Yesh Atid Urges Swing Voters to Nudge Meretz, Labor Over Electoral Threshold

Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid has given instructions not to convince Meretz or Labor supporters to vote for him out of fear the two left-wing parties might not pass the electoral threshold. Lapid made the move after recent polls indicated the parties are hovering at four to five seats each. If either party doesn’t make it into Knesset, the pro-Netanyahu bloc will almost certainly have a majority after Tuesday’s election and will likely be tapped to form the next governing coalition.

Meretz launched an emergency gevalt campaign with the slogan “Without Meretz, they have 61” – referring to Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. This comes following polls that project only four seats for the party. Meretz is worried that their traditional voters will prefer to vote for Yesh Atid on Election Day.

Yesh Atid is also worried that Meretz and Labor won’t cross the 3.25-percent electoral threshold. Senior party members have made it clear that they won’t act to siphon off votes from the leftist parties. Yesh Atid told its hotline for undecided voters to instruct anyone deliberating between Yesh Atid and Labor or Meretz to support the two smaller parties, rather than Lapid’s party.

A Channel 13 poll conducted on Monday by pollster Prof. Camille Fuchs projected 27 seats for Yesh Atid – the highest figure in the current campaign. According to this poll, the bloc of parties committed to Netanyahu wins 60 seats, the bloc of parties in the current coalition captures 56 – including Labor and Meretz, projected to win four seats each.

Senior Yesh Atid figures say that the optimum number of seats for the party is 25 – since that leaves Meretz and Labor safely above the electoral threshold. According to an in-depth internal poll, conducted by their chief pollster, American strategic consultant Mark Melman, Yesh Atid will win fewer than 27 seats, with Meretz and Labor garnering four seats each (the minimum needed to pass the threshold).

Yesh Atid sources note that in the last election, seven seats worth of voters who had planned to support Yesh Atid crossed over to other parties in the final days of the campaign, due to strategic considerations. According to a party source, Lapid’s current campaign is geared at maintaining 25 seats, and not at increasing that number.

On the other hand, Yesh Atid officials, basing themselves on internal polling, don’t think that Lapid should go out of his way to “save” Labor and Meretz. There are no plans for him to call on the public to help the other parties in the bloc, or for a joint campaign with them.

Despite Meretz’s gevalt campaign, Labor is continuing its usual campaign. The party is expected to decide over the weekend whether to ratchet up the campaign’s rhetoric, following the results of an internal poll. People close to Labor leader Merav Michaeli are directing accusatory barbs at Lapid, with one Labor source saying that “Lapid is walking a tightrope. Should one of the parties fail to qualify, Netanyahu and [Religious Zionism leader] Smotrich are back and Lapid could end up in the opposition.” Senior Meretz figures also said: “The danger is clear and present. If Meretz doesn’t make it, the bloc falls and Bibi, Ben-Gvir, and Smotrich are masters of the country.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at an election rally this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

A senior Yesh Atid figure claimed recently that Labor is in greater danger of losing seats, as research indicates that its voters, particularly in the kibbutzim and moshavim, are not enthusiastic about the slate of candidates chosen in the recent primaries.

Meanwhile, on the right fringes of Yesh Atid there are voters planning to switch to Religious Zionism in order to strengthen Ben-Gvir, say party officials, who can’t estimate the scope of the phenomenon. The party plans to direct clear messages to increase sympathy for Lapid and shore up support in “the right-wing margins of the party.” Prof. Fuchs’ last two polls for Channel 13 found that 2 – 2.5 percent of voters who chose Yesh Atid in the last election intend to vote for Religious Zionism this time. That was not the case in the preceding three polls.

Meanwhile, the party seems to be courting support from the Arab community as well. On Monday Lapid met in Nazareth with Mayor Ali Salam and 20 other Arab municipal leaders. “If your citizens won’t go out to vote, they must understand that what was given in the past year will be taken from them,” Lapid said. “You’re voting for your lives. You’re voting for the partnership.”

Open gallery view Demonstrators stand outside Nazareth city hall during Lapid's visit to the city on Tuesday. Credit: Gil Eliahu

Residents and activists in Nazareth criticized the timing of Lapid’s visit, protesting outside city hall. Some waved Palestinian flags and, among other slogans, shouted “Lapid is a war criminal” and “From Nazareth to Nablus, we are one people.” According to Musab Dukhan, a Nazareth city councilman who stood with the protesters, “this visit is purely political.” Dukhan added: “Only yesterday the prime minister and his army massacred Palestinians in Nablus, and he comes here like nothing happened. We want to tell Lapid from here that we are part of the Palestinian people. What happens in Jenin and Nablus, happens in Nazereth.”

Mayor Salam said to Arabic-language media that Lapid’s visit was mostly work-related, but added that the timing has to do with next week’s election. He said that “Lapid could have come a month ago if it was solely for work. It’s obvious that Lapid came to get votes.” However, Salam stressed that “Nazareth votes will go only to Arab parties.” On Monday Lapid also visited the town of Julis, to meet with the Druze community’s spiritual leader, Sheikh Muwafak Tarif, and other members of the Druze religious and municipal leadership.