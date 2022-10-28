Haaretz - back to home page
Likud Seeks to Illegally Prevent Disabled People From Voting Remotely

Likud claims that restricting disabled voters will prevent non-disabled voters from exploiting the current system, which permits people to vote in polling stations that are not close to their registered address

Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit
A polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, April 9, 2019.
A polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, April 9, 2019. Credit: Moti Milrod
Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit

The Likud appealed to the chairman of Israel's Central Elections Committee on Thursday, to prevent disabled people from accessing remote polling stations, asking to restrict them to stations close to their registered address. They claim that this will prevent non-disabled voters from exploiting the remote voting system.

The committee chairman, Supreme Court Judge Yitzhak Amit, rejected the claim as contrary to current legislation, which enables voting at any accessible polling station.

"I was taken aback by your letter, written on a page decorated with your prestigious firm's logo, which expressed your request for an illegal action", Judge Amit wrote to Attorney Ilan Bombach, who filed the request on the Likud's behalf. The judge added that "any limitation of voter rights, which are enshrined in law, must be minimal."

In their petition, the Likud claimed that "non-disabled voters have exploited remote polling stations with disabled access in large numbers in all recent election campaigns, and voted far away from their registered address." The Likud added that the request wishes to "limit this illicit phenomenon which compromises the integrity of the electoral process".

On Friday, Judge Amit rejected another petition by Likud which asked to disqualify the NGO's "Breaking the Silence", "Crime Minister" and "Standing Together" from participating in electoral campaigning activity and mobilizing arab voters.

The Likud claim this activity counters political party funding legislation. In his decision, Judge Amit wrote that the Likud failed to provide sufficient evidence to show that these organizations were "actively participating in electoral campaigning".

