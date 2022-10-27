Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Why Half a Million Israeli Citizens Can't Vote in Israel's Upcoming Elections

They grew up in Israel, speak Hebrew, served in the army, paid taxes, but an anachronistic, patronizing and alienating state mindset effectively bars them from their basic right to vote in Israel's elections

Ben Kroll
Ben Kroll
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ben Kroll
Ben Kroll

They grew up in Israel and did everything their friends and classmates did. Hebrew is their first language, and like many Israelis they studied hard for the bagrut (matriculation) exams in high school. Later, when they were 18 or 19, they joined the army in various roles. In fact, some of them are still active in the IDF reserves – and proudly don their uniform when called to action.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?