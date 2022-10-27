Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Fateful Elections: Here's How to Keep Up to Date

Lapid and Netanyahu go head-to-head to lead the country for Israel's fifth election in three years, but polls show yet another stalemate could be in the offing. Here's how to follow Haaretz's cutting-edge coverage

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Prime minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Prime minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.Credit: Oded Balilty, Sebastian Scheiner/ AP; Marc Israel Sellem; Artwork by Anastasia Shub
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

The far right is rising, the left is in trouble and Netanyahu’s fate hangs in the balance: On November 1, Israelis head to the polls for the fifth time in three years.

FOLLOW HAARETZ'S LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

In this climactic struggle between the Netanyahu camp and his opponents, with the far right surging and with an Arab electorate hesitant to vote, can caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid hold on to power – or will Netanyahu stage a dramatic return? How will the results test Israel's democracy, and its relationship with key allies and Jewish communities abroad?

Haaretz.com has all the breaking news, analysis and commentary you need to understand how Israelis are voting – and what the elections mean for Israel's future.

Read, watch and listen here:

· Israel Election 2022: All the updates and insights

· Haaretz Today: Our exclusive newsletter with key insights into Israel's political drama

· Haaretz Daily Brief: One-stop shop for our top stories

· Election Overdose and Haaretz Weekly podcasts: Critical analysis of key events

· Haaretz on Twitter: Get the news, minute-by-minute

· Haaretz app: Our unrivaled coverage in a click on Apple, Android

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?