It’s hard to overstate the sense of doom hanging over the center-left camp on the eve of the election. The recent week, accompanied by a wave of security-related incidents, has bolstered the positive momentum of the Netanyahu bloc which before our eyes is rapidly and alarmingly turning into the Ben-Gvir bloc.

The Kahanist party is soaring, and there is no suggestion or hint of a sufficiently powerful or rapid event that could stop this wild trend. Pollsters believe that the votes of soldiers will swell Kahanist ranks even further. Netanyahu may be saving something up his sleeve for Election Day, but just as polling stations are about to open, he appears lackluster and devoid of energy, in contrast to the Golem who has risen against his master. Yair Lapid claims that he has already managed to form a government from potato peels and dry twigs, and it’s possible that somehow, he’s concocting some solution to Israel’s political chaos, which may very well turn into a civil war. But the simple truth is that nothing good is looming over us.

One can already imagine the panels convening under the banner of “how did we get here,” as Kahanists celebrate their achievements, proceeding to instill their culture in the streets (a possible answer: because you walked straight into it).

Meanwhile, the apparatus of denial, mainly on the right, is working diligently. The right blames the “bloc of change,” the Black Flags movement and anyone else who isn’t them, for the ignominious linkage to the Kahanists. Another attempt at assuaging – mainly themselves – is expressed in the comparison of the alarmed reaction to Ben-Gvir to the past demonization, as they see it, of any new right-wing partner of Labor, from Menachem Begin to Ayelet Shaked. Besides, they say, those who legitimize Palestinian nationalists or Knesset members who “identify with the enemy” are doomed to wake up with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in the cabinet, in some kind of amusing revenge. There are other ways, with various degrees of success, of denying the alarming avant-garde experiment which Israel is apparently walking into. This denial attests to shame, blame and anxiety, all of these justified.

Even if this is a trend that’s exploiting expedient timing and a global climate in which populists of all stripes are thriving, even if we’re told that this is a reaction to political paralysis, or to the historic inclusion of an Arab party in the coalition, the fact that a Kahanist slate is growing in strength is horrifying. Large portions of the Jewish public are unashamedly embracing Kahanism, the open and latent one, affirming the dismantling of the foundations of the rule of law, the entrenching of Jewish supremacy at the expense of trampling democratic values, the imposition of apartheid within Israel and the criminalization of Arab political representatives. The latter point has contributed much to the formation of the current pattern, but the political abandon of Arab representatives is no reason to minimize the seriousness of the situation. Kahanism is a Jewish creation, now being placed on the stage of history by Jewish actors.

The left’s sadness, deep and dense, now being felt more intensely, does not derive only from what now seems to be a tactical failure in removing Netanyahu from power. It derives from a deep knowledge that is shared by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Demography has decided the fate of this place, and if it hasn’t done so quite yet, it will in the near future. The only thing liberals can do now is to rebel against their tradition and start believing in higher powers. Perhaps they might succeed in stopping this frightening disaster.