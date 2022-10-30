While most party leaders were running between news studios Friday afternoon to record the traditional Shabbat pre-Election Day interviews, Eli Avidar, the head of Israel Hofsheet, was at a parlor meeting in the Druze village of Beit Jann.

Thirty-three guests, all of them men, sat on plastic chairs in someone’s yard. The former Yisrael Beiteinu Knesset member and minister in the Prime Minister’s Office is targeting members of Israel’s Druze minority in the home stretch. According to the latest polls, his party won’t meet the 3.25 percent threshold needed to enter the Knesset. A Channel 12 News poll from last week gives Israel Hofsheet 1.4 percent of votes, and the party only polled over 1 percent in the second survey. In recent days, Avidar has faced growing calls on social media to quit the race.

“They want to take us out of the game,” Avidar, who resigned from the Knesset in August, tells Haaretz. He says the party has a claim to 80,000 votes that wouldn’t otherwise go to a different party. “We have a pool of voters who will have to make a decision in the last two days” before Tuesday’s election, he said.

Open gallery view Eli Avidar at a party parlor meeting in Beit Jann, on Friday. Credit: Fadi Amun

Avidar is not alone. He is joined by three sitting MKs who lead parties that aren’t expected to pass the threshold are fighting for their political lives: Ayelet Shaked of Habayit Hayehudi, Sami Abu Shehadeh of Balad and Abir Kara of Hofesh Calcali. There are two additional parties that are not expected to reach the Knesset but have remained prominent nonetheless: Yaron Zelekha’s New Economic Party, which ran in the last election, and Hadar Muchtar’s Tzeirim Boarim. These parties could mean a large number of wasted votes, and/or decide the final balance between the two main blocs.

Avidar, who is under fire from the left for running, is pinning his hopes on a number of groups, starting with liberals who voted for his erstwhile political home, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu. Avidar, whose popularity grew out of his involvement in the so-called Balfour protests against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly targets the same audience that watched his videos from Jerusalem’s Paris Square.

“There are no young people in the demonstrations at the [highway overpasses] today,” he says. He adds that he has spoken with young people who are angry about this, who told him, “We slept in a tent in Jerusalem with bedbugs, and marched in marches, and in the end a law preventing criminal defendants from running for office was not passed. I am competing for the votes I don’t think should go to Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party.”

Open gallery view Israel Hofsheet head Eli Avidar in the Knesset, this year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

One of the organizations calling for Avidar to quit is Kumi Israel, which was prominent in the anti-Netanyahu protests. Its activists believe Avidar’s party could decide the election. “You won’t forgive yourself,” reads a Kumi Israel ad, next to his picture. But Avidar doesn’t plan to withdraw from the election. When asked by Haaretz if he was running in order to obtain funding – every party that receives more than 1 percent of the votes is entitled to one unit of funding – he says that didn’t interest him. “This is the cheapest campaign in history.”

Avidar, whose campaign targets also include young Arab voters, recently posted Arabic-language videos to TikTok. “How many will vote, considering all the Tiktok views? I don’t know,” he says. In Beit Jann, he reiterated the message that voters accounting for 12 Knesset seats will only decide which party to vote for in the 48 hours before polls open Tuesday morning.

Many undecided voters

According to a poll conducted last week by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News, 30 percent of Jewish voters and 19 percent of Arab voters were still undecided. Fuchs believes their votes won’t necessarily go to the smaller parties. “There is more or less a trend, that the closer we get to Election Day, the people make up their minds,” Fuchs explains to Haaretz. “So everyone who in the previous polls said they would vote for [Zelekha or Muchtar] decides to vote strategically and to go to other parties because they see that [the New Economic Party and Tzeirim Boarim] won’t pass [the electoral threshold]. Strategic voting is usually done at the ballot box.”

The election with the highest number of votes lost to parties that failed to meet the threshold was the election in April 2019. A total of 365,000 votes – 8.5 percent of all voters – were not included in the calculation of apportioning Knesset seats. According to an international survey of the phenomenon of wasted votes, conducted by Prof. Ofer Koenig, a research fellow at Jerusalem’s Israel Democracy Institute, that election ranked 11th in the world since 2010 in this category. In first place was this year’s election in Latvia, in which 430,000 votes – 27.9 percent of all votes cast – were thought to be wasted.

Koenig notes that 40 parties are running in Tuesday’s election, meeting the record set in the April 2019 election, compared to 25 slates in 2015. “According to the latest public opinion polls, only 11 to 13 of the 40 slates have a realistic chance of passing the threshold and getting into the Knesset. Accordingly, there is a large chance of a high level of wasted votes.”

Despite the polls and the low chances, Prof. Yaron Zelekha, head of the New Economic Party, isn’t put off by the idea of wasted votes. “Throwing your vote in the trash is voting again and again for those liars who sell us out year after year. If you want real change, then there’s no escape,” Zelekha said in a video posted over the weekend.

In the last election he was criticized for winning 34,000 votes, or 0.79 percent of the total. He is still far from the hoped-for 3.25 percent, with an average of 0.85 percent of votes in all of the surveys conducted since candidate slates were finalized in late September. Only in two of the last six polls published did his party exceed 1 percent: 1.2 percent in a Maariv poll and 1.4 percent from Kan 11.

A new vote

Interior Minister Shaked is at the top of the list of MKs heading small parties. The most recent polls of channels, 11, 23 and 13 give Shaked 2 percent, 2.5 percent and 2 percent respectively. According to Haaretz’s polling center, since September 16 when Shaked agreed to lead Habayit Hayehudi in the election, 42 opinion polls predict she will garner an average of 1.9 percent of the votes. A Maariv poll two weeks ago, predicted 2.7 percent of the votes for Habayit Hayehudi, which still places her far from the threshold.

Over the past few days Shaked tried to imbue her voters with hope, quashing rumors that she was dropping out or about pressures from Likud and the right-wing bloc to withdraw. Last week she posted a video linking dramatic moments in Israeli sports, like the Olympic bronze medals won by judoka Yael Arad and gymnast Linoy Ashram, and her campaign, with the message, “believe it, it’s happening. Without bet, there’s no Bibi,” referring to the Hebrew letter symbolizing her party at the ballot box and opposition leader Netanyahu’s run as Likud head.

“Shaked is different from all the other parties, because she’s coming from an existing party, Habayit Hayehudi, an incarnation of the National Religious Party,” explains pollster Fuchs. “There is a certain group that’s apparently loyal to them. The big question now is whether we can correctly sample the adult religious Zionist community that is loyal to the National Religious Party. It’s possible that there’s a large enough group there that supports Shaked that on the appointed day will rally around the banner.”

Abir Kara, formerly of the Yamina party, believes he has thousands of supporters. In his statement to the press on the Histadrut labor federation lawn in Tel Aviv last week as head of the Hofesh Calcali ticket, he carried several ring binders he said contained the names of his supporters. Hofesh Calcali, which was founded less than two months ago received more than 1 percent of the vote – at the highest, 1.6 percent – in eight opinion polls. But Kara intends to fight until the end.

Open gallery view Hofesh Calcali leader Abir Kara speaks in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Kara told reporters at the event that Shaked had proposed that he step down and give his supporters to Habayit Hayehudi. This move, he said would bring in between 4 and 5 percent of the vote, and he would be named economy minister in the new government. “In the small letters of the deal with Habayit Hayehudi, I sell the soul of Hofesh Calcali to a polluted political machine,” he said, adding: “If I can’t insist on my [policies], what’s left for me? A car and an office.”

A few days ago, Kara began to take a hawkish line against other sitting lawmakers. This week he posted a number of tweets explaining how Likud’s David Amsalem is (according to Kara) dealing with “legislation for friends, taking over public money and the biggest shady plan in the primary,” which garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. The week before, he targeted Likud’s Miri Regev – stating that “too many tracks” lead back to her as the reason for the high cost of living. The tweets seemed to give Kara a boost on social media, but it’s unclear whether this will translate into votes at the ballot box.

Another party trying to get its head above the stormy water of the electoral threshold is the Arab nationalist Balad. It has run in every election since 1996 and managed to enter the Knesset as, among other formats, part of a unification of candidate lists. Balad, which came into this campaign with mixed feelings due to its split with Hadash-Ta’al, is feeling somewhat optimistic over the past few days in light of the anticipated rise in Arab voter turnout. Channel 13 News on Friday predicted a 51 percent turnout in the Arab community, with Balad capturing a high of 7.2 percent of the Arab vote. The average of the opinion polls for the party so far gives Balad 1.6 percent.

Open gallery view Balad and United Arab List party posters in Arabic, this month. Credit: Fadi Amun

Balad believes that the 97,000 voters who cast their ballots the last time it ran independently, in 2013, will do so again. But then the electoral threshold was 2 percent, and that was enough for three Knesset seats.

“A big part of the vote for Balad is new from the past few day; it’s not certain that it can be seen in the polls, says former Balad MK Jamal Zahalka, who predicts the Arab voter turnout at 55 percent. According to Zahalka, the municipal elections next year has lead candidates who know the grass roots to start working for their party now. In addition, the entry of Balad in an independent role in this election has breathed new spirit into ideological political discourse in Arab society. “I believe that we’ll surprise and be the biggest party in some communities,” he says.

Meanwhile, Hadar Muchtar believes she has tens of thousands of voters and that she is only lacking a few thousand to enter the Knesset. Muchtar is not even running for the legislature herself (she is under 21), although her candidate list is called “Tzeirim Boarim, led by Hadar Muchtar.” In the most recent Channel 11 poll by Kantar Insights Israel, headed by David Chassid, the slate would win 1.3 percent of the votes.

Open gallery view Hadar Muchtar of Tzeirim Boarim. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Muchtar is taking an aggressive line. Last week she declared a hunger strike until, she says, the prime minister declares a “real estate emergency." She told her social media followers that “I’m extreme because the situation is extreme.” This week stretched her campaign to another extreme by chaining herself to the Knesset gate and sitting on the roof of a car in the rain on the Ayalon Freeway, among other things. Muchtar’s stinging campaign is built on rapid syncs of a few seconds. It’s hard to know will run for the Knesset a few elections from now but presumably future campaigns will look like this.