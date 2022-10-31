Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Millions of Defective Ballots Delivered to Likud Supporters Ahead of Israel's Election

Senior officials in Likud, the party of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are concerned that supporters will use these ballots and that their votes will thus not be counted in Israel's election on Tuesday

Samuel Sokol is a freelance journalist based in Jerusalem. He was previously a correspondent at the Jerusalem Post and has reported for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the Israel Broadcasting Authority and the Times of Israel. He is the author of Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews.
Sam Sokol
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Likud party head and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, surrounded by security and his supporters visits at Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday.
Likud party head and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, surrounded by security and his supporters visits at Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday.Credit: Ariel Schalit/ AP
Samuel Sokol is a freelance journalist based in Jerusalem. He was previously a correspondent at the Jerusalem Post and has reported for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the Israel Broadcasting Authority and the Times of Israel. He is the author of Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews.
Sam Sokol

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud printed and delivered millions of defective ballots to party activists across Israel ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset vote, leading to concern that some supporters’ votes may not be counted in what promises to be a tight election.

According to the Walla News site, over five million such ballots — which are identical to those printed by the Central Elections Committee and are handed out to Likud supporters prior to their arrival at polling places— were distributed before a mistake was made, invalidating them.

A second, subsequent print-run of the promotional ballots was also found to contain an invalidating error, misspelling Netanyahu’s name as “Binyamin Netanya.”

The report claimed that senior party officials are concerned that some supporters will receive and use these ballots and that their votes will, as a result, not be counted.

Last Wednesday, Orly Ades, the head of the Central Elections Committee said that only election inspectors, who are neutral and nonpartisan, may film the vote counting process after Netanyahu stated that Likud would record the counting of ballots after polls closed November 1. Ades added that “any other person who takes pictures at the ballot box is subject to a criminal investigation.”

According to the final polls published before the election, Netanyahu's bloc will earn 60 Knesset seats, just one short of a majority. The rival bloc, spearheaded by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is expected to garner 56 seats.

All of the major Israeli television election polls released last week predicted that none of the blocs have enough seats to form a government, meaning that the country’s ongoing political gridlock is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?