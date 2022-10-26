Israeli Parties Are Finally Targeting the Country's Largest Constituency: Women

Israel’s political leaders and their strategists have long lagged behind their counterparts in other Western democracies when it comes to targeting women as a voting bloc with gender-driven interests that influence them when they enter the voting booth.

They have largely done so assuming that the country breaks down into clearly defined ethnic and religious tribes, and that women vote within these parameters and on the dominant issues of security, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the fate of the West Bank.

Feminist and women’s issues – to the extent that they have played a role in party politics and Knesset campaigns – have largely been siloed onto the left end of the spectrum, with parties like Meretz waving the banner for gender equality and reproductive rights.

Indeed, Meretz and, to a lesser extent, Labor are the only parties to have consistently featured women at the top of their ticket over the years. Both are also currently headed by women with unimpeachable records of fighting for women’s rights: Merav Michaeli (Labor) and Zehava Galon (Meretz).

Perhaps in an effort to attract women with feminist leanings away from Labor and Meretz, and intensified by fears engendered by the strengthening of the socially conservative Religious Zionism party, more centrist parties appear to be highlighting their commitment to women’s issues ahead of next Tuesday’s ballot.

In a striking and unusual ad posted on TikTok and other social media platforms, the National Unity Party – led by former Israel Defense Forces chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot – has bent over backward to show that it represents and cares about women.

The black-and-white video focuses initially on the pained face of Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is the highest-ranking woman in the center-right party.

Underneath the close-up runs audio of far-right Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox politicians making declarations like “There are professions and roles that are suitable for men, others that are suitable for women.” “Woe is us if women turn into men and men turn into women.” And “The greatest contribution a woman can make is raising a wonderful family.”

A cacophony of voices continues to downplay and deny violence and sexual assault against women. Finally, the dramatic music reaches a crescendo and across the screen appear the words “It won’t happen. Not on our watch.” A red-tinted image of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, with a banner representing the late far-right figure Meir Kahane behind him, appears as the announcer intones: “We have to stop the November nightmare.”

A video by Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party attempts a more humorous approach. The ad parodies right-wing parties with a mock appeal aimed at women for the “Male Power Party, which will make decisions for you in every area: security, economics, even about your body! We’ll decide if you can end your pregnancy or not! Just like in America. We’ll get you out of army service, because what does that have to do with you? The Male Power Party – our power – to decide for you.”

The video then quickly pivots to seven women in the upper ranks of Yesh Atid, asking: “Aren’t you done with voting for parties that harm your rights? Yesh Atid vows to keep putting women in decision-making positions and promoting women’s rights in Israel.”

Roll back reforms

Raluca Ganea, executive director of Zazim – Community Action and a feminist activist, applauds the trend. Women voters, she warns, are not sufficiently aware of the potential danger posed to their rights by the possibility of a far-right governing coalition led by Netanyahu.

She points to the intent of Religious Zionism politicians to roll back reforms taken in the previous government by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to remove obstacles to abortion, along with other steps they would likely take if they win power. These would include increasing gender segregation and hampering the expansion of roles for women in the IDF, and continuing to refuse to sign the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.

“I think the ads are identifying something that many people are missing.” Ganea says. “The Israeli right has been very much influenced by what is happening in the United States, and it is increasingly invested in domestic social issues around the family. And with money provided by American groups like the [right-wing think tank] Kohelet Policy Forum, it is pushing a dangerous, socially conservative agenda. Until now, the center and center-left have been very late in identifying this trend and countering it, pushing it all on the far left.”