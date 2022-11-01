"We came especially from Samaria, have you voted yet?" a resident of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar asked the woman on whose door he knocked, along with his three children. When she replied that she had not voted yet because the polling station was too far, he arranged for her to be driven there.

The activist from the West Bank is one of about 500 who arrived in the central Israeli city of Lod this evening as part of a campaign initiated by the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, to encourage right-wing voters to head to the polls. As part of the campaign, five buses loaded with activists, financed by Likud, arrived in the city.

Open gallery view Israeli settlers from the West Bank campaigning in the central Israeli city of Lod to encourage residents to vote for Likud. Credit: Hagar Shezaf

Campaign organizers said the data they received from Likud was used to map polling stations where right-wing parties were successful in the last elections, but that the overall voter turnout was relatively low. Activists were distributed accordingly, and received a sheet of talking points guiding them on how to contact the voters and what to say to them. "Introduce yourself on a personal note, with light in your eyes," it reads. It was also suggested to explain that the purpose of the vote "is to prevent the lax governance that leads to terrorist attacks, which followed left-wing rule. Tens of millions of shekels are funding a push to get Arabs to the polls."

The volunteers were instructed to knock only on doors decorated with mezuzahs, and to encourage voting for Likud or Religious Zionism. According to Zvi Sukkot, one of the campaign's organizers and 16th on Religious Zionism's list, he drove ten people to the polling station in the afternoon. According to Dagan, a total of about 2,000 people across the country participated in the campaign, including residents of the Elon Moreh settlement who were sent to Netanya and the residents of Baruchin settlement who were bussed out to Petah Tikva.

