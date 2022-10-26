Israel Election: Likud Cannot Film Vote Counts, Official Says

The head of the Central Elections Committee said Wednesday that only election inspectors, who are neutral and nonpartisan, may film the vote counting process.

Attorney Orly Ades was responding to remarks by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who said last week that his Likud party would record the counting of ballots after polls closed November 1. Ades added that “any other person who takes pictures at the ballot box is subject to a criminal investigation.”

At a briefing for journalists ahead of next week’s Knesset election, Ades said the committee takes into account every possible scenario. According to her, the committee’s main challenge on Election Day is to provide “a protective envelope for the integrity of the election. That is why, among other things, every ballot box has two committee secretaries and an Election Day inspector who will document the process of counting the votes.”

Ades also said that Israel’s manual voting and counting procedures minimize the possibility of election fraud. “Even if they try to sabotage 10 or 20 ballot boxes, these are still individual ballot boxes and it will not affect the results at all.” On November 1, a total of 12,495 ballot boxes, 5,100 of them accessible to people with disabilities, will be set up at polling stations throughout the country.

Ades noted that the election committee has struggled to recruit poll workers. “In the past it was easier to hire employees, something has changed in the Israeli labor market,” she said.

The Central Election Committee allows only inspectors on its behalf to photograph the vote count at the end of Election Day, and prohibits the placement or use of cameras or recording devices in polling stations. In response to a question by Haaretz, Likud officials said they operate “only in adherence to the law.”

For the April 2019 election, Likud bought 1,200 cameras and distributed them to party representatives at polling stations in Arab communities. Likud said this was done in order to “supervise the integrity of the election,” which was perceived by many people in Arab communities as an attempt to deter Arabs from voting.