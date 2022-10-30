Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Israel Election: Is Netanyahu Preparing a 'Stop the Steal' Campaign?

The Likud leader is attacking the Central Election Committee and wants to film the vote counting process ■ Voter intimidation is just one objective of this scheme – another is to cast doubt on the election results

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

In a Twitter Space conversation with supporters a week and a half ago, Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to a question on the reliability of the election results, announced that on Election Day “Likud will, one – tighten the guidelines for the ballot committees and two – actually put observers in the polling stations, in all sectors, in places known for trouble, and we’re strengthening that, filming the counting… this time there will be filming of the counting.”

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?