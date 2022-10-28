Final Election Polls: Netanyahu Lacks Majority, but So Does Rival Bloc

Four days before Israel's Election Day, final polls show that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc earns 60 Knesset seats, just one short of majority. The rival bloc, spearheaded by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, wins 56 seats.

According to Channel 13 poll, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud scores 30 seats, while Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party earns 27 seats. Far-right Religious Zionism, headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, with 15 seats.

Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and United Arab list are hovering above the 3.25 percent electoral threshold with four seats each. Labor gets 6 seats, while United Torah Judaism secures seven seats, according to the poll.

Balad and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's party don't make it into the Knesset, earning 1.6 and 1.5 percent of the votes, respectively.

CHANNEL 13 NEWS POLL, OCTOBER 28 Likud 30 Yesh Atid 27 Religious Zionism 15 National Unity Party 10 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Labor 6 Yisrael Beitenu 5 Meretz 4 Hadash-Ta'al 4 The United Arab List 4

According to Channel 12 news poll, Likud wins 31 seats, while Yesh Atid earns 25 seats. Far-right Religious Zionism, has 14 seats. The centrist National Unity Party drops to 11 seats, religious party Shas has 8 and United Torah Judaism sits on 7 seats. Avigdor Liberman's party, Yisrael Beteinu wins 6 seats.

CHANNEL 12 NEWS ELECTION POLL, OCTOBER 28 Likud 31 Yesh Atid 25 Religious Zionism 14 National Unity Party 11 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beitenu 6 Labor 5 Meretz 5 Hadash-Ta'al 4 The United Arab List 4

The Labor party, once a ruling party, wins only 5 seats as does left-wing party Meretz. United Arab List, which was part of the ruling coalition wins 4 seats, and Hadash-Ta'al, a joint Arab slate, wins 4 as well.

Polls published by Channel 11 on Thursday resulted in exactly the same breakdown of votes between the blocs. This means that all major Israeli television election polls predict that none of the blocs have enough seats to form a government in the elections set to be held next Tuesday on November 1st.