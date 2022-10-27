Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Election: Netanyahu’s Bloc Keeps Lead, Left Wing Parties Picking Up in Latest Poll

The bloc led Prime Minister Yair Lapid scored 56 seats, while the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu won 60 seats, just one short of a majority ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday

An election campaign rally in Israel, May 10, 2019.
An election campaign rally in Israel, May 10, 2019. Credit: Ofer Vaknin
With less than a week until Israel's election, the latest poll shows far-right Religious Zionism gaining seats although Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition bloc remains at 60 seats total, according to Kan public television released Thursday.

According to the poll, the governing coalition bloc led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid also remained at 56 seats.

Netanyahu's Likud party received 31 seats and Lapid's Yesh Atid party received 24 seats in the poll, while Religious Zionism got 14 and the National Unity coalition led by Benny Gantz received 11 seats.

The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party won eight and ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism won seven seats in the poll.

It also showed Yisrael Beitenu and Labor each winning six seats each, while Meretz won five.

The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List, each get four seats.

The Arab nationalist party Balad and Ayelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi are still under the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

The poll was conducted by Kantar Public Opinion Polling headed by Dudi Hasid among a representative sample of 1,301 people, with a 2.7 percent margin of error.

