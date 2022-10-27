Spike in Expected Arab Voter Turnout Threatens to Swing Election Against Netanyahu-bloc

Voter turnout in the Arab community may reach 50 percent in Israel's election next week, a much higher participation rate than the 39 percent indicated in previous polls, according to a new report released on Thursday by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Such turnout could help several Arab parties struggling to remain in the Knesset by passing the electoral threshold and potentially swing the election against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc.

The Jerusalem-based think tank reported that its own polling originally found that 70 percent of Arab Israelis say that they plan on voting next Tuesday. However, IDI researcher Dr. Muhammed Khalaily said that "more research and data must be taken into consideration," which would find the number closer to 50 percent.

Nevertheless, several factors contributed to the boost from 39 to 50 percent over the past month. This includes reports that Arab parties like Hadash-Ta’al and Balad may not pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold to enter the Knesset, and the use of get-out-the-vote campaigns, Khalaily told Haaretz.

“It’s also [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and the far-right,” he added, referring to both Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who are expected to garner as many as 13 Knesset seats for the Religious Zionism slate, handing Netanyahu significant power in shaping a coalition.

In a recent interview, Dr. Samer Swaid, director of the coalition of organizations encouraging voting in the Arab community, told Haaretz that while he expected “a low turnout,” only around “25 percent of Arab citizens have declared that they won't vote – in other words, an absolute majority of the Arab community is favorably disposed towards voting.”

The voter turnout in the Arab community since 2019 has seen a 49 percent and higher participation rate.