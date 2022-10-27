Israel Election: Netanyahu’s Bloc Keeps Lead, Left Wing Parties Picking Up in Latest Poll

With less than a week until Israel's election, the latest poll shows far-right Religious Zionism gaining seats although Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition bloc remains at 60 seats total, according to Kan public television released Thursday.

According to the poll, the governing coalition bloc led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid also remained at 56 seats.

Netanyahu's Likud party received 31 seats and Lapid's Yesh Atid party received 24 seats in the poll, while Religious Zionism got 14 and the National Unity coalition led by Benny Gantz received 11 seats.

Kan public television poll October 27 Likud 31 Yesh Atid 24 Religious Zionism 14 National Unity Party 11 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beitenu 6 Labor 6 Meretz 5 Hadash-Ta'al 4 The United Arab List 4

The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party won eight and ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism won seven seats in the poll.

It also showed Yisrael Beitenu and Labor each winning six seats each, while Meretz won five.

The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List, each get four seats.

The Arab nationalist party Balad and Ayelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi are still under the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

The poll was conducted by Kantar Public Opinion Polling headed by Dudi Hasid among a representative sample of 1,301 people, with a 2.7 percent margin of error.