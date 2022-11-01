The dousing of a polling station with a caustic substance on Tuesday, an apparent attempt to disrupt the vote, is believed to be the work of anti-Zionist elements of the ultra-Orthodox community.

The attack is part of a larger battle over the theology of Israeli democracy centered on the question of which party, if any, can be said to be the divine choice.

While strolling through the streets of Ramat Bet Shemesh on election day, one is confronted by an explosion of election signage and traditional ultra-Orthodox street posters, known in Yiddish as pashkeveilim, urging their readers to either vote for one of the two competing Haredi parties or, depending on their authors, to boycott the election altogether.

Last December, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties declared war on the “Hellenists” in the government looking to upend the country’s religious status quo, promising to launch a joint national struggle to preserve the state’s “Jewish character.” Today, most of the campaign materials seen by Haaretz on the Haredi street had less to do with specific issues than with a generic struggle for the state’s Jewish character and appeals to authority.

“A total obligation,” one broadsheet promoting the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party screamed. “You must listen to their voices,” another, bearing the image of 98-year-old Rabbi Gershon Edelstein —the preeminent leader of the non-Hasidic “Lithuanian” stream of ultra-Orthodoxy— proclaimed.

Posters produced by Shas, the Sephardic counterpart to UTJ, bore similar messages, featuring images of the late Chief Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef and asking “who can stand our rabbis’ tears?”

Many of the text-heavy pashkeveilim featured long letters of approbation from leading yeshiva deans describing voting for their preferred parties as obligatory while those plastered on walls by the anti-Zionists, known as kannoim or zealots, decried any collaboration with “the Knesset of heretics” determined to uproot religion from Israel.

Such messages serve as appeals to a doctrine known as “Daas Torah,” an ultra-Orthodox equivalent of the Catholic doctrine of papal infallibility, first promulgated by rabbis and activists affiliated with the Agudath Israel party in interwar Poland.

Explaining how the concept impacts elections at a 2019 UTJ rally aimed at American immigrants, Rabbi Yitzchok Berkowitz, head of a kollel (or an advanced Torah study institute) in Jerusalem, said that to cast a ballot meant “standing up for the community.”

"Bottom line, this election is not about democracy, it’s a responsibility on every member of the community for the community. Exercise not your right to vote but responsibility to act for the collective. It’s responsibility and not a free-for-all,” he said.

“There’s a general attack on Torah and the status quo and the point is that we should vote for parties committed to our interests above all else,” one local rabbi, who asked to remain anonymous, told Haaretz on Tuesday.

“If you tell [Haredim] Daas Torah, it means what they should do,” he said.

Such an approach, which has largely eschewed specific issues like conversion, kashrut and education reform, is a conscious choice of an ultra-Orthodox leadership concerned with getting out the vote in the most effective way possible, explained Dr. Gilad Malach, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute.

Open gallery view Bet Shemesh, on Tuesday. Credit: Sam Sokol

“During the last few weeks before the election you are focusing on the points which will drive people to actually vote and this basic element that you need to obey, which is one of the fundamental obligations of Haredim, is something that’s rooted in the beliefs and behavior of Haredi society,” he said.

“Meaning, it’s even more basic than [the messages] ‘we will defend the Jewish spirit of the state’ or we will prevent all the evil things that the current government wants to do. The obligation to obey what the rabbi says is even more fundamental and therefor, especially on the day of the elections, all the pictures of Rabbi Edelstein and the [hasidic] rebbes” are trotted out to hammer home the message that “if he does this you are obliged to do the same.”

But not everybody agrees with this approach, one Likud activist in traditional Haredi garb told Haaretz.

Standing only meters away from a table manned by several ultra-Orthodox women canvassing for UTJ, the activist, who declined to give his name, said that he had spoken to “enough rabbis” to know that he wasn’t religiously obligated to vote for a Haredi party.

It’s “not a hermetically sealed” community, he said. “I know lots of Haredim not voting for Haredi parties.”

JTA contributed to this report.