Emiratis Worried About Netanyahu's Alliance With Far-right

Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised his concern over opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance with the far-right during a meeting with the former premier this September, according to a report published Wednesday.

Axios’ Barak Ravid is reporting that bin Zayed expressed worry over Likud’s growing alliance with Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose hardline nationalist Otzma Yehudit party’s participation will be necessary for the pro-Netanyahu bloc to reach a majority of 61 Knesset seats after the upcoming election.

Al Nahyan arrived in Israel last month at the head of a high level delegation to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, a series of U.S.-brokered agreements which ushered in diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of Arab states.

One source with knowledge of the meeting told Ravid that the inclusion of the far-right could have an impact on the Israel-Emirati relations.

The possibility of Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right legislator Bezalel Smotrich joining the coalition has led to considerable worry among Israel’s supporters and Jews abroad, with a number of pro-Israel members of Congress issuing stark warnings that bringing Israel’s far right into a governing coalition would be disastrous for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Otzma Yehudit and Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party, which are running together, are expected to win as many as 13 Knesset seats, which would give Ben-Gvir significant power in shaping a coalition.

In a page one article published last week, London’s Jewish News warned that the rise of Israel's far-right “is a danger too great for UK Jewry to ignore.” Asking “where’s the outrage,” the paper called on its readers to “find the courage” to “stand up to odious views from within our own community.”

Stating that “the vast majority of British Jews are repulsed by these men,” the paper condemned Smotrich’s rhetorical attacks on Palestinians and the LGBTQ community and his belief that “non-Orthodox streams of Judaism [are] a threat to Israel” as well as Ben-Gvir’s praise for “Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli behind the 1994 Hebron massacre in which 29 Palestinians died and more than a hundred were injured.”

This August, Ben-Gvir called for the deportation of two lawmakers and others “who are disloyal to the State of Israel” to Europe, declaring during in a radio interview that he would promote such a policy if he makes it into the next government.

The Jewish News’ condemnation comes less than a year after the Board of Deputies, a major communal Jewish organization in the UK, decried Smotrich's “hateful ideology," as he kick-started a Europe tour to rally against efforts to end the rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut and conversion.

In February, the group tweeted in Hebrew that they "reject his abominable views and hateful ideology," before ordering the member of Knesset to "Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever" in English.

This prompted a condemnation from President Isaac Herzog, who said that while he has “never supported Bezalel Smotrich’s opinions,” he respects democracy and is a “firm believer in open, sincere communication and dialogue.”

American Jewish organizations have also previously strongly denounced Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, although many which have done so in the past have been much more muted in their responses to the pair’s political success going into the 2022 election.