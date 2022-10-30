Israel Election: Far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir Vows to Cancel Netanyahu Trial

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for passing legislation prohibiting the indictment of sitting lawmakers, declaring during a parlor meeting ahead of Tuesday’s election that such a law could be applied retroactively to the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust at the center of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.

According to a recording of his comments obtained by the Ynet news site, the Otzma Yehudit chairman declared that he “will demand a retroactive French law,” referring to the colloquial name for a proposed immunity law which has been promoted by various supporters of the former prime minister in recent years.

“In my estimation, it will surely pass the High Court of Justice test. Even the High Court judges, and I remind you that I am a lawyer, will understand the logic and the purpose, and it exists all over the world,” Ben-Gvir stated, alleging that Netanyahu had been criminally charged in his capacity as “leader of the right-wing bloc.”

Until 2005, a law provided immunity from prosecution to lawmakers, including the prime minister, with the lifting of such immunity requiring a Knesset majority. The immunity law, which was amended 13 years ago, allowed lawmakers to preserve their immunity in cases where "criminal proceedings would cause significant damage to the ability of the Knesset or one of its committees to represent the electorate."

According to the Israeli Democracy Institute, “in most cases in which a request was made to put a lawmaker on trial, immunity was suspended. In the rare cases in which the Knesset refused to rescind immunity, the decision was brought to the courts.”

However, this system drew criticism and was changed so that while lawmakers do not have immunity, they “may request such protection and so, by default, no one is entitled to immunity unless the Knesset decides to grant it.”

Ben-Gvir’s proposal —which Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned as paving the path toward “a paradise for governmental corruption, where the Knesset and the government will be cities of refuge for criminals”— went even further than that of fellow ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

In mid-October, Netanyahu sought to distance himself from Smotrich’s scheme to legalize fraud and breach of trust.

“I frequently run into friends who want to help me more than I need, and this is an example,” Netanyahu said in response to the plan. “I don’t intend to abolish anything and I don’t intend to apply anything retroactively.”

Smotrich, speaking at a press conference, had said the crime of “fraud and breach of trust” should be taken off the books, because it’s “a fluid, undefined umbrella offense” and has been widely criticized. But he also promised to ensure that the plan doesn’t apply to Netanyahu’s criminal cases.

“We’ll enshrine this in law, so as not to give the left and the media an excuse to reject the entire plan and focus the debate solely on Netanyahu,” he said.

Asked for comment, Otzma Yehudit told Ynet that Ben-Gvir’s comments had come “in response to a question and they reflect great concern for right-wing leader Benjamin Netanyahu.”

According to the final polls before the election, the united list comprised of Smotrich’s and Ben-Gvir’s factions is set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, with 15 seats, handing Ben-Gvir significant power in shaping a future coalition.

The two were encouraged to run together by Netanyahu, who brokered their joint run as a way of ensuring that both passed the electoral threshold necessary to enter the Knesset and has said that Ben-Gvir could be appointed a cabinet minister.