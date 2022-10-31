Israel Election | Netanyahu's Next Government Could Ban Articles Like This
All signs indicate that Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are plotting to turn Israel into an authoritarian state in which one can only dream of criticizing or replacing the government
The legal groundwork for turning Israel’s regime into one that persecutes its critics has been here for a long time. All that is needed is a government that will aim these laws inward, while embarking on a journey of silencing and oppression. Such a government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, is at the gate.
