Israel Election: Netanyahu Has Far-right Ben-Gvir Doing His Dirty Work

The latest ploy – for the moment – carried out by Itamar Ben-Gvir on behalf of his friend Benjamin Netanyahu (“I’ll demand the French Law retroactively,” referring to the law that would prevent the prosecution of a prime minister while in office) is not just another blow below the belt. It is a kick in the face, calculated, brutal and despicable.

The message was intended for the ears of the most fervent Bibi-ists, who dream of the cancellation of their leader’s trial and believe that the “deep state” set him up in the cases against him. Ben-Gvir is gesturing to them, enticing them: Vote for me, and I’ll rescue him from the hands of the court. Don’t rely on him, he’s too weak, he’ll flinch. I’ll take care of him.

No issue in this election campaign has hurt Netanyahu and Likud more than dealing with the various schemes to put an end to his corruption trials, and the conspiracies to shatter the rule of law. Polls have shown that a large majority of Israelis are disgusted by the crazy “legal plan” of Bezalel Smotrich, including most voters on the right. While defendant No. 1 is trying hard to deny and disguise his intentions, along comes Smotrich, and now Ben-Gvir too, pounding the message into the public over and over.

On Saturday night, the convicted criminal Arye Dery also jumped on the D9 bulldozer and announced he would support revoking the crime of fraud and breach of trust, and replacing it with something else. (Maybe “an innocent slip without any criminal intent?”) Dery acted out of his own distress, but he is still loyal and committed to the head of his bloc. In contrast, Ben-Gvir is drunk with power, a wild man, a loose cannon. He wants to grab 15 seats at least, and to bring Netanyahu under the 30 seat line – so in the next election, under his leadership, Otzma Yehudit will threaten Likud directly.

He stole Netanyahu’s greatest asset from him: Trumpism, the threats against the national institutions using “nationalism” and “love of the homeland.” He is the new Netanyahu, and that’s only the beginning.

If the right wing-Haredi camp wins the election, it will be Ben-Gvir’s victory, not that of the man who stands at its head. And the same way that the chairman of Otzma Yehudit now abuses the leader of the opposition, he will also do it to the prime minister.

He plans on conducting separate coalition negotiations from Smotrich, and it won’t be a simple show. Ben-Gvir’s announcement on Saturday night that he will demand the Public Security portfolio wasn’t making the candidate for prime minister feel any better.

Netanyahu, who understands what a monster he has created and how big a hole he has dug for himself, opened a “Save me” campaign of his own on Sunday: just not to drop to 29 seats (Likud was projected to win 35 seats at the beginning of the election campaign). In doing so, Netanyahu joined in with two parties from the left-wing camp: Meretz and Hadash-Ta’al.

For the former, this is a fake gevalt campaign. Meretz is firmly above the electoral threshold. In most polls, the party is projected to get five seats. Hadash-Ta’al, in comparison, is crying a true call for help. Ayman Odeh’s call to Jewish voters demonstrates the severity of its situation: How many Jews will vote for the party? 2,000? 2,500?

What goes without saying is his chutzpah in his statement: “A vote for Hadash- Ta’al is a strategic vote!” (Against fascism, Ben-Gvir-ism and Bibi-ism.) Look who’s talking about strategy. Odeh and Ahmad Tibi brought down the “government of change” with their own hands, and now they are asking for the votes of its purest supporters, left-wing voters, who were willing to give their lives for it. And this comes just a moment after Odeh and his colleagues mourned bitterly over the “martyrs” of the Lion’s Den in Nablus.

Four more comments:

1. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz: Lapid is squeezing out the last drops of the position that he has filled for exactly four months. For example, on Sunday he conducted a “security tour” of the Karish offshore natural gas drilling platform, a thick hint in the direction of his rival Gantz, the defense minister and chairman of the National Unity Party. Lapid entered this election with three main tools for leverage: The position, his being the head of the largest party in the bloc, and the credit he received when he formed the “government of change.” The National Unity Party initiative has not managed to provide a proper response to this mix, in spite of its impressive and experienced leadership.

2. Naftali Bennett: The previous prime minister, the alternate prime minister at the moment – who is also planning on returning one day – is not saying whom he will vote for. He is not Yoaz Hendel, who does not interest anyone. He is a senior public figure with plans for the future. This is unexplainable cowardice on the part of a man who does not lack courage.

3. Ayelet Shaked: To her credit, it can be said that she is fighting, but you also need to know when to give up. She is suffering blow after blow, beaten and humiliated (on Sunday, Rabbi Yaakov Medan, the head of the Har Etzion Yeshiva and one of the very few rabbis who expressed support for her, said that he would vote for the Religious Zionism party because Habayit Hayehudi will not pass the electoral threshold). Anyone who has spoken with her in the past few months had the impression she would quit the race, if she internalized that she had no chance. But something has changed. Either she really believes that she will cross the 3.25 percent threshold, or she is motivated by other considerations.

4. Yariv Levin: This senior Likud leader came out on Sunday with good news for the people: “I want to give a clear commitment – Netanyahu, Likud and I will make every effort to impose sovereignty.” The internet broke out laughing. Mortgage payments will be frozen before a single square meter is annexed. Netanyahu did not impose sovereignty on the territories during the era of Donald Trump and a Republican majority in Congress. He is seen as a recidivist liar, so he sent his obedient consigliere to lie in his place.