are truly being perceived by their voters. This time, the claim that these are indeed crucial elections is not lip service, but reality. All Arabs must vote. This time more than ever.