We are very familiar with the routine. We are a nation experienced in suffering and erudite about elections. Like a TV thriller whose plot sprouts more and more wild branches, the last five days before results of the election are upon us – and we will still not have answers to the critical questions. The little time that remains will not make the situation any clearer, nor will it reveal the outcome. These days only pile on more questions.

The madness of the public opinion polls ends on Friday evening, and not a moment too soon, at the end of the bombardment of graphs and other charts, the last for round 5. For months now, the spreadsheets of Knesset seats have been telling us a long and exhausting story, but they leave the final column blank. There is no bottom line; there is no catharsis. The doubts are not dispelled. These things will only become clear after Tuesday, in accordance with the voter turnout in Israel’s various communities, and mainly with the crucial decision of the swing votes, which make up about 8 percent of all votes – approximately 10 Knesset seats.

This election, says Prime Minister Yair Lapid in his conversations, isn’t about who will win, but rather about who will lose. If Benjamin Netanyahu is curbed at 59 Knesset seats, he has lost and I have won. The dynamic that will emerge the moment the outcome of the election is announced will be a new chapter, he assesses/hopes. The right-wing bloc will not go into yet another election with someone who couldn’t get them a majority six times in a row. Things will happen, he says. I am working hard so that they will happen.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid signing the maritime border agreement with Lebanon. For him, "victory" also means a sixth election, as he remains the head of the caretaker government. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

The implied message in what he says is that “victory” also means a sixth election, while he remains interim prime minister. Not ideal, but it could be a lot worse. We have seen how much just four months in the prime minister’s seat have helped him politically, with achievements like the swift Gaza operation against Islamic Jihad in August, the gas agreement with Lebanon or the ongoing West Bank operation, which this past week has battered the murderous TikTokers of the Lion’s Den organization. He has fared much better with the security and diplomatic challenges than he has with his attempt to answer the question, “What did you do in the army?”

Lapid’s cautious optimism is rooted mainly in the proven organizational infrastructure of his Yesh Atid party. The Lapidist “field operation” is capable of bringing in another 1.5 to two Knesset seats on Election Day. He isn’t moved by the anguished cries ringing from the direction of the Meretz and Labor leaders. His surveys, he says, have not found any danger to either of the two. Weep less and work more, he suggests to them from the height of the 24 to 27 Knesset seats the public opinion polls are predicting for him.

Open gallery view A Yesh Atid conference in Tel Aviv last month. Lapid's cautious optimism relies mainly on his party's proven organizational infrastructure. Credit: Nir Keidar

In all fairness, it must be said that the “vote theft” campaign ascribed to him is quite minor and exists mainly in the media and on the Meretz list of talking points. Lapid could have been a lot more rapacious. He didn’t, for example, say: “If you want me to keep on being the prime minister, vote only for Yesh Atid” or “If Likud is bigger than Yesh Atid, then Netanyahu will receive the president’s mandate to form a government” – a familiar (and mendacious) mantra in the mouth of the Likud chairman in most of the recent elections. Lapid has no interest in wiping out Meretz and the Labor Party. He understands what that would mean.

However, Meretz leader Zehava Galon’s concern is understandable. She and her colleagues are feeling like a pile of chips on the roulette table. First Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli of the Labor Party was gambling with them, and now it’s Lapid.

Open gallery view Zehava Galon of Meretz. Credit: Moti Milrod

These past few days have been keeping Galon awake at night. She saw this same bad movie in 2009, during the “Bibi or Tzipi” campaign that pitted Netanyahu against Tzipi Livni of Kadima. For Livni, the operation was successful, but the patient died. Kadima became the largest party (by one more Knesset seat than Likud), Meretz was plundered down to three Knesset seats, Galon was left outside the Knesset for two years and Netanyahu formed a stable government that survived for four whole years.

The strategic considerations of certain voters – whether to bolster the largest party or rescue the small one from extinction – could have the opposite effect. We saw this in the last election with the very same Meretz, which, like a phoenix, arose from the ashes. Galon can’t gamble on this miracle happening twice. On Thursday afternoon, contrary to everything she had hoped for, she had to launch an “emergency campaign” aimed at both Lapid and the electorate: “If Meretz falls – Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir have 61” – the majority of Knesset seats. Even with Meretz, they may have 61. But without her or without Labor, the United Arab List or Hadash-Ta’al, the story is over.

Gadi hasn’t taken off

Yesh Atid has played almost no role in the aggressive negative campaign against Netanyahu’s contemptible alliance with Ben-Gvir. Benny Gantz's National Unity Party and the smaller parties to its left have done that job. They've made the warnings, but Lapid has reaped the seats in the opinion polls.

Open gallery view Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on Monday. Credit: Moti Milrod

His party’s campaign has been anemic; its ministers and lawmakers haven’t made much of a splash on interview programs. Maybe this gentleness, almost compassion, for the side he’s warning against – and which might take power – will serve him.

The party's hotlines and parlor meetings have followed this approach, which ostensibly is easier to swallow for the 60,000 voters whom the Yesh Atid chief says are wavering between the blocs.

Gantz, meanwhile, has done everything to maintain the narrative of a three-way race – including the blatant use of his role as defense minister. Just see his interviews on the three main television news programs after a dramatic operation in the West Bank.

But it’s not clear how much this has helped him. Unlike with Labor and Meretz, whose slide endangers the entire bloc, Lapid would be happy to see National Unity become a single-digit party, burying the former military chief’s plan to become prime minister.

The “three-way race” idea that Gantz tried to drum up after his Kahol Lavan party formed a ticket with Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope hasn’t gained pace. When New Hope members, especially the veteran politicians who broke from Likud, got to know their new partners, they were disappointed to discover how weak their elder sibling Kahol Lavan was in the field.

They concluded that Kahol Lavan’s electoral achievements in the first, second and third election of the last three and a half years (35, 33 and 33 seats) stemmed from the joint ticket it headed. This roused hopes in the “bloc of change.”

In the fourth election, after Gantz’s “national unity government” with Netanyahu fell apart and Gantz separated from Lapid, Kahol Lavan was just treading water. It became a minor surprise of the election by winning eight seats, mainly due to the empathy Gantz stirred in Jewish hearts in the final stretch.

This time, Gantz has more or less maintained his party's strength, but he hasn't increased it, so campaigning in the field has been entrusted to New Hope members. They head the organizational headquarters and the Election Day headquarters. The party will live or die by what happens on Election Day.

The problem is that New Hope is also a young party without deep roots (even though it’s the second-largest party, after Likud, in terms of mayors, deputy mayors and city council members). And besides, the two-way race that has developed between Lapid's Yesh Atid and Netanyahu's Likud was almost a forgone conclusion.

Gantz’s shiniest new acquisition, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, was considered a potential tiebreaker between the closely matched blocs, but instead he has broken records with his boring media appearances. His earnestness doesn't win votes, to say the least.

Open gallery view Gadi Eisenkot, this week. Credit: Moti Milrod

There’s no doubt he could be an excellent defense minister or public security minister, but as a campaigner he hasn’t delivered the goods. With all due respect to his seriousness, good intentions and integrity, it seems he entered this battle almost under duress, like a reservist doing his duty without really wanting to. He didn’t even bother to go through basic campaign training.

National Unity’s disappointment is equaled by Yesh Atid’s schadenfreude. Lapid is getting stronger without Eisenkot, while Gantz is merely treading water with his fellow former army chief.

Troublesome triple play

Lapid drew encouragement from his half-clandestine visit to Nazareth on Tuesday. Thirty people waited for him in the office of Mayor Ali Salam, many of them city council members. This came after Israeli forces entered Nablus in the West Bank and killed five members of the armed group Lion's Den, including its leader. Lapid must have approved this operation.

Back in Nazareth, Lapid implored the Arab leaders: “Get your community out to vote, as you do for municipal elections. They don’t have to vote for Yesh Atid, but get them out of the house.”

He added: “I realize that your people don’t like Jews coming and telling them: ‘Save us from Netanyahu.’ They’re right. It’s not their problem.” Lapid reportedly believes that Arab turnout topping 50 percent will keep the Bibi bloc under 61 seats.

According to the polls, expected Arab turnout inched up to about 45 percent as of the weekend. The problem is that most of this recovery translates into ballots for the nationalist Balad party, which isn't expected to cross the electoral threshold. Hadash-Ta’al, whose two parties teamed up with Balad in the Joint List alliance for the last election, is also in clear and present danger of disappearing.

Hadash-Ta’al chief (and former Joint List leader) Ayman Odeh was a guest this week at the Haaretz Democracy Conference. “Netanyahu is the most dangerous person in the country. … Kahanism has risen sharply. … We need to do everything possible to increase voter turnout in the Arab community,” he lamented, diagnosed and warned.

Open gallery view Hadash chief Ayman Odeh at the Haaretz Democracy Conference this week. "Netanyahu is the most dangerous person in the country," he said. Credit: Moti Milrod

All this is true, but what's Odeh’s role in creating this situation? Well, there have been three failures: 1) The Joint List's refusal to provide the Bennett-Lapid government with a safety net. 2) Odeh's failure to keep the Joint List together; Balad's fall means the loss of about two seats. 3) Odeh's failure to sign a surplus vote agreement with the United Arab List, so as not to send voters fleeing into Balad's arms.

In a surplus vote agreement, if the combined votes of two parties add up to an extra seat, that seat goes to the party with the greater number of surplus votes, usually the bigger of the two parties.

A long list of very minor considerations, some of them personal, has brought Odeh to the edge of the abyss. He's warning about the danger of Netanyahu? The rise of Kahanism? The apathy in the Arab community?

Odeh and his partner, Ta’al chief Ahmad Tibi, couldn't see all this coming when they supported dissolving the Knesset? On June 30 they rejoiced in parliament alongside the Smotriches and the Ben-Gvirs. Well, who’s laughing now? And who's running around like terrified chickens seeking voters to save them from the butcher’s knife?

Odeh and Tibi have provided two explanations: “We're in the opposition” and “the current government is worse than its predecessor.”

The first argument is a formal one. Politics is the choice among alternatives. Odeh and Tibi chose the worst one, even though most of their constituency wanted the Bennett-Lapid government to survive. The second claim is a lie, according to any objective measure. A decent person would never say that.

The truth is elsewhere: Odeh and Tibi's jealousy of Mansour Abbas, whose United Arab List joined the government, drove them crazy. They tried to depict him as an empty vessel whose only achievement was humiliating himself by joining a government with right-wing parties.

Open gallery view United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas, last month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Abbas, actually, earned praise from all sides for his responsibility and statesmanship, so Odeh and Tibi's desire to take revenge on their former partner led them down a path of fatal mistakes. In the end, they did everything they could to bring Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich into power, the people who for years wildly incited against them, even putting them in physical danger.

On the road to next week's election, Netanyahu has had no better collaborators than Odeh and Tibi. If Bibi wins, he won't have to send these guys a bouquet of flowers, he'll need the whole Gardens of Versailles.

If this weren't enough, this week Hadash's Aida Touma-Sliman mourned for “our martyrs” who were killed in Nablus, the Lion's Den members. Her party colleagues Ofer Cassif and Odeh joined her; once again, leaning in the direction of the ultra-nationalist Balad party.

“They carried out a terrorist attack against Lapid,” a member of Gantz's party told me with satisfaction.

How ironic it will be if Hadash-Ta’al doesn't make it over the electoral threshold, the United Arab List does, and Bibi returns to power. To borrow from baseball, this will be the worst hitting into a triple play of all time.

Burning revenge

Netanyahu has done everything he can to run a calm election campaign. He intends to destroy the legal system and take revenge on the gatekeepers who dared put him on trial, but he has camouflaged this with statements on his plans for “reforms.” Every once in a while people like Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and Likud's David Amsalem spill the beans, and he has had to clean up after them.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu in Ma'aleh Adumim in the West Bank on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

His trial will continue even during election week, but it rarely riles anybody up anymore. Sara told the driver of Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan that the champagne supply that she finished off was “for the good of the country?” So what. The public is sick and tired of it.

This is exactly what Netanyahu is relying on. Smotrich and Amsalem's plans made headlines – and nothing changed. Behind them hide the less public but much more dangerous plans of Likud's Yariv Levin.

There's no need to wonder about what will happen if the Netanyahu bloc wins a majority. In the first week the Knesset is liable to see a legislative blitz leaving nothing of the rule of law in Israel.

One version or another of the “French Law” will pass, granting the prime minister immunity from prosecution. There will also be a law allowing the overriding of Supreme Court decisions with 61 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers. There will also be an “improved” version of parliamentary immunity, and the process for appointing judges will be changed.

Also, the attorney general will be fired, or her position will be emptied of almost all its power, publicly humiliating her. The section of the criminal code on fraud and breach of trust will be rescinded. In the Knesset, Netanyahu will “insist” that his trial continue as normal, but the State Prosecutor’s Office will have to withdraw parts of the indictment; these crimes will have been removed from the books.

This is how the lavish gifts case and the Yedioth Ahronoth positive-coverage-for-favors case will be canceled. The Bezeq-Walla case, which is similar to the Yedioth Ahronoth case, will remain, but just with the bribery charge.

Maybe not all of these steps will take place. But with Israel's craziness – one visit to the ballot box after another – there really isn't any political philosophy anymore. There is just one defendant who knows that a conviction is just a matter of time, so he's dragging out time against a law enforcement system and a judiciary scared of their own shadow. He uses his political militias, many of whose actions take place in darkness.

If Netanyahu returns as prime minister, we'll see if he ticks off his terrifying shopping list immediately or gradually. On the way, he might be able to secure a plea deal that neuters all the investigative work and testimony of hundreds of police officers, public servants, private individuals and brave witnesses. Only then will the crates of pink champagne be taken out of storage, and a new supplier of cigars worth hundreds of dollars each will be found.

Not a time for trumpets

Still, the battle hasn't been decided yet; at least this is what can be seen from most of the opinion polls. It's possible that the final election results will only be known after the counting of the votes of soldiers, sailors and diplomats, and after the results of the surplus vote agreements come in. Even on this front, Netanyahu has a clear advantage.

All told, the right-wing/ultra-Orthodox bloc is infinitely better prepared than the rival camp, which is incohesive and split between two leaders.

Regarding Likud in particular, it's a completely different story. At the beginning of the campaign, Netanyahu said he believed that his party was just a small step from matching or beating Ariel Sharon’s great accomplishment in the 2003 election: 38 seats.

Open gallery view The Netanyahus alongside Likud candidates, this week. The chairman of the party sees no benefit in highlighting anyone who is not him. Credit: Gil Eliahu

His calculation was simple, and to a great extent, logical: In a world without Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, which won seven seats in the last election, and after a year of racist incitement against “the Muslim Brotherhood government,” “supporters of terrorism,” “the first Palestinian-Israeli government,” voters will grant Netanyahu a historic victory, compensation for the injustice he has suffered.

But none of this happened. He was wrong about the strength of Ben-Gvir, the Golem who rose up against his creator. Netanyahu's dangerous incitement against “the Arabs” – borrowed from other times under dark regimes – has benefited Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party.

Netanyahu has managed the entire election campaign as a personal project. This was the first Likud campaign with no launch, presentation of the party slate or final event, because there hasn’t really been a Likud for a long time. There is just one man, one family.

The campaign headquarters positions were outsourced. In March 2021, Netanyahu expressed his anger at party activists who failed to bring voters out to the polls; he cut them off from the campaign’s overflowing money trough.

Even his most prized possession – Likud's polling-station officials on Election Day, with a salary of 1,800 shekels ($510) for one day – he has replaced with activists from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party. He trusts them more.

Two weeks ago, Netanyahu briefed the top people on the Likud slate in preparation for media interviews. One of them proposed holding a mass rally to end the election campaign. They would invite thousands of activists and members of the party’s central committee. There would be trumpets, drums and balloons.

Netanyahu rejected it out of hand. It’s not that he's embarrassed by his team, he simply doesn’t see any benefit in highlighting anybody who's not him.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism's Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Will this approach backfire? “If God forbid we don’t win this time either, it seems we'll never win,” one of Likud's worthy candidates told me. “Bibi won't evade responsibility. He'll have to deal with the heavy accusations. Yisrael Katz, Yuli Edelstein and Nir Barkat are waiting quietly in the corner. The trouble is, they won’t be able to unite around an agreed-on candidate, not even an agreed-on system for choosing a replacement: the central committee or a primary.”

He said we have to pay attention to two numbers: 30 and 60. Under 30 seats for Likud and under 60 seats for the bloc means no more silence of the lambs. If Likud wins 29 seats and the bloc 62 seats, Likud will forgive Bibi because this guarantees the party power, even if only for a short time. After all, with a partner like Ben-Gvir, a provocateur pyromaniac, there’s no predicting the government’s lifespan.

In any case, even if the bloc reaches 62 or 63 seats, the Netanyahu government will live or die based on Ben-Gvir’s wishes. Of the Religious Zionism party's 14 lawmakers or so, six will be from Ben-Gvir's faction. This may be what Bibi deserves, but why do we deserve it?”