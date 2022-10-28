You Think You’ll Know Israel’s Election Result Tuesday Night? Think Again

Let’s assume you’re interested in the Israeli election Tuesday. You’re interested because you care about Israel and know that this election may not be about a change of government but a change of regime. And you’re concerned about brittle democracies under assault and the backslide into authoritarianism around the world. Or maybe you’re just into elections.

Let’s assume you’re comfortable with what has become Israel’s election style, which now resembles a best-of-seven series: The players are the same every game and there’s only one issue: Benjamin Netanyahu.

Let’s also assume you’re adequately conversant in Israeli politics; you’re fairly knowledgeable about the sausage production of coalition-building that follows every election.

Now let’s also assume you’ve more-or-less followed the polls, which have told you nothing except that there’s a political stalemate. But you knew this already from the four elections since April 2019. And let’s assume that for some reason you’ve actually paid attention to the asinine statements by politicians who, like you, know nothing beyond what the polls tell them.

If you’re all of the above and still insist on real-time watching, what should you be looking for when the exit polls are announced at 10 P.M. Israel time on Tuesday?

Open gallery view Yair Lapid speaking in Tel Aviv on Monday. Credit: Moti Milrod

To begin with, the exit polls may not tell you anything useful regarding a future government. If the average of polls is correct, we’ve got another virtual tie to be decided by tiny fractions of voter turnout, particularly among Arab Israelis, who make up 16.5 percent of eligible voters. That’s why one side’s magic number of 61 – just over half of the Knesset’s 120 seats – may change between 10 P.M. Tuesday and 9 A.M. Wednesday, when actual vote-counting heats up.

So, if you’re really into real-time monitoring, follow the Arab turnout on Election Day. If it’s 45 percent or under, chances are that Netanyahu will win the coveted 61 or can at least force a 60-60 tie. If it’s between 45 and 50 percent, the outcome depends on Jewish turnout and which segments of the Jewish community have voted most. If the Arab turnout equals or surpasses 50 percent and the Jewish turnout is similar to the two-thirds of 2021, chances are that the Netanyahu bloc will fail to win 61 seats.

Here are the four possible scenarios, not necessarily in order of likelihood. Remember, unless the body of polls was fundamentally wrong and there’s a decisive result, wait 12 hours after the exit polls before deciding which scenario may have come to pass.

A 60-60 tie. This is basically what the surveys are indicating, though a shift in voter turnout of a quarter of a percent may push one side to 61. A 60-60 tie essentially means that no one can form a government. Hypothetically, parties belonging to one bloc could join a government of the other side, but this is highly unlikely.

Open gallery view United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas speaking at a bar association conference last month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Sixty-sixty will lead to political grandstanding and self-righteous declarations about the urgency for “national unity,” but that’s nonsense. Given the nature of the parties in both blocs, that’s not a viable option. The mechanics are clear. In sequence, Netanyahu and the head of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, Yair Lapid, will be empowered by the president to form a government. Both will fail.

They know it and the voters know it. During that bogus process there will be daily unfounded rumors about MK Joe Schmo who’s seriously considering “defecting” out of noble national responsibility and love of country. The other side will presumably promise him the Brooklyn Bridge plus cash, or a chance to be the prime minister of Britain in exchange for his heartfelt defection. But this probably won’t happen if there’s a 60-60 tie.

The likeliest outcome of 60-60 is another election in March or May next year. The current government would linger on as a caretaker cabinet. You agreed to a best-of-seven series, so don’t complain.

Netanyahu’s bloc wins 61 to 59. Ostensibly, this lets Netanyahu form a very narrow right-wing, ultra-nationalist and religious coalition. His bloc is more cohesive than the anti-bloc. Netanyahu plans one thing only for such a government: stalling and ultimately dispensing with his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The method: an assault on the judiciary via legislation allowing the overriding of Supreme Court decisions.

Supposedly, such a government is feasible, but even Netanyahu knows that its ability to govern would be very limited and its far-right, anti-democratic elements would have serious repercussions both inside and outside Israel. Doomsday predictions that “this is the end of Israel as we know it” may be depressing hyperbole to many, but have no doubt, Israel under such a government would be a different Israel. Still, 61 to 59 or even 62 to 58 in the Knesset is exactly what Netanyahu wants.

Open gallery view Meretz chief Zehava Galon at a press conference on Thursday. Credit: Moti Milrod

The anti-Netanyahu bloc reaches 61. Even if this is what you hoped for, don’t uncork the champagne under any circumstances. Sure, if you oppose Netanyahu and believe that Israel is on the brink of regression into an authoritarian, no-checks-and-balances, Hungary-style system, you’ll be understandably relieved.

But even then there’s no guarantee that Lapid can form a government. If both Arab parties – the Islamist United Arab List and the Hadash-Ta’al alliance – clear the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, these outfits will have at least eight seats together. This means that Lapid needs both of them in his government, or he’ll have to govern with 56 or 57 seats and depend on Hadash-Ta’al to support him from the outside.

Conversely, if it’s clear that the anti-Netanyahu bloc can form a government, it’s possible that some Likud lawmakers would rebel against Netanyahu; the same thing could happen in United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party that’s an ally of Netanyahu. Still, assessing the plausibility of these scenarios is an exercise in futility.

A clear, decisive outcome. This of course is a highly speculative scenario derived from a result entirely inconsistent with the polls. For example, Netanyahu’s Likud wins 28 seats and the Arab parties win nine or 10. That would give Lapid 62 seats and have a ripple effect on the whole process of coalition building. Or, on the flip side, either the Labor Party, Meretz to its left or an Arab party fails to cross the electoral threshold, giving Netanyahu a comfortable 63 seats.

There doesn’t seem to be a fifth scenario, but remember, except for the “clear, decisive outcome,” you won’t know what really happened until Wednesday morning. Or until the next election in March or May.