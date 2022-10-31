Israel Election 2022: How and Where to Vote

For the fifth time in three and a half years, Israelis will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 1.

Nearly 6.8 million people will be able to exercise their democratic right in over 12,000 polling stations, but not everybody will know how, when and where they can cast their vote.

To help you out, Haaretz has prepared a short guide to Tuesday's election:

Where do I vote?

12,495 polling stations will be set up throughout Israel and an additional 102 polling stations will be set up in Israel's missions abroad. Each voter should receive a notice in the mail detailing the location of the polling station where he or she is voting.

Those who did not receive a notice can click here to locate the polling station on the Ministry of Interior website or telephone the call center for clarification (in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, Amharic and English) at 1-800-222-290.

Those who want to receive the information by text message can send their ID number and the date of issuance of the certificate to the number 050-8085500 or by fax to 1-800-222-291.

Open gallery view

Who is eligible to vote?

Any Israeli citizen who turned 18 on election day (born on or before 1.11.2004), and who is registered in the population registry.

What do I need to bring with me to the polling station?

There is no obligation to show your voter’s notice at the ballot box. You can only vote with a valid identity card, driver's license or passport. Soldiers can bring a military ID and police officers can vote by showing a policeman's card at any polling station throughout the country.

What hours can you vote?

Voting hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. In localities where the number of voters is less than 350, in prisons, hospitals and polling stations designated for COVID patients, voting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

I can't vote in the polling station I'm registered to. What to do?

Soldiers, foreign ministry emissaries, civil servants abroad, emissaries of Zionist institutions, those hospitalized, women in a shelter for battered women, prisoners, detainees and those with disabilities who are in institutions may vote by way of a special arrangement using a double envelope.

Persons with disabilities may vote in any of the 2,938 special accessible polling stations. Their locations are listed on the website of the Election Commission (click here) or at the call center of the Central Election Commission.

Can a person accompanying a disabled voter vote in the accessible ballot box?

No. A companion who is not limited in mobility cannot vote in the accessible ballot box, but only at the ballot box to which he is associated.

I am a soldier, where can I vote?

Soldiers can vote at military polling stations at any military base where they find themselves, or at the polling station where they are registered according to their address in the population registry.

I live in a nursing home, can I vote there?

232 polling stations will be placed in nursing homes and sheltered housing institutions across the country. A person staying in the institution where a polling station is stationed may vote at that polling station (click here for the list of polling stations in the nursing homes). A person staying in a nursing home where there are no ballot boxes and with limited mobility may vote at any ballot box with special accessibility.

I am hospitalized, can I vote there?

A hospitalized person can vote in a hospital only if he has a "hospital voting authorization form" which he receives from the hospital administrator. Medical staff employees and police officers are also allowed to vote at the ballot box in the hospital. There is no right to vote in a hospital for those who are in day hospitalization or family members of hospitalized patients.

I have COVID-19. How do I vote?

COVID patients will be able to leave the place of isolation in order to vote at one of the 279 COVID polling stations which will be set up throughout the country (click here for the list of COVID polling stations). You will have to return to quarantine immediately after voting.

COVID patients will be able to get to the polling stations by means of a shuttle system that will be operated free of charge. To coordinate transportation for the COVID patients, you can call the transportation reservation hotline at 077-6017137.

I am far from the polling station where I am registered. Can I travel for free?

Election Day is a public holiday but public transportation is running. In order to allow all those with the right to vote to reach the polling stations, travel on intercity bus lines within a range of over 15 km and on the Israel Railways will be free for all the public, starting at 8 p.m. the day before Election Day (October 31) until the end of public transportation activity on Election Day (approximately midnight). Bus trips within a range of up to 15 km will be charged a fee.

Traveling on the bus lines open to the public will be possible without the need for a ticket, and train passengers will be able to get a ticket free of charge at the service desks at the train stations. The list of intercity lines that are open free of charge can be found at the national information center for public transportation, at the number *8787.

May I take pictures at the ballot box?

According to the law, it is forbidden to take pictures at your polling station and the prohibition also applies to members of the polling committee. The only ones permitted to do so are inspectors trained by the Central Election Commission.

Which ballots will be considered invalid?

A white ballot with nothing written on it is considered an invalid ballot and will not be included in the number of kosher votes.

Ballots will also be disqualified if they are written in a non-blue pen or are marked with anything but the letter of an electoral list or a nickname for a party.

An envelope with a marking that may identify the voter, an envelope with two or more different ballots, an envelope with more than three identical ballots, an envelope that is not an official one from the Election Committee or an envelope that does not have the signature of two members of the polling committee will also be disqualified.