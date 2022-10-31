The Door-knocking Campaign That Could Decide Israel’s Election

Arab turnout could be the deciding factor in Israel’s national election on Tuesday. If more than one of the three Arab parties running does not cross the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, then the right-wing bloc headed by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu will almost certainly win enough seats to form the next coalition government.

The magic number in this case is 50. If 50 percent of eligible Arab voters cast their ballots, then pollsters believe that at least two of these parties – Hadash-Ta’al, United Arab List or Balad – will have a good chance of getting into the Knesset. This could be enough to prevent another Netanyahu government.

And that is what these Arab teens, gathered in the northern city of Tamra a day and a half before the polls open, are banking on: That their efforts will help push voter turnout in the Arab community over the 50 percent mark. For the sixth evening in a row, they will be putting aside their schoolwork in favor of knocking on doors and getting out the vote.

Their digital maps indicate that they have already covered large swaths of this city of 35,000 residents, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the coastal city of Acre. By the end of tonight, they are hoping that every home will have been visited.

By now, they have heard every possible reason why an Arab citizen of Israel might not want to vote on Tuesday. The word “halas” (Arabic for “I’m done with this”) comes up constantly in their conversations, they say.

Arab citizens are angry that their representatives in parliament have preferred division over unity, thereby sacrificing the power they once wielded as a single bloc. In the September 2019 election, the Joint List – then an alliance of the four Arab parties – won a record 15 seats. Today, the four factions are running as three separate parties and, in the best-case scenario, are not tipped to win more than eight or nine seats.

Arab citizens are angry that the so-called “government of change” in power for the past 16 months brought little, if any, change to their lives – all the more disappointing given that, for the first time ever, an Arab party (Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List) was serving in the coalition.

Arab citizens are angry that little, if anything, has been done to crack down on rampant crime in their cities, towns and villages, and that most of the country’s Jews could care less because it hardly affects them.

And Arab citizens are angry because Jewish politicians only seem to remember they exist come election time when they are desperate for their votes.

In their training sessions, these teens have been taught how to push back against each and every one of these arguments and complaints. Their message, in a nutshell, even features on the T-shirts they wear: “Despite everything, we must vote.”

Or, to quote Samer Swaid, the driving force behind this campaign to get out the Arab vote: “Despair is not a political program.”

Open gallery view Mohammed and Samah chatting to a local resident in Tamra on Sunday. Credit: Rami Shllush

Feeling more upbeat

Swaid is the founder of a coalition of 20 civil society groups established just before the September 2019 election that is dedicated to increasing Arab voter turnout in Israel. He believes that the gains posted by the Arab parties in that election, and the one that followed it six months later, were attributable in no small part to this campaign.

Funded by private donors in Israel and overseas, the coalition comprises mainly Arab organizations, but also several Jewish-Arab groups dedicated to promoting shared society – among them Abraham Initiatives and Standing Together.

Because they are partly a civil society initiative, canvassers are prohibited from campaigning for particular parties. “My job is to make sure people get to the ballot box,” says Swaid, director of the Arab Center for Alternative Planning – a nonprofit dedicated to solving land and housing problems specific to this minority population. “It’s up to the parties to persuade them how to cast their ballots.”

He is feeling more upbeat than he was even a few weeks ago. “You can feel that the atmosphere has changed in the streets, and my prediction is that we will definitely cross the 50 percent point,” he says.

The get-out-the-vote campaign sprang into action a month ago, at a time when most pollsters were predicting that turnout in Arab society would fall short of 40 percent – which would be a record low. Until last week, though, its main platform was social media.

Participating in the door-to-door campaign, which began last Tuesday, are 600 high school and college students, spread out over 40 Arab towns and cities around Israel. Their goal, says Swaid, is to hit 150,000 homes in the critical last stretch before Election Day. Judging from the digital maps at their disposal, they were well on the way to achieving it.

The teens gather at the home of a local activist at about 4 P.M. to pick up their canvassing materials: brochures explaining how different turnout rates translate into different numbers of seats for Arab lawmakers; cards upon which they will fill out the names, addresses and telephone numbers of every voter they meet (each of whom will be called on Election Day for a further nudge); and car air fresheners, featuring the campaign logo, as tokens of appreciation.

Mohammed and Samah, who are teamed up this evening, begin their round at a local barbershop where Yazan, the friendly proprietor, reassures them he definitely intends to vote. “I just haven’t decided for which party,” he says. He’s tempted to vote for nationalist Balad, but fears he might be wasting his vote since it is not expected to cross the electoral threshold. “At the same time, I want to give them a chance,” he says, reflecting on his dilemma.

Open gallery view Mohammed talking to local barber Yazan, who has yet to decide which party to vote for on Tuesday. Credit: Rami Shllush

In a nearby courtyard, middle-aged sisters Manal and Lubna welcome the canvassers with warm smiles and an invitation for coffee. Manal is planning to vote, but Lubna is not.

“What’s the point?” she asks. “Our politicians promise and promise us things, but they never fulfill their promises.” This would be the first time she has sat out an election, she says.

Mohammed says her emotions are completely justified. “But how would you feel if we were to lose any influence we have as a minority in this country?” he asks. “How would you feel if on Wednesday morning you woke up to learn there were no Arab representatives in the Knesset?”

It doesn’t take any more than that to persuade Lubna, who promises Mohammed and Samah that she will cast her ballot on Tuesday. Lest there be any last-minute changes of heart, they jot down her number and promise to call her on Election Day.

The next hour or so requires even less effort. The voters the two canvassers encounter at almost every residence on their route, much to their pleasant surprise, say they intend to vote. The Islamist United Arab List appears to be the party of choice here in Tamra, though Hadash (the former Communist Party running together with centrist Ta’al) appears to have a dedicated following in the city as well. In the last election, held in March 2021, the vote here was almost evenly split between UAL and Hadash-Ta’al (who at the time also ran with Balad on their slate).

Across the street from Hadash headquarters is a fast-food restaurant where the team encounter their next hard sell.

Ola Zidane, who is out to dinner with her family, says she has no intention of voting. “Had there been one joint list,” she tells her interlocutors, “I might have considered it. But now, no way.”

They try to convince her of the advantages of having three separate parties running – this time enlisting the help of Mustafa, one of the more experienced canvassers. “Having more options available means you can vote for a party more in line with your values,” he says.

But Ola will not budge. “Halas,” she shrugs.

He checks off a list of some of the key legislative achievements of Arab parliamentarians in the outgoing Knesset.

Ola rolls her eyes.

Mustafa refuses to be discouraged.

“I think she still may come around on Election Day,” he says, exiting the restaurant. “I’m not writing her off completely.”