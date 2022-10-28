Five Arab Citizens Explain Why, Despite Everything, They'll Vote in Israel's Election

43.5 percent. That is the expected turnout of Arab citizens in Israel's upcoming election, according to a poll conducted earlier this month. Even though this is not the first time Arab parties are worried about a low turnout, if this number reflects what actually happens, it will be an all-time low.

The reasons for abstaining from voting among Arab voters are manifold. They include: a sense of despair pertaining to their ability to bring about change, even with representatives in the government; a feeling that this is a fixed game, in which Arabs, whether citizens or not, always come last; a refusal to cooperate with the occupation.

But others in the Arab community insist on taking advantage of their democratic right to vote. Five of them tell Haaretz why, despite the situation, and perhaps because of it, they have no intention of staying away from the polling station next week – and why they are calling on other Arab citizens to do likewise.

Open gallery view Esraa Abu Median, 22 years old, a student at Sapir college, from the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“So there is someone who hears my voice”

“The state of Israel is a democracy on paper, but in practice it doesn’t behave like one, so that we, as a minority, can be negatively impacted. Yes, there are some among us who feel that they have different identities. Some of us are Palestinians first. Some of us are religious first. But ultimately, this doesn’t matter. The fact is that we live here, and the state is the one deciding what the rules governing this space are and what our lives will look like. This is why we are obligated to participate in these definitions. Otherwise, we’ll end up being only subjects, people who only listen to what is being said without the ability to express a position on any issue.”

“Many people claim excitedly that there is no point, that we don’t have the ability or opportunity to create an impact. But one should remember that anyone choosing not to vote is actually voting for a destructive fascist right wing, which will demolish another house in my community and prevent me and those around me from living in dignity and with security.”

“I won’t lie, there are problems with voting. I too, as a Bedouin woman, have been hurt by Israel’s regime quite a lot. It’s also hard that there is no longer a Joint (Arab) List. But that doesn’t mean we won’t go and vote. I believe we mustn’t give up and that we have to seize every opportunity of effecting a change. Even when things seem hopeless, there is always a small chance. We must have our own Knesset representatives, so that people remember that we too live here.”

“I intend to vote for someone who will represent me, even if not 100 percent. The main thing is that there is someone who will listen, even a bit, to my voice.”

Open gallery view Nizar Badawiya, 25 years old, a legal intern from Ramla in central Israel. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“Let us be like the ultra-Orthodox”

“I understand that there are people who prefer not to vote out of a wish not to take part in anything associated with Israel, but we have no choice. Change is made from within. Politics is only a game, a strategy. We can’t hide our heads in the sand, and we must realize where we’re living.”

“Many parts of Israeli society are doing everything they can so that we’re not part of the game, and many times they succeed. There are many here who wish us harm, and in not voting we give them the pleasure of fulfilling their wishes. We are here, and we want and need our freedom. Ultimately, the government rules us. So what? Don’t we want to be part of it?”

“The truth is we can have some influence. Even if we can’t achieve everything we want to, we can at least stop the next racist law or even cause a government to rise or fall. It’s important to remember that we are one fifth of the population, an important and legitimate part which could be an important part of the Knesset. If we start voting in large numbers, like the ultra-Orthodox do, no government could be formed without us and no resolution could be passed. We’d stop being scapegoats.”

“It’s true, we may not resolve the Palestinian issue, but at least we’d live here with dignity, moving things forward, receiving budgets for our communities. With some control of the system, we could shake things up a lot. People don’t realize how serious it is to lack any power or influence. This apathy won’t help us. On election day I’ll bring my friends and family to the polling station. I hope [Arab] citizens can look at politics as a game, as only a logical and tactical game in which we don’t relinquish our struggles because of the election – but participate in order to improve our lives in this state.”

Open gallery view Qusai Al-Amour, 24 years old, an education intern, from Kuseife in southern Israel. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“Fighting for our existence”

“I’m going to vote since I feel a responsibility for my vote. Even as a minority and as part of the native population of this country, we must have a large political force that will push for and encourage resolving our daily problems. Take for example the issue of violence and crime in Arab communities. One can bring about change in government corridors, and spearhead the allocation of required budgets to local authorities, thereby strengthening them, so they can address the situation. But with no political power there is no way of achieving this.”

“In order for this to happen we need representatives in the Knesset, who can place our problems, large and small, on the agenda, problems we suffer from and which Jewish society is not always interested in. Currently, a young Bedouin from the Negev grows up amid tens of unrecognized villages, with no basic infrastructure and with planning and construction problems in his village, with no extracurricular activities for children, with no informal schooling frameworks, sometimes with no formal frameworks. He grows up in an atmosphere of despair. I believe in a struggle on the ground, but that’s not enough. We need as many Arab representatives as possible in the Knesset and in the government, people who can speak for us.”

“I, too, had a phase in which I said I wouldn’t vote. I was in despair. There is such despair since in practice, we don’t see any change. But we can’t give up. We must have some hope. As an educator, I believe that processes take time, and we can’t cut them off. Thus, we must allow our representatives in the Knesset to continue working. Without such representation, the neglect in the Arab Negev villages will continue, education won’t improve, informal education will not take place and our future will wane. The people taking fateful decisions will be fascists. They don’t want to see us here, to the extent that the ‘Arab womb’ bothers them, and when they talk about ‘Westernizing’ Bedouin women, it’s not so that they can study and develop – but so that they have fewer children.”

“In this election we are fighting not just for or rights and living conditions. We are fighting for our very existence as a society, a people, a native population.”

Open gallery view Jausun Fayyad, 29 years old, a clerk from the village of Ka'abiyye in northern Israel. Credit: Fadi Amun

“I’m afraid for my son and myself”

“The situation is getting worse from day to day. Crime is rising, violence is spreading, the economic situation is terrible, there’s no longer any personal security. I’m afraid for my son and myself. People are being murdered in their homes and in preschools. We’ve already crossed all the red lines; what’s left?

“But despite it all, my argument is the opposite of the people who are disappointed with the system and advocate not voting. Precisely because of the situation, we have to raise turnout, so we’ll have more Knesset members who care about us. If we weren’t in the Knesset, the situation would be worse.

“In the current situation, I don’t believe there will be significant, sweeping change. But I do have hopes for change, and primarily for improvement. At this moment in time, sweeping change in the political system would be difficult. So we need to improve what there is – to increase the budgets for ending crime and poverty, bring unemployment rates down, improve education and welfare.

“I can remember other times, years ago, when the situation wasn’t this bad. Then, too, there were lots of problems and challenges, but the situation was better than it is now. I believe it’s possible to return to those days.

“When you look at what’s happening in Israeli politics and in the streets, you see that most of the young people identify with the right or the far right. That’s very frightening. At demonstrations, there are anti-Arab chants, attacks on Arabs; this creates anxiety. If the situation goes on this way and the right takes over the political arena, we can expect even worse.”

Open gallery view Ismahan Jabaali, 44 years old, an educator and NGO director from Tira in central Israel. Credit: Fadi Amun

‘I still have hope’

“Voting is our democratic right as Arab citizens of the country, with the goal of promoting change in the society in which we live. We know that things aren’t changing and the situation is very difficult, but this too, must continue to be said from the Knesset podium, in the hope of change. And nobody can do this seriously and credibly aside from Arab Knesset members, who inhabit our reality and feel our pain.

“Despite the feelings of disappointment and despair, I still have hope. I believe there’s still a chance to change the reality of our lives, even if by only small percentages. You have to believe, keep working and not despair; that’s the most important thing.

“If we despair and don’t vote, what’s the alternative? [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich? The situation would only be worse. You have to think about how to minimize damage. Otherwise, if the right takes over the political map, it will be very bad here – a civil war and a religious war. Then, we’ll all be in danger.

“I admit I’m afraid for my children and fear for their future if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are in charge. The boycott doesn’t contribute anything. It’s not an option.”