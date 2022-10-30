No Access or Confidentiality: How the State Prevents Israelis From Voting

People with disabilities and inhabitants of the unrecognized villages in the Negev have complained that the state puts obstacles in the way of people seeking to vote for the Knesset. According to complaints, many disabled people decide to forego voting because of the state’s failure to provide access to the polling place or distance from the home of the disabled person.

Complaints have also come from Israelis living temporarily abroad about the difficulties they have encountered when attempting to exercise their civic right.

In recent years, the Central Election Committee has made considerable efforts to increase the number of accessible polling place. In the current election, 5,100 polling places out of 12,495 are defined as accessible. However, many disabled people find they are registered to vote at an inaccessible polling station; they have to find an accessible one on their own, which is sometimes far from where they live.

Open gallery view Voting ballots for the 2022 Israeli election Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Yuval Wagner, chairman of the disabled rights NGO Access Israel, is harshly critical of the current system. “What actually happens is that people with disabilities receive a notice in the mail to vote at a polling place [near their home] and it is not accessible, so they have to start looking for an accessible one themselves and it’s not easy.”

According to Wagner: “Any beginning computer programmer can cross-reference disabled people with the location of the nearest accessible polling place. Instead of this simple solution, the disabled and the blind have to scroll through an Xcel file on the election committee’s website to find an accessible station.” Wagner says that the organization’s attempt to find the nearest accessible polling place “is so cumbersome that the bottom line is ‘thanks but no thanks, I’m not voting.’”

Moreover, in previous elections non-disabled people also voted at special access polling places. To avoid having to question disabled people whose disability is not visible, the law states that disabled people must sign a declaration that they will face mobility challenges if they don’t have a disabled identity card. Wagner says that the fact that non-disabled people took advantage of this arrangement “led to long lines at polling places and hurt people who have trouble standing for a prolonged period.” In addition, Wagner says that often no chairs are available for such people.”

Open gallery view Yuval Wagner, President and Founder of the Access Israel Organization Credit: Access Israel

Attorney Roei Taubi, who lives in Tel Mond and uses a wheelchair, says that the polling station he was assigned to, in the Nof Yaldut Elementary School in his town, is not accessible. “To get there, you have to go down a very steep slope and to go back to the car it’s a very steep ascent and there’s no chance I’ll make it. In addition, there’s no disabled parking near the polling place.” Taubi adds that he found an accessible polling place elsewhere in Tel Mond, but during the last election he came to the inaccessible one without knowing he would be unable to enter. “This time I learned my lesson,” he says.

The obstacles the state places before disabled people who want to vote are sometimes absurd. For example, Wagner says that many of the accessible ballot boxes are in buildings that serve the first grade in schools, because those are the classes on the ground floor. But the desks on which the ballot boxes are placed are very low and that makes it difficult for the elderly and people in wheelchairs to pick up the ballot they want to choose. “An elderly person can’t bend over and a wheelchair user can’t get to the ballot because their chair runs into the desk. So that person has to ask for help to vote and loses the right of confidentiaitliy,” Wagner explains.

The Central Election Committee says: “The committee uses the furnishing at the site of the polling place, which belong to the owner of the property. The polling rooms are arranged in an accessible manner and these directives include emphasis on the proximity of the ballot box and the polling station. Ahead of the upcoming election, a change has been made in the arrangement of the ballots in the polling station; they will be spread out so they will be closer to the edge of the table.”

Voting with eyes shut

Visually impaired voters face a particularly complicated ordeal in exercising their right. “In addition to the obstacles that all disabled people encounter, blind people lack any solutions that take their disability into account,” Wagner says.

Sharon Ashtar, from Hadera, who is visually impaired, says that her starting point is not the same as a “regular” voter. “I have no independence and cannot vote confidentialy. The state therefore regards me as a second-class citizen. It begins with the fact that I didn’t receive a notice for an accessible polling place and I have to arrive by myself to the entrance to the polling place. From there, I have no idea what floor its on and what room to go to, and I need to ask people for help.”

Ashtar adds: “I want to be like every other voter...I’m not asking for anything beyond that, but just the basic thing, independence and confidentiality.”

The idea of bringing a relative to the ballot box doesn’t sit well with Ashtar either. “And what if my family, or that of some other person who can't see, is right wing and I’m left wing? The absurdity is that there is a technological solution. They’ve already landed people on the moon, so what’s the problem to develop an app that scans the ballot and reads out to mw what it says, so I can vote on my own?”

Open gallery view Sharon Ashtar with her guide dog Credit: Tomer Eden

Wagner adds that Access Israel has been trying for years to persuade the election committee to develop an app that will allow blind people to vote independently and discretely by photographing the ballots and reading them out. “This technology exists, but the election committee tells us every time: “If you want this to happen, get a law passed.’ This is bizarre. It goes without saying that there are no Braille ballots,” Wagner says.

Access Israel has been trying for years to improve disabled access to polling stations in general, Wagner says. “Unfortunately, the election committee doesn’t initiate a change to the law to promote equality and full access in an election. More parties are wooing disabled voters, and we expect them to help by promoting legislation. It is inconceivable that a democratic country like Israel will make do with barely mediocre accessibility when it comes to elections.”

A spokesperson for the Central Election Committee said that according to the law, a visually impaired person “has the right to a companion behind the divider and that’s the way they vote. Of course the committee respects the law. A voter can come with a ballot printed at home with the letter [symbolizing the party], according to the example approved by the committee. The examples can be viewed on the Central Election Committee website. Nothing prevents a visually impaired voter from bringing assistance equipment to select the ballot himself, as long as the equipment does not infringe on the secrecy of the vote.” In the Knesset elections in April 2019, the spokesperson said, “the committee implemented a pilot project for voting by using special glasses, but the pilot did not succeed because the voters they were intended for did not come to those polling stations.”

Open gallery view Roei Taubi Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Bedouin woman are dependent on the men

Many inhabitants of unrecognized villages in the Negev have no access to polling stations because they lack an exact address for delivery of the notice. Many are sent to separate voting stations called “tribal voting stations.” According to Interior Ministry figures, some 82,000 Bedouin live in such locales. The voter turnout in Bedouin villages is lower than the national average, and ranges from 27.6 percent to 42.6 percent.

F., a woman who lives in an unrecognized village and is part of an organization that provides people with rides to polling stations, says that Bedouin women face the greatest difficulty voting, because “95 percent of the women don’t have cars. The only way to get to the polling station and vote is to have a man in the family drive them. A woman’s ability in these places to decide for herself is almost nil and this combination of [patriarchal] culture and lack of infrastructure, prevents women from voting,” she says.

In an attempt to relieve this situation, the Regional Council of Unrecognized Villages, the NOG Abraham Initiatives and the Israel Religious Action Center appealed to the Central Election Committee to add polling stations in public buildings in the unrecognized villages. The appeal stated that the inhabitants of those villages who want to vote have to travel to a polling station 65 kilometers from their home.

In August, the election committee rejected the appeal. Committee chairman Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Amit wrote that polling stations cannot be added because the state lacks sufficient data on inhabitants of the villages who are not listed in the Population Registry. Amit said the solution was to pass a law on the matter. In September an appeal of this decsion was also rejected.

A skewed situation

In a recent op-ed for Haaretz journalist Ben Kroll, who lived in the United States for many years, described the frustration Israeli ex-pats feel if they happen to be abroad come election time and : "Instead of participating in its vibrant democracy, they are left feeling like outsiders and second-rate citizens at best."

The reason is that the law governing the Knesset elections prevents absentee voting, on the rationale that someone who does not live in the country should not have a say on who governs it. Absentee voting is available only for state employees, and workers at the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization.

Prof. Yuval Elbashan of Ono Academic College, calls this state of affairs “quite skewed.” An Israeli who got out of the army six months ago and is in the middle of his post-army trip to Thailand, can't vote because he doesn’t have the money to go back to Israel on Election Day, while a wealthy Israeli who has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years, gets on a plane and comes to Israel to vote, and goes right back,” Elbashan says.

Open gallery view Yuval Elbashan Credit: Emil Salman

Elbashan checked the issue in depth in 2006 when he was working at the Labor Party headquarters. “This is also a political issue,” he says. “There is an assumption that the big concentrations of former Israelis in the United States and the former Soviet Union tend more to the right and therefore the center-left has no interest in changing the law,” he adds.

Elbashan says there should be criteria that would allow Israelis living temporarily abroad to vote. “For example, Israelis who pay income tax in Israel (and live in Israel 180 days a year or more) or people who have been in the army or done civilian national service. In principle, I think that those Israelis should be allowed to vote who, if war breaks out, would be on the first plane back to fight to defend the homeland.”

The election committee responded: “The committee considers access to elections for the entire population to be of prime importance, and for disabled voters in particular. The matter is on the committee’s agenda and efforts are constantly being made to improve it. The increased number of accessible polling stations (an increase of 35.5 percent as opposed to the previous Knesset, and an increase of 33 percent in ‘special accessible’ stations). The information on accessible polling stations has been detailed on the Central Election Committee’s website since long ago. The Central Election Committee has received no concrete complaints about accessibility of the website or difficulty in locating information on accessible polling stations.”

With regard to Bedouin voters in unrecognized villages, the committee referred to Justice Amit’s decision. As for Israeli abroad who are unable to vote, the committee responded: “Expansion to other populations requires appropriate legislation.”