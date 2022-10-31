Opposition Leader and Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday morning that he won’t rule out the possibility of appointing far-right Kahanist candidate Itamar Ben-Gvir as Public Security Minister, should he form the next government.

Ben-Gvir, head of Otzma Yehudit and no. 2 in the Religious Zionism slate for Knesset, said on Sunday that he intends to demand the Public Security portfolio in the next government.

Netanyahu, who made the comments in an interview to IDF Radio, was asked whether Ben-Gvir is qualified for the position and replied: “I won’t rule it out, (but) I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch," adding that “there are a lot of candidates."

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir at an election event in Sderot last week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Netanyahu was also asked how he would respond – should he form the next government – to a possible demand by Ben-Gvir to allow Jews to pray on the Temple Mount. “I want to maintain the status-quo,” he replied. “We are a leading ruling party and have been in the past. I’ve been through all sorts of coalition negotiations… In the end it’s common sense that determines what happens, and it usually boils down to the right things.”

When asked whether he intends to scrap the maritime border agreement with Lebanon that was signed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week, Netanyahu said that if he becomes Prime Minister, he intends to treat the agreement “like I treated the Oslo Accords – as another weak, surrendering agreement by a left-wing government.” When the interviewers noted that the Oslo Accords were never canceled, Netanyahu said: “I don’t know if it was canceled, but the danger in it was neutralized.”

On how he will treat Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, Netanyahu said: “There are a lot of changes that need to be made, I don’t treat it personally. We will make the changes needed in a responsible and judicious manner.” When the interviewers sought to understand if he intends to fire her, he added: “I’m not dealing with personal matters at all… I’m only committing to the fact that the many changes that need to be made will be done responsibly.”

Netanyahu said that he wants his trial to be broadcast to the public live – “so that all citizens of Israel can see what we see, how this trial is falling apart.” The former prime minister added that he “doesn’t want any laws that affect the trial, and all those who want to help me – should help a little less.”