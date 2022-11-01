The last opinion polls before the election left us with a very fluid picture showing a tight battle between the major forces vying for power in Israel. Most of the media has described this division as one between the “Netanyahu bloc” at 59 to 60 Knesset seats in the latest polls and the “current coalition” at 56 to 57 seats.

Such a description leaves out the four seats that the Hadash-Ta’al alliance garnered in the surveys, because those two Arab parties aren’t part of the current governing coalition. When taking a broader look, one that includes political positions and ideas, Hadash-Ta’al definitely isn’t part of the Netanyahu bloc, so the true situation is actually a 60-60 tie.

In other words, ignoring all the convoluted interpretations, half the population supports the Netanyahu bloc while the other half opposes it. And with several parties hovering around the electoral threshold, this is a particularly dramatic tie. The cliché is more apt than ever: Every vote counts. It’s as simple as that.

To some extent, this division is personal, of course; that is, between those who are for and those who are against Benjamin Netanyahu as a person. But it's clear that it embodies a much broader struggle between identities and worldviews that Netanyahu represents in the eyes of his supporters and opponents.

This value-based division can't be termed one between “right” and “left,” as the struggle between Republicans and Democrats in the United States can. “Conservatives” versus “liberals” would also be inaccurate. However, it's possible to broadly characterize the two camps in ideological terms; for example, regarding the importance they attribute to the protection of the judicial system.

Using a very broad brush, one could portray this division over Netanyahu's character as a struggle by a camp that believes in basic democracy, one that includes a separation of powers, a system of checks and balances mainly between the judiciary and the legislature. This also includes the protection of minorities, in contrast to a majoritarian democracy in which the “will of the people” – which by definition excludes minorities – is paramount. Or maybe it’s about a camp that wants a “Jewish and democratic” Israel with an emphasis on the “democratic,” and a camp that wants a “Jewish and “democratic” Israel with an emphasis on the “Jewish.”

The tight race between blocs expressing opposing worldviews of course isn't unique to Israel. The United States is also in the midst of a tight battle between two worldviews, one of which, the Republican one, is gradually moving away from a democratic liberal outlook. In Europe, as in Israel, the far right is enjoying momentum, challenging the old liberal establishment.

What is important to remember Tuesday morning, and in general, was that a tight race isn't a lost race. In Brazil, the representative of the anti-liberal camp, Jair Bolsonaro, was defeated this week by 1.6 percentage points (50.8 percent to 49.2 percent). It’s true that in Brazil, in absolute numbers, this translates into a lot of people. But this is still the smallest margin between a winner and loser in Brazil since 1989, in the election that followed the military dictatorship.

Even after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro voters will remain in Brazil, with racism and homophobia continuing. Donald Trump voters won't disappear either, nor will the values he represents, even if he’s not reelected. In Brazil, the United States and Israel, as in any divided society, the battle is a Sisyphean one with no clear and decisive resolution anytime soon.

Israel’s unique problem is that many of the ostensibly major partners of the democratic camp, the Palestinian citizens of Israel, have serious reservations – with much justification from their perspective – about the values of the “democracy” that the Jews wanted them to help save Tuesday.

Indeed, it’s hard to say that the “government of change” has really advanced the values of liberal democracy, in whose name it supposedly opposes Netanyahu. It’s hard to define the country that went to the polls – deciding the fate of the Palestinians it rules over militarily without giving them the right to vote – as a liberal democracy.

Therefore, for many people, the choice we make Tuesday is a choice between the lesser of two evils. This isn't an inspiring choice, to say the least, but it’s a necessary one. Sometimes you have to put aside deep despair, frustration, convoluted calculations, cynicism and tactical sophistication and prevent what's even worse – especially when every vote counts.

If a far-right government headed by Netanyahu is averted in this election, the struggle won't end. It will be long and arduous. But to enable any future struggle, Netanyahu's return has to be blocked first.