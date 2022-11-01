Israel Elections | Netanyahu Maintains Lead With 65 Seats, 92.6% of Vote Counted; Meretz Under Threshold
With 92.6 percent of the votes counted, Meretz falls farther below electoral threshold
With 92.6% of the votes counted, the Netanyahu-supporting bloc maintains its lead with 65 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc remains at 50 seats. Meretz's chances of clearing the 3.25 percent electoral threshold are slimming as it falls to just 3.15 percent of the votes.
Likud currently has 32 seats, Yesh Atid has 24, Religious Zionism has 14, the National Unity camp has 12, Shas has 11 and United Torah Judaism has eight seats. Yisrael Beiteinu, United Arab List, and Hadash-Ta'al win five seats apiece. Labor is just over the electoral threshold with four seats, while Meretz and Balad are still below the threshold, as is Habayit Hayehudi.
With 90.7 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu bloc still with 65 seats, Meretz remain below electoral threshold
With 90.7% of the votes counted, the Netanyahu-supporting bloc maintains its wide lead with 65 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc remains at 50 seats as Meretz are still below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold with 3.16 percent of the votes.
Likud currently wins 32 seats, Yesh Atid has 24, Religious Zionism has 14, the National Unity camp has 12, Shas has 11 and United Torah Judaism has eight seats. Yisrael Beiteinu, United Arab List, and Hadash-Ta'al have five seats apiece.
Labor is just over the electoral threshold with four seats, while Meretz and Balad are still below the threshold, as is Habayit Hayehudi.
Lapid’s hara-kiri paved the way for Netanyahu’s return
“This is the idiocy of the bloc of change. The difference is only 3,700 votes,” Professor Camil Fuchs, the Channel 13 pollster, told Haaretz yesterday. Idiocy? Criminal negligence is more like it. An eclipse of historic magnitude. “Like a whale that has lost its sense of direction, you keep on charging the beach again and again, trying to commit suicide,” Haim Ramon once exclaimed in exasperation. This time, they succeeded. It wasn’t easy, but when there’s a will there’s a way.
The multitude of party slates, the paucity of vote surplus agreements, the refusal to join ranks, the internecine quarrels, the arrogance, the unwarranted euphoria, the megalomania, the lack of recognition for the leader of the bloc – all of these were there from the very start. The conduct of the coalition of change in this campaign was like the Peres government’s handling of the 1996 election campaign (when he faced the political neophyte Netanyahu). A chronicle of a hara-kiri foretold.
The battle for Israel
The recent Knesset election brought the Benjamin Netanyahu-Itamar Ben-Gvir-Bezalel Smotrich axis to power. Despite the understandable disappointment, the center-left camp cannot stand idly by or sink into despair. Instead, in the coming days it should already formulate a plan of action to rein in this dangerous alliance, which is expected to cause irreversible damage to Israeli democracy.
The success of the right-wing parties should in fact be an important lesson to the left: The attempt to masquerade, to flee from a response to the fearmongering, hate-mongering and divisiveness disseminated far and wide by the right, is doomed to failure. It will also lead, in the foreseeable future, to the disappearance of the parties of the left as we know them.
Bibi’s Choice: He May Prefer a Radical Coalition This Time – Until He Drops Ben-Gvir
So what coalition will the triumphant Benjamin Netanyahu now form? The obvious answer is the one he has: Likud and the three parties – Shas, United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism – that have been with him in the opposition and supported him throughout the election campaign. They’re the parties that comprise his new majority, and besides, no other party in the Knesset is prepared to join his government.
But something nearly always seems to go wrong or not as planned when Netanyahu forms a coalition. As far back as 1996, when he first became prime minister, the cabinet’s swearing-in was nearly derailed when the party elders (back then all of them were older than Netanyahu) rebelled against his plan to keep Ariel Sharon out of his government. This forced Netanyahu to cobble together the National Infrastructure Ministry for the retired general.
Shas Relives Days of Glory, UTJ Sticks With Its Base
When Shas chairman MK Arye Dery entered Shas headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday at midnight, the young men who welcomed him seemed almost to raise the roof singing his praises. When Dery waved in acknowledgement, the enthusiasm ramped up even further. Throughout the evening they counted repeatedly from one to 11, their eyes shining with pride. “You know what the biggest achievement of this election is? The Sephardim are proud to be Shasniks. This is the biggest victory. This is what we call bringing back the days of glory.”
Shas’ success in the recent election is indeed one of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardi party’s biggest victories since its founding. Dery’s fear of losing support to Itamar Ben-Gvir led him and his party to work harder and it paid off big time. The right way to measure the party’s strength is to skip the figures from the previous election, when parties lost strength across the board, and compare to the ones before that.
AG Will Struggle to Withstand Pressure From Netanyahu Government, Officials Say
Top Justice Ministry officials expressed their "deep concern" on Wednesday over remarks made about the Attorney General by lawmakers from Netanyahu's bloc, predicting that she would struggle to withstand pressure from the incoming government.
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said that he expects Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to "submit a resignation letter" in an interview with Kan Public Broadcasting as Simcha Rotman, an MK for Religious Zionism, said on army radio that if the AG rejects his party's proposal for judicial reform, "it would certainly lead to a very difficult dispute with the government, there may be a reason to worry."
Foreign diplomats warn of blowback if Smotrich and Ben-Gvir become ministers
The vote counting isn't over, and the President has yet to begin consultations, but Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu may discover very soon that his efforts to create a coalition relying on the votes of Religious Zionism and the Haredi parties will encounter harsh criticism by the international community. This will be coupled by a likely escalation of diplomatic tension between Israel, Arab states and Europe and the U.S. Foreign diplomats have estimated, in conversations with Haaretz, that Israel’s foreign relations with the countries they represent will be harmed if, as expected, a right-wing government is formed.
After snagging elections, this time Netanyahu might fundamentally change Israeli democracy
Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party waged an amazingly well-engineered and disciplined campaign over the past two months. Likud's loudmouth backbenchers were silenced until the polling stations closed.
The alliance with far-rightist Itamar Ben-Gvir was downplayed and Netanyahu came across as responsible, almost statesmanlike. Every time he was asked if he envisioned dramatic legislation if he became prime minister, he was deliberately vague.
But one election billboard stood out, the gloomy-looking one with the caption: “That’s it. We’ve had enough.” It depicts outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his coalition partner, Mansour Abbas of the United Arab List. Thanks to the wonders of Photoshop, it also includes Arab lawmakers Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, who actually did all they could to help Netanyahu topple Lapid’s “government of change.”
U.S. administration fears Ben-Gvir domino effect, considers a no-contact policy
WASHINGTON – Now that Benjamin Netanyahu is all but destined to return to power, buoyed by far-right extremists in an unprecedented manner, the Biden administration is now tasked with determining how to engage with such a government in general, and with extremists and assumed future minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in particular.
U.S. officials are currently debating the best way to approach this issue, acutely understanding the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter say.
AG will struggle to withstand pressure from Netanyahu government, officials say
Top Justice Ministry officials expressed their "deep concern" on Wednesday over remarks made about the Attorney General by lawmakers from Netanyahu's bloc, predicting that she would struggle to withstand pressure from the incoming government.
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said that he expects Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to "submit a resignation letter" in an interview with Kan Public Broadcasting as Simcha Rotman, an MK for Religious Zionism, said on army radio that if the AG rejects his party's proposal for judicial reform, "it would certainly lead to a very difficult dispute with the government, there may be a reason to worry."
Counting of normal ballots to be finished within two hours, director of the Central Election Committee says
About 150 polls still need to be counted, according to Orly Adas, director of the Central Election Committee. The count is anticipated to be finished in under two hours.
The counting of about 450,000 double ballots will start at 11 P.M. Adas noted that after a thorough analysis of all the data, there might be a change in the voter turnout rate.
European Jews silent about far right victory
European Jewish organization have remained rather silent following Tuesday’s election, in which opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party appears set to return to power alongside a coalition of extreme nationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
But while European Jewish communal and organization leaders appeared to be taken aback by the results and struggling to determine how to respond, those who did speak to the press expressed concern both for Israel’s standing in the world and the security of their own domestic constituents.
Just 0.1% below electoral threshold, Meretz leader appeals to voter base to remain hopeful
"This is not an easy moment for me. I know it isn't for you either," Meretz leader Zehava Galon tweeted as her party remains just under the electoral threshold in a dramatic blow to Israel's secular left. "But this is not the time to jump to conclusions. Meretz is currently less than 0.1% below the electoral threshold. We have until Tuesday to go through thousands of ballots so that every vote is counted."
Religious Zionism MK says new coalition will change 'status-quo' in Temple Mount
Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rotman said in an interview with the army radio on Wednesday that he "certainly thinks and hopes" that the new coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu will change the status-quo in the Temple Mount.
"It used to be completely find to ascend the Temple Mount and pray and suddenly they started persecuting the worshippers," Rotman said. "The racist separation in the Temple Mount is not part of the status-quo."
Referring to the LGBTQ+ community, Rotman said that during the party's victory celebrations "they came and danced with all of us, people of all the so-called sexual orientations were there and celebrated Religious Zionism's victory with us. They probably know something that the [news outlets] didn't learn yet."
Lapid and Gantz's parties trade blame for loss
Senior officials from the parties of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz traded accusations on Wednesday regarding the inability of the left-wing bloc to secure a majority in Israel's election.
A top official in Gantz's National Unity Party accused Prime Minister Yair Lapid of "failure in managing the block."
In response to the allegations, a senior member of Lapid's Yesh Atid party said that "Gantz fought with Lapid instead of with Netanyahu. He failed to secure two seats from the right-wing bloc and is accountable for the loss."
With 89 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu's bloc maintains secure 65-seat lead
Meretz, Balad and Habayit Hayehudi are out of the Knesset as the three parties are currently below the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent with 3.19, 3.01 and 1.17 percent of the votes respectively.
White House on Israel's Election: 'Pleased to See Such Strong Voter Turnout'
The Biden administration is attempting to quell concerns about Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power and the elevation of far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir to a potential coalition partner.
A National Security spokesperson said on the election, "We are pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election. It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted. We look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values."
National Unity Party 'accepts elections results,' plans to be 'responsible opposition'
National Unity Party leaders Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar and Gadi Eisenkot said on Wednesday that they will "accept the will of the voters, and after the next government is formed, we will serve as a responsible opposition."
Netanyahu bloc maintains 65-seat lead after 85.9% of the votes counted; Meretz, Balad still below threshold
With 85.9% of the votes counted, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc maintains a a 65-seat lead, with Likud now holding 32 seats. Yair Lapid's party Yesh Atid now has 24 seats, United Torah Judaism 8, Religious Zionism 14, National Unity Party 12, Shas 11, Yisrael Beiteinu 5, and the Labor Party 4. Hadash Ta'al and United Arab List have both passed the threshold with 5 seats each.
Meretz and Balad still have not passed the threshold, with Meretz trending downward from 3.20% to 3.19%.
PM Lapid cancels attendance at climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh; President Herzog to replace him
President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the global COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, according to the Prime Minister's Office, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid canceled his attendance following Tuesday's election.
Likud headquarters waited with their celebrations – until Netanyahu arrived
One hour before the exit polls were released, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office sent out an urgent message: “At this point, no event is scheduled; updates to follow.” Netanyahu was at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, embarking on a blitz of live broadcasts, something that’s become a tradition on Election Day.
“We have 12 minutes to the closing of polling stations, sir,” one adviser told Netanyahu. He then faced the camera and said: “That’s still sufficient time. Get out and vote.” Another assistant was later heard saying: “Last time they put you to sleep,” while Netanyahu continued with his urgent messages. “We’re going for a tie and won’t win if you don’t come. It’s very important.”
Double ballot count to begin Wednesday night, expected to end Thursday afternoon
The counting of all regular votes has been completed, according to the Central Election Committee. The last update was published at 10:44 A.M., when 94.8% of the regular ballots had been counted, representing 4,077,460 votes. Additionally, 220,000 votes have been counted but not yet entered. Updated results are expected soon.
The counting of some 450,000 double envelopes will begin tonight at 11:00 P.M., after the votes are checked against the voter roll to ensure no one voted twice – once at their polling station, and once via a “double envelope.”
The Central Election Committee estimates that the tallying will end by Thursday afternoon.
Israeli Labor Party cancels post-election event amid disappointing exit poll results
Amid disappointing exit poll results, the Israeli Labor Party cancelled a post-election event in Tel Aviv that it had planned to hold with the close of voting in the Knesset election on Tuesday. As the polls closed, Israel's three main television news channels projected that Merav Michaeli’s party would cross the 3.25 percent electoral threshold, but gave it just five or six Knesset seats.
And by Wednesday morning, with most of the actual votes counted, it appeared that Labor would squeak through with only four seats and that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party would lead a new coalition government. Michaeli refused to grant interviews Tuesday night. “Friends, given the uncertain results, the Labor Party’s event is postponed to a later date,” she said.
Meretz unlikely to pass electoral threshold; Yisrael Beitenu may grab another seat after double ballot count, source says
According to a source in the election commission, Meretz's chances of passing the electoral threshold seem low.
The source also said Yisrael Beitenu may receive another seat after the counting of double ballots. Soldiers, foreign ministry emissaries, civil servants abroad, emissaries of Zionist institutions, those hospitalized, women in a shelter for battered women, prisoners, detainees and those with disabilities who are in institutions vote by way of a special arrangement using a double envelope.
Counting the votes cast via double envelopes takes longer than other ballots because of the additional steps to ensure that no fraud has occurred. The votes must be checked against the voter roll to make sure that no one has voted twice – once at their polling station, and once via a “double envelope,” so called because the envelope containing the ballot is sealed twice.
Caretaker Lebanon PM says U.S. guarantees will protect maritime deal with Israel
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday said that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections.
Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralize" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks that finally set out the sea boundary between the two enemy states after decades of hostility.
The United States pledged to remain a guarantor of the hard-won agreement. The mediator for the talks, U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein, told reporters in Lebanon that he expected the deal to withstand both contentious Israel elections and a transition to a new president in Lebanon.
Mikati appeared confident, too, telling Reuters in a phone interview from the Arab League Summit in Algiers that he was "not afraid" for the fate of the deal. "We're not afraid of a change in the authorities in Israel. Whether Netanyahu wins or someone else, no one can stand in the way of this (deal)," he said.
Lapid orders preparations for organized transfer of power
Prime Minister Yair Lapid instructed his staff to prepare for an orderly transfer of power, as well as to continue work as usual until the change of government.
Arab parties face a reckoning at home, and a blunt message from Israeli Jews | Analysis
The exit polls published on Tuesday night send first and foremost a message from the Jewish Israeli public to their Arab counterparts – that the majority cannot bear the thought of an Arab party within the governing coalition.
Now, regardless of who wins the election, Israel's Arab community will have to deal with an emboldened current in the Knesset which openly calls for the 'transfer' of Arab citizens out of Israel. What was once considered fringe in Israeli society has now gained legitimacy at the polls. The Israeli public knew what Religious Zionism stands for – and yet, they still gave them their vote.
Netanyahu bloc maintains 65-seat lead after 84.3% of vote counted; Meretz, Balad still below threshold
With 84.3% of the vote counted, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc maintains a lead of 65 seats, with 31 of them going to Netanyahu's Likud. The current coalition takes 50 seats.
Lapid's Yesh Atid stands at 24 seats, Religious Zionism at 14, National Unity and Shas at 12 each, United Torah Judaism at 8, Yisrael Beitenu, United Arab List and Hadash-Ta'al at five apiece and Labor at four.
Meretz and Balad still hover below the threshold to enter the Knesset, with Meretz at a close 3.2 percent.
Netanyahu bloc backslides to 65 seats with 79.8% of vote tallied
After counting 79.8 percent of the vote, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc stands to gain just 65 seats, several fewer than previously tallied. Likud gains 31 seats, Yesh Atid 24, Religious Zionism 14, National Unity 12, Shas 11, United Torah Judaism nine, Yisrael Beitenu, United Arab List and Hadas-Ta'al with five each. Labor stands to gain four seats.
Meretz, at 3.23 percent, and Balad stand below the threshold required to enter the Knesset.
United Arab List passes electoral threshold with 71.4% of vote counted; Meretz, Balad left out
With 71.4 percent of the votes tallied, United Arab List passes the electoral threshold with five seats as Arab party Balad and leftist Meretz hover under the threshold. Netanyahu's bloc maintains the lead, standing to gain 67 seats with 32 going to Netanyahu's Likud. Yesh Atid earns 23 seats, Religious Zionism 14, National Unity and Shas 12 each, United Torah Judaism nine, Yisrael Beitenu five and Labor and Hadash-Ta'al four.
Netanyahu bloc captures 69 seats after 62.4% of votes counted
After counting 62.4 percent of the votes in a geographical and demographic distribution that is not representative of the overall votes, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc earns 69 seats, with 33 of them going to Netanyahu. Meretz, United Arab List and Balad hover under the electoral threshold.
Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid gets 25 seats, while Religious Zionism, which is set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, wins 14 seats. National Unity and Shas stand at 12 seats each. United Torah Judaism has 10, Yisrael Beiteinu 6 and Hadash-Ta'al and Labor capture four seats each.
Netanyahu bloc stretches lead with 45% of vote counted
With 44.6 percent of the voted counted, the bloc of parties likely to support Benjamin Netanyahu as the next prime minister of Israel is expected to win 68 seats, while Meretz, United Arab List and Balad are all teetering around the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.
However, the geographical and demographic distribution of the votes counted thus far is not consistent or representative and the final results are liable to change.
As things currently stand, Likud has 32 seats, Yesh Atid has 25, Religious Zionism won 15 seats, Shas and the National Unity have 12 apiece, United Torah Judaism garners nine seats, while Hadash-Ta’al and Labor win five each.
At the current time, Meretz, Balad and Ra’am have not crossed the 3.25 percent threshold to enter the next parliament. Meretz has 3.24 percent of the vote, Balad has 3.11 percent and UAL has 2.87 percent.
Israel's democratic camp needs a revolution in Jewish-Arab relations
The exit poll results from Tuesday’s Knesset election may or not change based on the actual vote count. It’s already clear, however, and has been for quite some time – without it having sufficiently sunk in – that without a thorough revolution in relations between Jews and Arabs within the democratic camp, there is no democratic camp.
According to all the projections, the extreme right headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich has chalked up a historic achievement, with 14 or 15 Knesset seats, according to initial exit polls.
The left cried 'save me' but the voters weren't impressed
At Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion House, where Israel's first prime minister once lived, the employees didn’t take a day off as so many others did on Election Day. The museum was a very lively place Tuesday.
Outside, children drew pictures of David Ben-Gurion and his wife, Paula. Inside, the kids’ parents and grandparents viewed an exhibition of election posters from Israeli history.
For some visitors, it was a nostalgic break from the fifth election campaign in three and a half years. Others were interested in the room belonging to Ben-Gurion's daughter Renana. During the Sinai Campaign of 1956, that place became the room from which Ben-Gurion – who was sick with the flu and a burning fever – ran Israel's contribution to the war.
Analysis | The latest incarnation of the right: Kahanist Bibi-ism
Bibi-ism remains the dominant political force in Israel, but the rightward shift of Likud in the direction of Ben-Gvir leaves Lapid with ground to develop
Kahanism won. Israel is now closing in on a right-wing, religious, authoritarian revolution
Based on the exit polls published by Israel’s three main TV news stations on Tuesday evening, it’s already clear that the big winner in the country’s 25th Knesset elections is the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, and that the big loser is Israel.
Netanyahu: The people want power, not weakness
Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday night that his Likud party is on the "verge of a great victory," after election exit polls predicted it would win the most Knesset seats.
"The people have undergone a change in the past 18 months," Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem, adding that the voters want to restore national pride, and a government that projects "power, not weakness."
Responding to the crowd's chants, Netanyahu said "I am not a king, I need to be voted in, which I did thanks to you."
Netanyahu also congratulated his "partners in the nationalist camp for earning very impressive achievements."
Where Ben-Gvir won, Israel's liberal generals failed
During the months when the former head of the Israel Defense Forces, Gadi Eisenkot, was debating whether to enter politics, he told a few people with a bitter smile that “the chief-of-staff brand isn't what it used to be.” Tuesday’s exit polls show just how far this brand has been eroded. They show which diametrically opposed brand is soaring instead.
Lapid: Nothing is over until the last envelope is counted
Prime Minister Yair Lapid assured supporters on Tuesday that "nothing was over" after election exit polls showed his Yesh Atid party trailing behind Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud.
"This night is going to last two days," Lapid said, "until the last ballot is counted." He added that his party scored a "record achievement: A million Israelis said they believe in the future and in the power of change."
These million, said Lapid, want "politics that aren't based on hate and incitement, [rather] a government that promotes liberty and equality and the sacred ideal that no one is left behind."
Gantz thanks crowd for 'caring about Israel' as exit polls predict 12 seats for his party
"Israeli citizens went out to vote in great numbers despite the fact this is the fifth election in four years," Defense Minister and National Unity leader Benny Gantz told a crow at the party's headquarters on Wednesday night.
"The people of Israel and the citizens of Israel showed that they cared about Israel, that they see themselves an unseparable part of it and its future. We are here today, more than anything, to say thanks," he said, adding that he awaits the final results.
If Netanyahu wins a majority, he faces a far right nightmare
The exit polls suggest that the Netanyahu bloc will have a narrow majority in the next Knesset, but the Likud leader will likely be beholden to the far-right and Haredi parties.
Kahanist Ben-Gvir celebrates: I am not PM yet
Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Religious Zionism party celebrated his party's strong showing in the election exit polls, telling a crowd in Jerusalem that "it's time to be the owners of this country again."
"I'm still not prime minister," Ben-Gvir said as polls gave his party between 14 and 15 seats. People who voted for the party, he said, "want to walk safely on the street, not to have our soldiers and police officers restrained, [and] seek to completely separate those who are loyal to the State of Israel and those who undermine its existence."
According to some witnesses, the crowd chanted "death to Arabs" alongside the more prevalent calls for "death to terrorists." The party said the crowd only chanted "death to terrorists."
Dery: Sephardim are proud to be Shas supporters again
Shas chair Arye Dery, speaking at party headquarters following publication of the first exit polls, said that “the greatest achievement of this election is that Sephardim are proud to be Shas supporters. This is the greatest victory. This is restoring former glories.”
Final voter turnout 71.3%, highest since 2015
Central Election Committee announcing a 71.3 percent turnout at 10 P.M. as polls close. This is the highest turnout since the 2015 elections.
Likud Party charges false election results at Arab polling stations
The Likud Party is charging that falsification of election results took place in polling stations in the Arab communities together with claims that right-wing activists were physically attacked in those communities.
They provided no evidence for their accusations, however, and according to a source in the Election Commission, such charges were baseless. "There has been no disorder. Police tell us everything is under control. This is merely an attempt at provocation," the source said.
Likud declared in their statement issued after the broadcast of television exit polls, that "from the moment the media reported that the results of the elections depended on the result of the Balad party," that "serious incidents of violence, threats and an atmosphere of terror towards the representatives of the right-wing camp in the polling stations" existed in Arab communities.
Likud MK Miki Zohar said in an interview with Channel 13 his party "will make sure that the results in the Arab sector are accurate and pure." He said that Likud deliberately sent "quite a few people to the polling stations there. We knew in advance that we had to pay attention to this."
Israel Democracy Institute president: 'A true threat to Israel’s democratic order'
If exit polls showing a likely majority for opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu dependent on the support of the far-right Religious Zionism party prove accurate, the future government coalition “is poised to propose a series of reforms that would seek to politicize the judiciary and weaken the checks and balances that exist between the branches of government and serve as fundamental components of Israeli democracy,” warned the head of the Israel Democracy Institute Tuesday night.
Yohanan Plesner, IDI president, noted that while the proposals touted by Religious Zionism during the election campaign were primarily aimed at “extracting former Prime Minister Netanyahu from his ongoing criminal trial, there is much more at stake. If implemented, these proposals would threaten the independence of our judiciary and could expose Israel’s political system to systematic corruption.”
In October, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich presented the party's flagship policy to overhaul Israel’s judicial system which included a controversial suggestion to give a narrow Knesset majority of 61 seats the ability to "override" Supreme Court rulings striking down legislation that the justices deem as violating one of Israel’s Basic Laws.
Plesner said that the “only thing that stands between the adoption of such radical reforms” would be if MKs from the potential right-wing coalition bucked their leaders and dared to “oppose or water-down” the proposals he said posed a “true threat to Israel’s democratic order.”
Relief and disappointment at Meretz headquarters
There was applause from some activists at Meretz headquarters when exit polls predicted that the party had crossed the electoral threshold, but the sigh of relief that some let out was mixed with a general sense of disappointment.
“This is just an exit poll, things can change and I hope that they will change for the better, because this is a sad result,” said MK Mossi Raz, number two on the Meretz list. “If Netanyahu returns to power and the extreme right has gotten stronger, that’s very sad.” Raz added that the decrease in support for his party was apparently the result of voters switching their allegiance to Yair Lapid’s Yesh Aid party.
“One of our goals was to keep our head above the water, but on the hand, we have to undergo a profound process to understand how we reach new voters and not just think about how we survive,” said Omer Schechter, number 12 on the party’s list.
Arab nationalist party Balad closing in on electoral threshold
Arab nationalist party Balad has won 3 percent of the vote, just below the 3.25-percent threshold needed to gain Knesset seats, according to Channel 12's exit poll.
According to Channel 13's exit poll, Balad has won 2.75 percent of the vote.
Far-right party leader rejoices at results from exit polls
Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich celebrated his party's showing in Tuesday's election, tweeting that "Religious Zionism makes history with the greatest achievement for the religious-Zionist camp since the founding of the state, an achievement that joins what appears to be a decisive victory for the religious Zionist camp."
Exit polls show that the far-right party is expected to win 14 to 15 seats and is set to be the third-largest party in the Knesset. Smotrich added that his party is "waiting patiently for the final results so that, God willing, we can confidently form a right-wing, religious-Zionist government."
Likud lawmaker: We'll make sure voter fraud didn't happen in Arab communities
Likud MK Miki Zohar said his party would work to ensure that voter fraud did not occur in Arab cities.
"We will make sure that the results from the Arab communities will be true, accurate and untarnished," Zohar told Channel 13, adding that Likud "sent a lot of people to the polling stations there. We knew ahead of time that it's an issue that we need to pay attention to."
Israel election exit polls: Netanyahu secures razor-thin majority, shock triumph for far right
Voting stations across Israel have closed and the exit polls predict that the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a thin majority in the next Knesset, making the former prime minister the most likely to be asked to form a government. In a shock triumph for the far right, the Religious Zionism party headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is forecast to become the third-largest party in the Knesset.
Two of the three exit polls give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 62 of the Knesset's 120 seats, with the other putting the party at 61. The anti-Netanyahu bloc won 54 seats, according to two exit polls, and 55 according to the third.
According to Kan 11 public television, the exit polls show:
- Likud: 30 seats
- Yesh Atid: 22 seats
- Religious Zionism: 15 seats
- National Unity Party: 13 seats
- Shas: 10 seats
- United Torah Judaism: 7 seats
- Labor: 5 seats
- Yisrael Beitenu: 5 seats
- The United Arab List: 5 seats
- Meretz: 4 seats
- Hadash-Ta'al: 4 seats
- Habayit Hayehudi: Under electoral threshold
- Balad: Under electoral threshold
According to Channel 12 News, the exit polls show:
- Likud: 30 seats
- Yesh Atid: 24 seats
- Religious Zionism: 14 seats
- National Unity Party: 11 seats
- Shas: 10 seats
- United Torah Judaism: 7 seats
- Labor: 6 seats
- Meretz: 5 seats
- The United Arab List: 5 seats
- Yisrael Beitenu: 4 seats
- Hadash-Ta'al: 4 seats
- Habayit Hayehudi: Under electoral threshold
- Balad: Under electoral threshold
According to Channel 13 News, the exit polls show:
- Likud: 31 seats
- Yesh Atid: 24 seats
- Religious Zionism: 14 seats
- National Unity Party: 12 seats
- Shas: 10 seats
- United Torah Judaism: 7 seats
- Labor: 5 seats
- Yisrael Beitenu: 5 seats
- Meretz: 4 seats
- Hadash-Ta'al: 4 seats
- The United Arab List: 5 seats
- Habayit Hayehudi: Under electoral threshold
- Balad: Under electoral threshold
United Arab List accuses other Arab parties of 'gevalt' campaign
United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas does what Hadash-Ta'al did earlier: accusing another Arab party or parties of crying gevalt and siphoning off votes.
"Turnout among the Jews has been the highest for many years, while in the Arab community turnout is the lowest in 20 years: 600,000 [people] haven't voted yet. After all our dreams and all our pain, we have to be united. We want to fight crime, we want to advance our status and achieve victory instead of failure," Abbas said late Tuesday.
"We can't fulfill our dreams and ourselves if we stay at home and lend a hand to racists. Unfortunately, there are parties that took advantage of the Ben-Gvir issue; there are parties that played on the sensitivity of Arab voters when they worked to crush the United Arab List and resorted to unfair methods."
West Bank settlers bussed out to central Israeli cities to get out the vote for Likud
"We came especially from Samaria, have you voted yet?" a resident of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar asked the woman on whose door he knocked, along with his three children. When she replied that she had not voted yet because the polling station was too far, he arranged for her to be driven there.
The activist from the West Bank is one of about 500 who arrived in the central Israeli city of Lod this evening as part of a campaign initiated by the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, to encourage right-wing voters to head to the polls. As part of the campaign, five buses loaded with activists, financed by Likud, arrived in the city.
Campaign organizers said the data they received from Likud was used to map polling stations where right-wing parties were successful in the last elections, but that the overall voter turnout was relatively low. Activists were distributed accordingly, and received a sheet of talking points guiding them on how to contact the voters and what to say to them. "Introduce yourself on a personal note, with light in your eyes," it reads. It was also suggested to explain that the purpose of the vote "is to prevent the lax governance that leads to terrorist attacks, which followed left-wing rule. Tens of millions of shekels are funding a push to get Arabs to the polls."
The volunteers were instructed to knock only on doors decorated with mezuzahs, and to encourage voting for Likud or Religious Zionism. According to Zvi Sukkot, one of the campaign's organizers and 16th on Religious Zionism's list, he drove ten people to the polling station in the afternoon. According to Dagan, a total of about 2,000 people across the country participated in the campaign, including residents of the Elon Moreh settlement who were sent to Netanya and the residents of Baruchin settlement who were bussed out to Petah Tikva.
Netanyahu, Lapid make last-ditch pleas to voters on social media as polls close in final hour
In the final hour before polls were set to close, Israeli social media was flooded with desperate last-minute appeals by candidates to bring their supporters to the polls, each claiming that the opposing camp was responsible for the high turnout numbers, and begging voters on their side to counter the trend.
On the Facebook page of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in bold letters, a post read: “There has been a gigantic spike in turnout on the left over the past hour. We need all Likud voters to get out and vote right away!” The post was sandwiched between live appearances by an agitated Netanyahu who implored his supporters to “get out and determine the fate of the nation” reminding them that their failure to turn out in sufficient numbers in the last elections cost him his office and brought in the Bennett government. Minutes later, he was live again in an "emergency broadcast" ordering Likud supporters to "stop celebrating prematurely," surrounded by his strategists, informing him in real time of a sudden jump in turnout "on the left" creating "a massive gap" and hammering home the message that his party needed to continue to get out the vote up until the last moment.
A less harried Yair Lapid posted a short video an hour before the end of polling, calling the race “the tightest ever, and it’s been tight in the past,” imploring those who want to keep him in office to “get out and vote.”
Balad says nearing electoral threshold; Hadash-Ta'al slams United Arab List's 'gevalt' campaign
The Arab nationalist Balad party says it has rallied and needs just a few thousand votes to crack the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, while the Hadash-Ta'al alliance calls unjustified the United Arab List's alleged gevalt campaign – an alarmist plea for votes. Mansour Abbas' United Arab List says it's doing well in areas where it traditionally thrives.
Voter turnout hits 66.3% at 8 P.M.
Central Election Committee announcing a 66.3 percent turnout at 8 P.M. with 4,498,410 recorded voters. This represents a 5.4 percent increase from the 2021 elections.
A theological battle is being fought on ultra-Orthodox election posters
Strolling through an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood near Jerusalem on Election Day, you're confronted by an explosion of signs urging you to vote for one of the two Haredi parties or boycott the election altogether. It's all part of the question of which party, if any, can be said to be the divine choice.
In Tel Aviv, making time for both the beach and the ballot box
In the past, many Israelis preferred to spend the day at the beach rather than stand in line at their local polling station. Haaretz spoke with voters who proved that it's possible to do both – amid talk that Israeli democracy may be at stake.
Netanyahu caught off guard by his own ghoulish creation
The religious Zionist community is on the brink of its biggest electoral win in Israeli history. If the final election polls are to be believed, the ticket calling itself Religious Zionism is set to win 14 or 15 seats. This will be an incredible achievement considering that many voters who consider themselves religious Zionists don't feel they have a political home in this election.
The zombie bastard that Benjamin Netanyahu created when he forced Haredi nationalists, neo-Kahanists and homophobes together on one slate – to prevent the loss of any votes of tiny far-right parties that failed to cross the electoral threshold – answered a demand no one knew existed.
Voter turnout at 6 P.M. hits 57.7%, continuing record voting streak
Voter turnout is continuing to surpass previous elections, with the figure at 6 P.M. standing at 57.7 percent with 3,919,367 recorded voters. The turnout at 6 P.M. stood at 51.5 percent in the election in 2021, a 6.2 percent jump.
European Jewish student union warns against ‘fascist’ Ben-Gvir
Europe’s largest Jewish student group warned last week that the rise of the Israeli far-right could endanger its members, calling on communal organizations across the continent to speak out against "hatred done in the name of Zionism and in the name of the Jewish people."
Voter turnout hits 62.5% at 7 P.M.
Voter turnout is continuing to surpass previous elections, with the Central Election Committee announcing a 62.5 percent turnout at 7 P.M.
Voter turnout among IDF soldiers reaches 65%
65% of soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces have voted as of 5:00 PM, according to the army.
Arabs have an opportunity to express their clear stance against racism
Since 2015, Arabs have been repeatedly asked to vote on the grounds that these are "crucial elections." These words were heard continuously by party leaders who emphasized the importance of Arab representation in the Knesset. However, Arab voters are fed up with such statements, perceived as nothing but lip service.
These feelings only grew among the country's Arab communities, especially after the results of the last four elections. The controversial decision of the United Arab List and its leader, Mansour Abbas, to join the coalition did indeed lead, according to him, to many achievements on the civil level.
High voter turnout in southern Israeli Bedouin village, activists expect surge in evening voting
Voters are heading to the polling stations in the Bedouin village of Lakiya, in southern Israel.
As of 5 P.M., the voter turnout stands at 33% of all eligible voters. Local political activists expect the number of voters to surge over the next few hours.
During the previous election held in 2021, the voter turnout among Bedouins in southern Israel was 42%.
Voter turnout at 4 P.M. hits 47.5%, maintaining record voting streak
Voter turnout is continuing to surpass previous elections, with the figure at 4 P.M. standing at a 22-year-high of 47.5 percent with 3,224,350 recorded voters. The turnout at 4 P.M. stood at 42.3 percent in the election in 2021, a 5.2 percent jump.
Dozens of Likud supporters in Bat Yam await Netanyahu's arrival
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the central Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, where dozens of his supporters await his arrival.
Already on Wednesday, Netanyahu had visited malls in three cities: Jerusalem, Ashkelon and Beit Shemesh. In Bat Yam, Netanyahu will be met by his supporters who have come out with Likud flags and decorated vehicles.
Bat Yam is considered a stronghold of right-wing voters, though voter turnout in the city is usually lower than the national average. It is for this reason that Netanyahu has chosen to visit the city on election day.
How seats are calculated and when will we know the official results?
Immediately after the polls close, the Central Election Committee will begin counting Israel's ballots, translating votes into the Knesset's 120 seats. The complex method by which votes become official results will have a significant effect on the formation of the 25th Knesset.
After the voting ends, the ballots are counted and invalid ones are discarded. From the total number of votes, an electoral threshold of 3.25 percent is calculated, and any party that fails to pass the minimum threshold will not enter the Knesset.
Arab voter turnout at 17% as of 2 P.M.
A shared society organization estimated the Arab community's voting turnout at 17 percent at 2 P.M., significantly lower than the rate among the general population, which stood at 39 percent at the same time.
The forecast was made by the aChord Center at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem based on samples from the Central Election Committee.
This means that voter turnout in the Arab community is expected to stay roughly consistent with the 2021 election, which could spell disaster for the three Arab parties.
The parties would need an increase on the 44.6 percent turnout in the last election to guarantee their survival.
For Balad, the Palestinian nationalist party which ran solo in this election, the outcome could be catastrophic. According to all polls, the party remains below the electoral threshold, despite the last-minute rumors of mass mobilization to rescue the party from electoral extinction against all odds.
As of 4 P.M., the voter turnout across the country stood at 47.5 percent, some 5 percent higher than the 2021 election, meaning that the Arab vote share plummets as a share of the overall vote.
Central Elections Committee to review defective Likud ballots delivered to supporters ahead of the election
Deputy head of the Central Election Committee Ilan Bombach submitted a request to count all ballots, including defective ones originally printed by the Likud, and sent to supporters.
According to the Walla News site, over five million such ballots — which are identical to those printed by the Central Elections Committee and are handed out to Likud supporters prior to their arrival at polling places— were distributed before a mistake was made, invalidating them.
A second, subsequent print-run of the promotional ballots was also found to contain an invalidating error, misspelling Netanyahu’s name as “Binyamin Netanya.”
Bombach also wrote that the Likud made accusations of interference by party rivals, and that they intend to file a complaint with the police.
The election committee will discuss the request today at 5:00 p.m
Voter turnout at 2 P.M is highest in 22 years
Voter turnout is continuing to surpass previous elections, with the figure at 2 P.M. standing at a 22-year-high of 38.9 percent. The turnout at 2 P.M. stood at 34.6 percent in the election in 2021.
Voter turnout for IDF soldiers at 44% as of 1 P.M.
The Israeli army released data showing that 44 percent of soldiers have voted as of 1 P.M.
Fearing low turnout, Arab parties ramp up campaigning
Arab parties are bolstering their efforts to encourage their community to vote, after the headquarters of the three main parties found voter turnout at the midpoint on Election Day to be particularly low.
The parties have resorted to calling on activists to go door-to-door to escort voters to the polling station. Hadash-Ta'al are pushing for voters to bring one extra person to the polls, while Balad are ambitiously calling for each voter to bring along four others to ensure representation in the next Knesset.
Panic is also starting to creep in among Mansour Abbas' United Arab List, which has conducted the most assured campaign of the three parties so far, with voter turnout stagnating in the party's major strongholds: the Bedouin enclaves in the Negev and the northern Triangle region. However, the atmosphere at their headquarters has not spilled into hysteria, and maintains a staid message to boost turnout.
Both Hadash and Balad headquarters broadcast conflicting messages about the voting percentages and mentioned 12 percent as of 1 P.M. However, the data received at the headquarters indicated 15 percent toward 2 P.M.
At the same time, veterans of the parties stated that the increase as shown in the last hour doesn't necessarily indicate a positive trend, and should be observed in light of the increase in the general voting percentages, and the Jewish vote.
At the parties' headquarters, reports on the necessity to increase the turnout were broadcast throughout the day. In Haifa, the leader of Hadash-Ta'al, Ayman Odeh, came out with a megaphone to some of the city's neighborhoods, Ein Hayam and Wadi Nisnas, among others: "I know some people will make fun of me for doing this, but it helps, the people want to hear from us directly," Odeh said.
U.S.-Israel relationship 'will be strong and enduring,' State Department spokesperson says
"Israel is a strategic partner. It’s a fellow democracy. Owing to its democratic identity, this will be up to the people of Israel to decide the configuration of their next government. No matter the shape of the Israeli coalition and government, our relationship will be strong and enduring," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said regarding the potential of a right-wing government.
Netanyahu heads to malls, claims 'voter turn out on left is high, while the right are at the malls'
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting malls on Election Day to rally voters, claiming the voter turn out on the left is high while the right are 'at the malls'
In response to Netanyahu's calls for support, one store clerk in a Jerusalem shopping center reportedly was heard saying "Today we have a choice, and we will only vote for Ben-Gvir."
The former prime minister also shared on Twitter a photo of empty polls as though it were taken today – though the picture is from 2019.
At 1 P.M. Israel time, Netanyahu began his first "emergency broadcast" on Facebook.
"They call us Nazi baboons, they call us the blind herd, they call us the forces of darkness! Let's give them the answer at the ballot box – we will get rid of them!" he said to thousands of viewers.
Will Israel fall to the far right without a whimper?
Israel’s racist, supremacist, homophobic, theocratic, far-right Religious Zionism party, predicted to double its number of Knesset seats and become a key player, if not kingmaker, in a potential Netanyahu governing coalition, is correct about one thing.
Its ideological father, Meir Kahane, didn’t die in the hail of his assassin’s bullets in New York in 1990. The battle cry of the Kach party that glorified his legacy – the same party in which his most prominent contemporary heir, Itamar Ben-Gvir, grew up and served; the same party that was banned from participating in Israel’s elections and then declared a terrorist group in both Israel and the United States – is “Kahane Lives” (a grotesque, supercessionist twist on “Am Yisrael Chai,” the people of Israel lives).
Vote for the lesser of two evils
Israel’s unique problem is that many of the ostensibly major partners of the democratic camp, the Palestinian citizens of Israel, have serious reservations – with much justification from their perspective – about the values of the “democracy” that the Jews wanted them to help save Tuesday.
Indeed, it’s hard to say that the “government of change” has really advanced the values of liberal democracy, in whose name it supposedly opposes Netanyahu. It’s hard to define the country that went to the polls – deciding the fate of the Palestinians it rules over militarily without giving them the right to vote – as a liberal democracy.
Therefore, for many people, the choice we make Tuesday is a choice between the lesser of two evils. This isn't an inspiring choice, to say the least, but it’s a necessary one. Sometimes you have to put aside deep despair, frustration, convoluted calculations, cynicism and tactical sophistication and prevent what's even worse – especially when every vote counts.
Voting turnout at 28.4% as of 12 P.M.
Voter turnout reached 28.4 percent as of 12 P.M. according to the data of the Central Election Committee. This is an increase compared to the 2021 elections, when its rate was 25.4 percent, and the highest voting turnout since the 1999 elections.
Man detained for act of public indecency with tefillin
The police detained a man in the central city of Netanya on suspicion of hurting religious sentiments, after he "improperly used a tefillin."
The 61-year-old man in a Meretz t-shirt was filmed walking up to a tefillin booth near one of the polling stations in the city, taking the tefillin and rubbing it on his genital area.
Meretz appealed to the Central Election Committee demanding that it use its full powers to investigate the incident. According to the party, "the man is not known to any members of Meretz and is apparently an impostor who is trying to harm the party. A complaint will also be filed with the police."
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted the video and wrote: "They sold the country, they embrace supporters of terrorism, they despise everything that is sacred to Judaism, we must vote [Religious Zionism], we must stop them."
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that he "strongly condemns this shocking attack by a left-wing activist against [a religious item]," and added, "It's time to say goodbye to them and vote today."
Turnout at midday highest since 1999
At 12 P.M. on Israel's Election Day, voter turnout has reached 28.4 percent, the highest rate at midday since 1999.
Israel's police enhances their presence during Election Day, and issues a warning about spreading fake news
Israel's police are operating with enhanced presence at polls across the country.
In a statement, the police urged the public to "act responsibly and not to forward fake messages of unknown origin they receive and to prevent misleading and spreading panic."
Earlier today, police received a report of a foul-smelling liquid that was spilled at two polling stations in Beit Shemesh. After cleaning up the substance, the polls opened on time and the police began investigating the case.
Yisrael Beiteinu reports several cases of vandalism from Likud supporters
Julie Kate, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu's Be'er Sheva Branch told Haaretz that she received over 10 complaints from activists about vandalism and assaults by Likud activists. "It feels like there's a [Likud] patrol that is trying in every way to do harm, tearing down signs … no matter how many times we put them up," she said, adding that "whether it's shouting or cursing. Every few minutes I receive a new complaint," she said.
"The worst was in a hostel of Holocaust survivors, who asked us for help to get to the polls. We brought young people to aid people in wheelchairs when a car bearing a Likud sign stopped next to them, a man and a woman got out, spat on them, cursed them and tore all the signs on the street, even those of other parties, and drove off."
Kate added a Likud supporter with a microphone shouted and cursed at the voters in one of the largest polling stations in the city. "I've lost count of the events. I constantly have to activate people to clean up messes, instead of going and taking care of transporting elderly people," Kate said.
United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas votes, 'We want to establish a government of change and continue the process we started'
United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas arrived at the polls in the city of Maghar along with his family. Speaking in Arabic, Abbas said that his party "promoted a historic process, perhaps the most significant process in the lives of the Arab and Jewish citizens of the State of Israel – a process of true partnership."
In response to Haaretz's inquiry whether he would sit with or under Benjamin Netanyahu, he replied: "We want to establish a government of change and continue the process we started." Referring to the voting rate in Arab society, he said that, "I think that after we were at a low of 44 percent in the last election, I hope that this time we will pass 53-54 percent." Abbas claimed that such an increase would be an expression of confidence "in the process of partnership, and in the achievements of Arab society in particular and Israeli society in general."
Voting turnout at 15.9% as of 10 A.M.
Voter turnout reached 15.9 percent as of 10 A.M with approximately one million people having voted thus far. This is an increase compared to the 2021 elections, when its rate was 14.8 percent. The last time voter turnout reached 15.9 percent was during the 1981 elections.
Why Netanyahu can no longer rely on the French vote
As Israelis cast their ballots on Election Day, it was clear that, based on polling predictions, every vote would count. And one of the many questions hanging over the campaign was which parties French immigrants would be backing.
Former PM and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu votes in Jerusalem
Opposition leader and head of Likud Benjamin Netanyahu voted in Jerusalem. "Right now [Likud voters] are still asleep, they haven't woken up yet but if they wake up we will win. If they don't wake up we will lose," Netanyahu said, adding that "I'm never satisfied, I'll be satisfied at the end of the day."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz votes in Rosh Ha’ayin
Defense Minister and head of the National Unity party Benny Gantz voted on Tuesday at the polling station in the city of Rosh Ha’ayin.
"These elections are a wake-up call for Israeli democracy," Gantz said and called "for all citizens of the State of Israel to go out and exercise their right to vote with respect and out of respect for others."
President Herzog votes in Jerusalem
President Isaac Herzog exercised his right to vote this morning in Jerusalem, saying "It is an enormous right to participate in the process of free, clean and equal elections. Billions of people in the world do not have this right. Other countries in the world do not provide this right. We should be grateful, as a nation, for having a democratic system in which every citizen can make an impact. I want to say again – voting has an impact, without a shadow of doubt. Anyone who think his or her voice does not matter – is wrong. Therefore, I call on all citizens of the country: exercise your democratic right and go vote."
Prime Minister Yair Lapid votes in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister and Yesh Atid head, Yair Lapid, voted at the polling station in Tel Aviv with his wife. "These elections are between the future and the past," Lapid said. "Go vote for the future of our children, of our country."
Ultra-Orthodox parties fear being flanked from the right
"Do you want a Lapid or Lieberman government?" Netanyahu asked a crowd of hundreds of yeshiva students, many of which are too young to vote.
"No!" he continued, answering his own question. "Do you want to abolish the tax they imposed on disposable [plates and cutlery]? Go and vote!"
In an interview with the Haredi radio station Kol-Barma, MK Moshe Gafni of ultra-Orthodox party Degel HaTorah criticized the Likud leader: "We don't need his assistance. He should concentrate on the Likud."
Polling stations are open for the elections to the 25th Knesset
Polls will be open until 10 P.M. after which exit polls will be published on Israel's three main broadcasters.
Arab parties focus on getting voters to the polls
The United Arab List, Hadash-Ta'al and Balad are rallying around a single goal for Election Day – getting voters to the polls
The three Arab parties agree that their main rival is apathy, primarily among the younger Arab population, but also among undecided or frustrated voters. They are thus adopting the model they typically use in local elections – making direct contact with potential voters in their communities.
One Balad activist told Haaretz that party volunteers are already familiar with the list of potential voters whom they will visit or contact by phone to persuade them to head to the polls. The party claims it is close to reaching the electoral threshold – and that if each voter brings one or two more with them to the polls it could guarantee the party's entry into the Knesset.
Hadash-Ta'al, which embarked on an emergency campaign a few days ago, says it is seeing positive results. Because it has a reliable base of tens of thousands of voters, its primary focus this morning will be reaching out to potential voters, mainly in the south. The party is planning to send interim summaries of voter turnout and potential support for the slate every two hours to representatives in the field. Efforts will be spearheaded by Ta'al activists and headed by MK Ahmad Tibi.
The United Arab List is confident they will pass the electoral threshold – though is also making an effort to bring out voters this morning, primarily in unrecognized Bedouin villages where access to the polls is limited.
As Kahanists celebrate, Israeli liberals' doom and gloom is justified
It’s hard to overstate the sense of doom hanging over the center-left camp on the eve of the election. The recent week, accompanied by a wave of security-related incidents, has bolstered the positive momentum of the Netanyahu bloc which before our eyes is rapidly and alarmingly turning into the Ben-Gvir bloc.
The Kahanist party is soaring, and there is no suggestion or hint of a sufficiently powerful or rapid event that could stop this wild trend. Pollsters believe that the votes of soldiers will swell Kahanist ranks even further. Netanyahu may be saving something up his sleeve for Election Day, but just as polling stations are about to open, he appears lackluster and devoid of energy, in contrast to the Golem who has risen against his master. Yair Lapid claims that he has already managed to form a government from potato peels and dry twigs, and it’s possible that somehow, he’s concocting some solution to Israel’s political chaos, which may very well turn into a civil war. But the simple truth is that nothing good is looming over us.
Israel's next government could ban articles like this
The legal groundwork for turning Israel’s regime into one that persecutes its critics has been here for a long time. All that is needed is a government that will aim these laws inward, while embarking on a journey of silencing and oppression. Such a government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, is at the gate.
Netanyahu links West Bank attacks to Lapid and Gantz, but his policies were similar
More or less, the campaigns of Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are all based on the same graphic language, colors and logos. The posters show three men in suits, ties and gray hair against a blue-and-white background. If any red creeps in, it’s only to warn against the rival candidate – amid swatches of shocking black.
The eight scenarios that could happen on Tuesday
The companies preparing the exit polls for Israel’s three main broadcasters on Election Night have an even tougher job than usual this time around.
It’s not only because the polls all predict a virtual tie between the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs, and have been saying so for the past four months, but also because of the number of small parties – both above and below the electoral threshold – whose individual results could dramatically change the overall picture.