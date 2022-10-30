Israel Election: Is Netanyahu Preparing a 'Stop the Steal' Campaign?

In a Twitter Space conversation with supporters a week and a half ago, Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to a question on the reliability of the election results, announced that on Election Day “Likud will, one – tighten the guidelines for the ballot committees and two – actually put observers in the polling stations, in all sectors, in places known for trouble, and we’re strengthening that, filming the counting… this time there will be filming of the counting.”

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Israeli elections

Benjamin Netanyahu