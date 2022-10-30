They Left Russia and Ukraine to Escape War. Now They Try to Understand Israel’s Election

Russians and Ukrainians who have recently moved to Israel found common ground in Tel Aviv last week: trying to understand the Israeli political system ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Dozens of recent immigrants from both countries (but mainly Russia) gathered for an introduction lecture to Israeli politics organized by Pola Osher, 30, who immigrated to Israel from Moscow three years ago. She and some of her friends wanted to help their newly arrived peers comprehend Israel’s parliamentary system.

The young crowd, mostly in their 20s and early 30s, seemed rather more enthusiastic than most of their Israeli peers as the country braces for its fifth election in just three and a half years.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began last February, over 40,000 immigrants from Russia and Ukraine have arrived in Israel. This new wave of aliyah represents the equivalent of one Knesset seat in the parliamentary election, making these voters valuable going forward.

Many of the immigrants escaped war-torn Ukraine or Russia after Putin’s recent mobilization announcement. And although they have only been here for a few months and are still adjusting to life anew, some will be able to cast their ballot for the very first time in an Israeli election on Tuesday.

Zakhar Bashtar, 20, fled Russia after Putin’s mobilization plans were revealed and is continuing his studies at a Russian university remotely from Israel. “I don’t know much [about Israeli politics]. I think I’m confused, but I feel like I should learn about it if I want to live in Israel,” he said. “But after Russian politics, Israeli politics is much more confusing.”

The lecture began with covering the basics – the separation of powers and how to cast a vote. The presenter, Katya Kupchik, director of media and Russian speakers’ engagement at advocacy group Israel Hofsheet, also explained in great detail the various parties running on Tuesday and their respective platforms.

Open gallery view Attendees at the "Israeli politics 101" lecture in Tel Aviv last week. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Kupchik is intimately familiar with the unsettling situation experienced by new migrants, having recently brought her parents to Israel from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Questions from the eager audience ranged from whether you need to seal the electoral envelope containing your party of choice’s slip of paper in the voting booth, to more general ones such as what the Green Line is. Attendees stayed long after the two-hour-plus lecture concluded to ask more questions. Many had given little thought about coming to Israel before the events of February 24 and had to suddenly reorient themselves to a completely new political landscape.

More liberal

After the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, more than 1 million Russian-speaking immigrants arrived in Israel and changed the face of the country economically, culturally and politically with their anti-communist, largely right-wing vote.

According to Kupchik, though, these new olim are not likely to vote in the same way as their predecessors. Mostly educated and from urban areas, these migrants are much more liberal in nature, she said. Many speak English and work remotely, making it a much more mobile group.

Open gallery view Some of the attendees at the lecture. Anyone who received Israeli citizenship by September 8 is eligible to vote on Election Day. Anyone who received their ID after that date likely won't have long to wait until the next election. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

After the lecture, 31-year-old Muscovite Lily Krol said she was leaning toward the center-left Labor Party for her first-ever vote. “[Labor is] liberal; I like that it’s trying to find some sort of solution for Palestine. It supports gay people and transportation [on Shabbat] as well,” she noted.

Israel’s Russian-speaking population is estimated to be worth up to 15 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The three most popular parties on the Russian street historically are Yisrael Beiteinu – founded and led by Kishinev-born Avigdor Lieberman, whose family immigrated to Israel in the late ’70s – opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid.

A survey of Russian speakers conducted by NEWSru earlier this month showed the community giving four seats to Yisrael Beiteinu, four to Likud and three to Yesh Atid, with just under one seat going to far-right extremists Religious Zionism.

The survey also found that Yesh Atid is the most popular party among young Russian speakers (30 years old or younger).

But this does not mean other parties should disregard the Russian-speaking community. “One of the reasons the [immigrants in the ’90s] opted for the right is because the liberal-democratic camp wasn’t interested in [them]. The right really reached out to them, and ultimately they found their home there,” Kupchik explained. She said she believed it was important that the other parties “talk to this population and do not neglect it.”

The organizers of last Wednesday’s event have arranged subsequent daily panels with representatives of the different parties, including the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta’al alliance. They noted that each of the parties was extremely keen to connect with this new group of voters.

Tel Aviv was chosen as the location since many of the organizers’ newly arrived friends have settled there, attracted by the city’s status as Israel’s cultural hub.

Reaching out to this new group of olim will be more important for future elections, as many of the new arrivals will not be eligible to vote this time around: Only immigrants who received their Israeli identity card by September 8 will be eligible to vote on Tuesday. Luckily (or not) for those who missed the cutoff point, many pollsters are currently predicting a sixth election next year as the Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs look to secure at least 61 Knesset seats for a governing coalition.

Open gallery view The lecture for Russian-speaking immigrants, in Tel Aviv last week. The community has to voting power to fill 12.5 percent of the Knesset's 120 seats. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Despite this, some immigrants – such as Yulya Solntseva, 35, from Russia’s Ural region – were already looking toward the future.

“I want to be prepared for next time and I want to understand what’s going on here,” she said, adding: “There are a lot of parties; it’s hard to get around to understanding them from scratch.”

By the end of the lecture, Russian student Bashtar said he had learned a lot, but believed it would take more time for him to fully understand the local political system. The contrast between politics in Russia and Israel was stark, he said. After all, he noted, “in Russia, we just have Putin and everyone around him.”