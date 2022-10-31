Israel Is About to Judge Netanyahu's Crimes. The Verdict Hangs in the Balance

In the matter of the residents of the Holy Land vs. Netanyahu, a word before you retire to vote on the verdict:

Members of the jury, as you know, you are being asked to render a decision not on the charges for which the defendant has been formally indicted, but for the most serious of his crimes – those for which he will never face trial.

The offenses were committed in broad daylight, for all of us to see, and for his supporters to extol, to lie about, or to excuse away.

They include, but are not limited to, the following counts:

1. Racism, voter suppression, and incitement to hatred. Demonization and delegitimization of, and applying double standards to minorities, migrants, and any citizen not casting their vote for one of the parties under his banner.

2. Effectively repealing Israel’s Declaration of Independence by means of enacting the Nation-State Law. In so doing, betraying the trust and the extraordinary sacrifice of Druze, Bedouin, and many other non-Jewish citizens of Israel.

3. Eternalizing Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank by fostering a vast settlement project expressly designed to geographically render impossible any implementation of a two-state solution. Enshrining two entirely separate systems of law in the West Bank, the first granting full – in fact, overfull – rights, privileges and protections to Israeli Jews living there, the second stripping nearly all rights, privileges and protections from the area’s Palestinians – the whole of it leading directly to the characterization of the Israeli occupation as apartheid.

4. Diverting huge sums away from the needs of the impoverished, from the needs of Holocaust survivors, from the budgets of public education, health care, social welfare and infrastructure, in order to strongly subsidize a suburban lifestyle for West Bank settlements, regardless of the legality or illegality of their founding, land appropriation, and construction.

Protecting the settlements has also placed a crushing burden on the military, which must forego training and deal with psychological burdens for the enormous numbers of troops budgeted for occupation duty.

5. Destroying Israel’s relationship with American Jewry and doing perhaps irreparable harm to the principle of bipartisan U.S. support for Israel, by negating and denigrating the rights and the legitimacy of Reform, Conservative, and other non-Orthodox Jews – personally quashing agreed-upon compromises on conversion and the Western Wall – and by showing unflaggingly glaring favoritism to Donald Trump’s Republican Party while disparaging the Democratic Party, and by extension the clear majority of American Jews as anti-Israel.

6. Surrendering to the pressure of political allies, in particular influential Haredi rabbis, over the advice of experts in public health and security, notably in the administration of Covid policy and crowd control in the Mount Meron pilgrimage, both of which led to large numbers of tragic and entirely preventable deaths.

7. Personally normalizing and advancing into the halls of government much of the worst scum the Israeli right has ever produced, from the button-down fascists of the Im Tirtzu organization to the in-house insurrectionists of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Betzalel Smotrich. Where his Likud forebears rightly shunned and banned the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, Netanyahu, on his own, coddled and koshered and campaigned for Kahane’s direct heirs. As if the former prime minister’s life depended on it.

8. Forcing an absurd, rapid-fire series of general elections at great financial cost both to the treasury and to governmental decision-making and all to forge a coalition willing to enact laws that would let him off the legal hook. The result: Israel no longer has general elections – Netanyahu has turned every election into a midterm.

Members of the jury, on Tuesday, when the verdict in the case of Benjamin Netanyahu will be decided, you are not being asked to punish the man for his crimes. You are being asked only to cast your vote such that he will not be rewarded for them.

The verdict is yours.