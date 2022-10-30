“Voting for Ben-Gvir is voting against the IDF,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the Walla news site in a pre-election interviewed published on Sunday, calling the Kahanist firebrand “a man who endangers soldiers.”

“The problem with Ben-Gvir is that people do not know who he is and what he represents and do not understand what a risk he represents to the security system and the IDF soldiers,” Lapid asserted, asking if a recent attack on Israeli paratroopers “had happened by chance?”

“It is the product of lawbreakers whom the political system in some ways backs up,” he said.

Ben-Gvir – who used to keep a photo of Baruch Goldstein, the perpetrator of the Hebron massacre, on his living-room wall – has a history of using his personal sidearm threateningly. Earlier this month, the Kahanist lawmaker pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Last December, he pulled his personal gun during an argument with Arab security guards in Tel Aviv over a parking space.

Despite his deep opposition to Ben-Gvir, however, Lapid told Walla that recent comments juxtaposing the right’s rise to that of Hitler made by one of his Yesh Atid party’s MKs were “not acceptable.”

“I am against any comparison to the Holocaust, I am the son of a Holocaust survivor,” he said, noting that lawmaker Ram Ben Barak had “corrected himself.”

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir stated that he intends to demand the position of public security minister in the next government. "In the last few months, hundreds of police officers, soldiers and commanders came to me and said 'Ben-Gvir, come and save the police,' Ben-Gvir said at a press conference.

Last week, Ben Barak stated that came under fire for appearing to compare Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

"I am not comparing [the two]; Hitler rose to power democratically,” MK Ram Ben Barak said on Saturday, adding that "Among the first laws Hitler made, if not the first, was the abolishment of the Supreme Court," in response to a question on the Netanyahu-led bloc's plans should it win Israel's Knesset election this week.

"After that he made all the other laws that brought Germany to the place it eventually found itself in,” he said, calling "to preserve our democracy.”

Ben Barak, chairman of the outgoing Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee tweeted later "To be clear – I do not compare and will never compare anyone in the State of Israel or in the world to Hitler. The attempt to present this as a comparison is incorrect, and I am sorry if anyone tries to present it that way."

According to the final polls before the election, the far-right Religious Zionism party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, with 15 seats, handing Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) faction significant power in shaping a future coalition.

The two were encouraged to run together by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who brokered their joint run as a way of ensuring that both passed the electoral threshold necessary to enter the Knesset and has said that Ben-Gvir could be appointed a cabinet minister.