The religious Zionist community (aka the national religious, or dati leumi) is on the brink of its biggest electoral win in Israeli history. At its peak, the venerable National Religious Party won 12 Knesset seats a few times in the 1960s and ’70s, but by the ’80s was down to single-digit results. Naftali Bennett equaled that record once in 2013 with his rebranded Habayit Hayehudi. But if the final election polls are to be believed, the ticket calling itself Religious Zionism is set to win 14 or 15 seats.