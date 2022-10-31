Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud printed and delivered millions of defective ballots to party activists across Israel ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset vote, leading to concern that some supporters’ votes may not be counted in what promises to be a tight election.

According to the Walla News site, over five million such ballots — which are identical to those printed by the Central Elections Committee and are handed out to Likud supporters prior to their arrival at polling places— were distributed before a mistake was made, invalidating them.

A second, subsequent print-run of the promotional ballots was also found to contain an invalidating error, misspelling Netanyahu’s name as “Binyamin Netanya.”

The report claimed that senior party officials are concerned that some supporters will receive and use these ballots and that their votes will, as a result, not be counted.

Last Wednesday, Orly Ades, the head of the Central Elections Committee said that only election inspectors, who are neutral and nonpartisan, may film the vote counting process after Netanyahu stated that Likud would record the counting of ballots after polls closed November 1. Ades added that “any other person who takes pictures at the ballot box is subject to a criminal investigation.”

According to the final polls published before the election, Netanyahu's bloc will earn 60 Knesset seats, just one short of a majority. The rival bloc, spearheaded by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is expected to garner 56 seats.

All of the major Israeli television election polls released last week predicted that none of the blocs have enough seats to form a government, meaning that the country’s ongoing political gridlock is unlikely to end anytime soon.