European Jewish Student Union Warns Against ‘Fascist’ Ben-Gvir Ahead of Israel Election

Europe’s largest Jewish student group warned last week that the rise of the Israeli far-right could endanger its members, calling on communal organizations across the continent to speak out against 'hatred done in the name of Zionism and in the name of the Jewish people.'

In a statement released online, the European Union of Jewish Students, which claims to represent some 160,000 young Jews, said it was “deeply disturbed by the potential for far-right representation in the Israeli government following the upcoming elections in Israel” and that it “cannot afford to sit idly by” as formerly fringe figures like Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben-Gvir appear poised to enter the cabinet.

"On a daily basis, Jewish students around the world, including in Europe, are facing increasing antisemitism and anti-zionist sentiments on university grounds, from professors, from strangers on the street, in the workplace and beyond.

"The rise of the far-right and their potential participation in the next Israeli government, will further embolden and empower such statements, and will have a direct effect on Jewish students in the diaspora,” wrote EUJS President Avital Grinberg, citing the pair’s extremist views and statements against non-Orthodox Jews, Arabs and the LGBTQ community.

“To be clear. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are a serious danger to Israelis and Palestinians. We are convinced that with an extreme right wing leadership Israel will not be able to strive for peace and for the safety of its people,” she added.

According to the final polls before the election, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, which have formed a united list, are collectively set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, with 15 seats, handing Ben-Gvir significant power in shaping a future coalition.

The two were encouraged to run together by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who brokered their joint run as a way of ensuring that both passed the electoral threshold necessary to enter the Knesset and has said that Ben-Gvir could be appointed a cabinet minister.

Ben-Gvir – who used to keep a photo of Baruch Goldstein, the perpetrator of the Hebron massacre, on his living-room wall — has not only courted controversy with his statements — he recently called for the deportation of two lawmakers and others “who are disloyal to the State of Israel” to Europe— but also has a history of using his personal sidearm threateningly.

Earlier this month, the Kahanist lawmaker pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Last December, he pulled his personal gun during an argument with Arab security guards in Tel Aviv over a parking space.

Describing Smotrich and Ben-Gvir as “fascists,” Grinberg on Monday told Haaretz that she had acted out of a sense of the “urgency of creating awareness of this danger and the firm belief that indifference is dangerous.”

“What is important to understand is that as young Jews living in the diaspora we are affected by Israeli politics and as a Zionist organization we care about Israel’s wellbeing. We called on Jewish organizations to follow us because it was important for us to make clear that we will also pay the price of an extremely right-wing government,” she said, declining to comment on how EUJS would respond to the possibility of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir visiting European campuses in a ministerial capacity.

While most European Jewish organizations have remained on the sidelines in Israel’s latest election, EUJS’ statement comes on the heels of a recent page one editorial in the Jewish News, one of Britain’s largest Jewish newspapers, describing the rise of Israel's far-right “is a danger too great for U.K. Jewry to ignore.”

Stating that “the vast majority of British Jews are repulsed by these men,” the Jewish News condemned Smotrich’s rhetorical attacks on Palestinians and the LGBTQ community and his belief that “non-Orthodox streams of Judaism [are] a threat to Israel” as well as Ben-Gvir’s praise for “Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli behind the 1994 Hebron massacre in which 29 Palestinians died and more than a hundred were injured.”

“If Bezalel Smotrich or Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Britain as ministers, some of us might be tempted to overlook their views and welcome them as representatives of the State of Israel. Some may even encourage the British government to do the same. We must stand against that,” the paper stated.

The Jewish News’ condemnation came less than a year after the Board of Deputies, a major communal Jewish organization in the U.K., decried Smotrich's “hateful ideology," as he kick-started a Europe tour to rally against efforts to end the rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut and conversion.

In February, the group tweeted in Hebrew that they "reject his abominable views and hateful ideology," before ordering the member of Knesset to "Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever" in English.

This prompted a condemnation from President Isaac Herzog, who said that while he has “never supported Bezalel Smotrich’s opinions,” he respects democracy and is a “firm believer in open, sincere communication and dialogue.”