Netanyahu Calls on Voters to Illegally Vote in Disabled-friendly Polls

Opposition leader and Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu called Monday on eligible voters to vote at disabled-friendly polling stations if they cannot get to the poll where they are registered, which constitutes a criminal offense.

This comes after the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee last week rejected Netanyahu's party Likud's request to limit voting by those with disabilities to their place of residence only.

The Knesset Elections Law states that every locality will have at least one accessible ballot box that is suitable for voters with disabilities. A person with limited mobility may vote at any polling station defined as accessible, even if he is not registered there.

According to the Elections Commission's instructions, "when voting in the special accessible polling stations, the voter, if his disability is not visible to the eye or if he does not have a certificate indicating that he is limited in mobility, will be required to sign before the secretary of the polling station a statement that he is disabled."

The instructions go on to state that "making a false statement is a criminal offense, and it delays voters who are disabled and makes it difficult for them [to vote]."

Netanyahu shared a video on social media today, alongside the caption: "If you can't get to your ballot box, you can vote at an accessible ballot box." In the video, signed by the Likud, it is not stated that the appeal is intended for those with disabilities, but it is stated at the end that the vote is "subject to the instructions of the Elections Commission".

The tweet on Twitter was deleted shortly after it was published, and in its place a new tweet was published to which was added the comment that the vote is "subject to the instructions of the Elections Commission".

Last week, the Likud asked the chairman of the election committee, High Court Justice Yitzhak Amit, to limit disabled voters from voting outside their place of residence, ostensibly on the grounds that this would reduce the use of accessible polling stations by people without disabilities.

Amit rejected the request and clarified to Likud that their demand goes against the law which allows people with disabilities to vote in all accessible ballot boxes.

"I was taken aback by your letter, written on a page decorated with your prestigious firm's logo, which expressed your request for an illegal action", Judge Amit wrote to Attorney Ilan Bombach, who filed the request on the Likud's behalf. The judge added that "any limitation of voter rights, which are enshrined in law, must be minimal."