Israel Election: The Real Issues Bringing Israelis to the Polls This Tuesday

The left has been trying for months to frighten voters with the return of Benjamin Netanyahu (and Itamar Ben-Gvir,) and the right is warning of another term of Yair Lapid and the United Arab List in power.

But many Israelis do not decide their vote strictly on questions of personality, the main one being pro- or anti-Netanyahu. They are worried about the cost of living, security, the occupation, LGBTQ rights, and a host of other concerns. Haaretz asked 27 Israelis, aged 23 to 88 and from all over Israel, to understand how they decide how to cast their vote.

Avia Gabbay (24) and Oz Frish (23), Jerusalem

“The thing that’s most important to us is the cost of living. The economy needs to be balanced – everything here is too expensive. Salaries are too low and it’s difficult to live here. Most young people want to get out of here because we just can’t go on like this. In addition, we think that the parties are ignoring the student community. It’s a shame that no party is making our voices heard.”

Open gallery view Oz Frish. Credit: Hadas Parush

Hadassa Birnbaum (88), Netanya

“I had intended to fly to visit friends and family in America in early November, and when I heard that there were elections I said, ‘no way.’ I think that for democracy to continue to exist, citizens must go out and vote. My three children served as officers in the military, and now my grandchildren are serving in the military. Like most people, I want peace too. I’m going to vote because I don’t want my descendants to carry weapons forever. How many more wars can this country take?

Open gallery view Hadassa Birnbaum. Credit: Hadas Parush

Shimon Sabag (55), Jerusalem

“The most important thing to me is the personal security of the citizens. Second, I care a lot about the economy. Other than that, it hurts me to see the hypocrisy on the left. It’s hard for me to see that there’s a serving Knesset member who calls terrorists ‘shahids (martyrs).’ I wonder what would have happened if someone on the right had said that? We need to restore our former glory. The people don’t believe in the courts or the police. We need to make a change.”

Open gallery view Shimon Sabag Credit: Hadas Parush

Noam Hallali (23), Sderot

“As a resident of the south, it’s important to me that a prime minister be elected who, during a security escalation, won’t delay and will take action in advance against rocket attacks from Gaza. Apart from that, I have a brother with special needs, so it’s important for me to choose someone who will promote social issues in the community.

Open gallery view Noam Hallali Credit: Hadas Parush

Simon Vasin (22), Haifa

“I’m going to vote because I believe it’s important to promote equal rights among all citizens of Israel.”

Open gallery view Simon Vasin. Credit: Hadas Parush

Yaakov (53), Petah Tikva

“I’m voting because of the terror we all feel walking out on the streets. I believe that we can’t live together with the Arabs in Israel. Either we’re going to live here, or they’re going to live here. I’ll vote for whoever takes care of the issue and allows my children and grandchildren to live without fear. In addition, I’ll vote for whoever raises morale among our soldiers. They’re afraid because they know that if they kill an Arab, they’ll be put on trial later.”

Open gallery view Yaakov. Credit: Hadas Parush

Adi Levy (24), Jerusalem

“I’m voting for the same party my parents have voted for up to now, because I trust their judgment.”

Open gallery view Adi Levy Credit: Hadas Parush

Gadi Eldan (57), Bat Yam

“I’m disabled following an accident in the military, so it’s important for me that the disabled community in Israel receive help. I would like to see disability benefits raised and for someone to make sure that they aren’t lonely.”

Open gallery view Gadi Eldan. Credit: Hadas Parush

Ziva, Azur

“The issue for which I’m leaving my house to go vote for is household bills and children’s education. I want them to lower prices a bit. I think that’s the future of the country – our children, to make sure they have enough water and power to warm a cup of milk in the evening. It’s very important.”

Open gallery view Ziva. Credit: Hadas Parush

Endi (34), Lod

“I’m voting so that we can live with dignity, so there won’t be racism between Jews and Arabs, so we can all live together.”

Open gallery view Endi. Credit: Hadas Parush

Chemi Yihya (66), Bat Yam

“The most important things, in my opinion, are personal safety, which is sadly not implemented, and economy, which is a mess. We’ve been through a bizarre year, both in security and economically. It’s impossible. I’m right-wing and I want the right to be in power, and I find it unacceptable that Jewish parties rely on Arab parties.”

Open gallery view Credit: Hadas Parush

Zakaria Daeif (48), Jaffa

“I’m voting so things are good for all citizens, and for unity between Jews and Arabs. We want quiet in the country – that, in the end, is what we all seek.”

Open gallery view Zakaria Daeif Credit: Hadas Parush

Yosef Katchka (72), Tel Aviv

“The existence of the country, the economy, and housing for the young are very important to me. Who ever heard of rents of 5,000-6,000 shekels? What is that? What kind of salary lets you pay that?”

Open gallery view Yosef Katchka. Credit: Hadas Parush

Masarwa Bilal (42), Baqa al-Gharbia

“The issues that are most important to me are education and culture. Whoever gives us and our children education and culture will get my vote.”

Open gallery view Masarwa Bilal. Credit: Hadas Parush

Meir Sheetrit (63), Bnei Brak

The most important issue to the Haredi public currently is housing for the second and third generations. It’s a countrywide blight that has no equal anywhere else. This community is not as poor as it’s depicted, but rather has limited income because it limits itself voluntarily. That’s why it can’t take out mortgages, and is forced to live in the distant periphery, but there are no answers to the problem there, either.”

Open gallery view Meir Sheetrit. Credit: Hadas Parush

Idan Dekel (35), Bat Yam

The most critical issues to me are public transportation on Shabbat, freedom of movement for people who have no vehicle, and the cost of living – be it housing for young couples or free competition in food and breaking up of monopolies. And also liberties like civil marriage and recognition of same-sex couples.”

Open gallery view Idan Dekel. Credit: Hadas Parush

Boris Gudnik (52), Ashdod

“The most important issue to me is the economy, and relations between Israel and Syria, Lebanon, and the whole Middle East. All kinds of things like war with Lebanon over the [natural] gas issue.”

Open gallery view Boris Gudnik. Credit: Hadas Parush

Amitay Mann (42), Kibbutz Karmia

“I vote for parties that support a liberal-secular, Zionist, and social-democratic Israel. As residents of the area near Gaza,

we’d be happy over an arrangement with the Palestinians, but that doesn’t seem like something possible anytime soon, and definitely not in this election cycle.”

Open gallery view Amitay Mann. Credit: Hadas Parush

Shalom Berkowitz (83), Netanya

“Like all secular people in the country, it hurts me too that we send soldiers to the military – some of whom come back disabled or not at all – while Haredim don’t serve in the military. Why? My son went to the military, and came back disabled. Why must only the secular sacrifice body and soul? Everyone should enlist in the military. Everyone should be equal in this country. That’s why I’m going to vote.”

Open gallery view Shalom Berkowitz. Credit: Hadas Parush

Fantanish Beya (49), Rehovot

“It’s important to me to vote for someone who will take care of the country, my children, and the soldiers. A real man who’ll know how to run the government, and protect the whole country.”

Open gallery view Fantanish Beya. Credit: Hadas Parush

Reut Neeman (33), Ganei Tal

“The most important issue to me is education. The second issue is security.”

Open gallery view Reut Neeman. Credit: Hadas Parush

Elitzur Reuveni, (68) Holon

“It’s important to me to vote for leaders who won’t lie. A politician cannot declare one thing in their platform, and a minute after the election do the exact opposite. That’s cheating. That’s lying to the voter and it’s an assault on democracy. Such people shouldn’t be in the Knesset. In the upcoming elections, I will vote for people who haven’t abused the voter’s trust before. Those who lie to the voters have no right to exist.”

Open gallery view Elitzur Reuveni. Credit: Hadas Parush

Meir Cohen (85), Kibbutz Karmia

“I’m going to vote because it’s the duty of any person in the country. I’m a father of four and a grandfather of 11, and I’m going to vote so that they have the best future. I’m already old and can’t take care of them anymore, so at least I hope the representatives I vote for do everything to ensure a better future for them, and keep their promises.”

Open gallery view Meir Cohen. Credit: Hadas Parush

Moshe Hechtman (33), Jerusalem

“It’s very important to me that we act for the whole Land of Israel, and for the integrity of the Torah. If we don’t go vote, we won’t be able to act on these issues, and that’s why it’s so important to me to vote.”

Open gallery view Moshe Hechtman. Credit: Hadas Parush

Khalil Hashimi (71), Jaffa

“I’m going to vote because the situation in the country is a mess. I’m poor, and the rich sit up there while the government does whatever it wants. Prices keep going up, but nobody does anything.”

Open gallery view Khalil Hashimi. Credit: Hadas Parush

Bat El Tov (27), Bat Yam

“Patriotism for the country.”