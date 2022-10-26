Analysis |
Will Netanyahu Return? What Israel's Last-minute Election Polls Tell Us – and What They Don't
The far right is rising, the left is in trouble and Netanyahu’s fate hangs in the balance: Israel's last-minute pre-election polls are crucial windows into who will win power in Israel – and who Israelis really are
Amazingly, you’re still here, wondering what will happen in the Israeli elections next week. I have no answer, but will try to address a closely related question: What do we know from the polls? What can we expect them to tell us in the final, fateful days, and how much should we believe them??
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ