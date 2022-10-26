'Arabs Voting in Droves? I'm Trying to Make That Happen in Israel'

Dr. Samer Swaid is a Palestinian discourse researcher at University College London. He is the director of the Arab Center for Alternative Planning NGO, and the leader of the coalition of organizations encouraging voting in the Arab community. He is 34 years old and married with one child, with one more on the way. He lives in London.

Dr. Samer Swaid, what's going to happen with the Arab voter turnout?

Honestly, I already woke up with that question on April 10, 2019, a day after the first of the recent Knesset elections, in which only 49 percent of the Arabs voted.

And what was your answer to yourself?

I told myself that by the next election, in another four years, I have to make an effort to increase the voter turnout. I started to make plans and to assemble coalitions of non-profit organizations. But the election arrived four months later rather than four years later, and many people were surprised. I was ready. We organized a big campaign, and the turnout increased to 59 percent, and in the following election, in March 2020, it increased to 65 percent. We weren't active in the most recent election, because we were unable to raise money.

Why couldn't you raise the money?

The main reason was the breakup of the [Arab-majority] Joint List and the fact that the United Arab List ran separately. Some of the donors didn't know what would happen with UAL Chairman Mansour Abbas, maybe because he was closer to Benjamin Netanyahu and it wasn't clear whose coalition he would join.

In other words, what you're saying is that you encouraging Arabs to bolster the left-center bloc in the guise of encouraging voting.

No, we don't ask who you'll vote for, we encourage voting across the board. It's true that some of the donors want to support a specific camp, but others simply want to contribute to democracy and to broad participation.

Open gallery view A woman votes in Kfar Manda, an Arab town in Israel, in 2019. Credit: Ariel Schalit / AP

It's the same way a campaign to encourage voting among the Haredim or the settlers would in effect promote the right-wing bloc.

There are always campaigns like that. And besides, minority groups the world over vote less. In the United States there are campaigns to encourage voting among the Black or Hispanic communities, who are also minorities, but they actually voted more for Donald Trump than for Joe Biden.

It's not our job to convince Arabs for whom to vote. We want to encourage them to participate in the political game and to take responsibility for their place in the public sphere.

What’s your goal?

I'll keep going until the turnout among Arabs is identical to that among Jews.

Is there any chance of that?

For Israel to accept me as a Palestinian who’s an Israeli citizen, for the country to make peace with my people and for us to have a right to self-definition like Jews do

At the moment we expect a low turnout, but according to surveys, only 25 percent of Arab citizens have declared that they won't vote – in other words, an absolute majority of the Arab community is favorably disposed towards voting. That's a finding that attests to a high level of willingness. The importance of our project becomes clearer in the face of these pessimistic estimates, which attest to a constant erosion in the Arabs' trust in the political system and their ability to influence it.

This time too there's no Joint List, it broke down even worse than last time. Doesn't that bother the donors?

The thing is that this time, no one expected that there would be a Joint List.

So why is there so much apprehension this time?

A large part of the Arab community is on the verge of despair, because for a year and a half an Arab party participated in the coalition, and people didn't see the change. So people will say that a change can't be seen within such a short period of time, and that in practice, it takes time for processes to occur. That's true, but in the election, you don't always vote with your head, but with your gut, and there are murders and violence [in the Arab community]. People don't see that there's a difference between this government and the previous one, and that's why they're despairing.

Despair isn’t good; if anything, we want to translate this feeling into anger and say, okay, you’re angry, but let’s increase our political power – it makes no difference whether right or left, the main thing is to have influence. It’s clear that if the Arabs succeed in tipping the balance and forcing policy moves on whoever forms the government, that would be good for them.

On the other hand, it could affect Jewish participation.

Maybe I’m naïve, and maybe if there were 20 Arab MKs, there would be Jews who would unite against them and marginalize them. Maybe, but we have to try.

In short, you want Benjamin Netanyahu to say 'The Arabs are going to the polls in droves' again on Election Day, as he did in 2015.

I want them to go and I want us to make his statement come true, because Arabs have to go to the polls, because we’ve chosen a legal battle and there’s no better way to do that than participation in elections. We want political change.

What change?

For Israel to accept me as a Palestinian who’s an Israeli citizen, for the country to make peace with my people and for us to have a right to self-definition like Jews do. I’m in London, which is such a multicultural city, and the diversity does it good. In Israel, diversity is a blessing, too, and not something that should be a hindrance, but should benefit both peoples.

I don’t think that voting is an unnatural step, and unfortunately that's been called into question. Our history is a long process. Since the time of martial law [over certain Arab towns, beginning in Israel's founding in 1948], we have never given up nor have we ever received gifts. It’s like in soccer, if your team loses, you don’t give up. And there were also things that the government could have done that could have had an impact on the ground.

So what are you doing in your campaign?

It’s being done in three areas. First of all field work. In the eight days before the election, we’re going to make 150,000 house calls, knock on the doors of almost 40 percent of homes in 40 communities. Students will do it, equipped with promotional materials.

Open gallery view Bedouin cast their votes in Israel's second Knesset election, in 1951. Credit: David Eldan / GPO

What’s your message?

That we’re not giving up, that we want to make our problems known in the public sphere, that increasing the Arab community's influence will help advance the struggle against violence, crime and poverty, close gaps, improve infrastructure, increase the level of service and advance the education and welfare systems.

The second area is a digital campaign on social media. We're strong on TikTok, for example, because young people vote less than the rest of the population.

The third area is advertising in traditional media. There will be videos of influencers – for example, actors, journalists, soccer players and people who have tens and hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Arabs aren’t saying that the Palestinian issue is of the greatest interest to them, but when there’s a crisis or a war, people identify with their people, and that’s natural

Are people boycotting the election for an ideological reason?

Of course there are ideological boycotters, but I don’t think that that's the majority. My doctoral thesis deals with that subject. I do research, and it turns out that only 10 percent are ideological boycotters. The majority are in despair due to everyday issues and don’t see any diplomatic hope. Arabs aren’t saying that the Palestinian issue is of the greatest interest to them, but when there’s a crisis or a war, people identify with their people, and that’s natural.

Could the deteriorating security situation in recent weeks affect the willingness to go out and vote?

As long as it doesn’t develop into a war or an intifada, it has no effect.

Do you speak to politicians and MKs?

We have no connection to them. There are MKs who called me with all kinds of ideas. I listened. Some of the things I accepted and some I didn’t; I have no obligation to them. It’s important to me to abide by the legal restrictions forbidding groups unaffiliated with parties from recommending for whom to vote.

Within the Arab community, who votes for Likud?

They have support among the Druze and the Bedouin in the north.

Open gallery view MK Ali Salalha. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

What about Yesh Atid?

Yesh Atid receives fewer votes than Likud. When Yesh Atid ran together with

Kahol Lavan, they had a Druze man on the slate. The Druze vote for the Druze, and this time around, the Likud party has no Druze members [on their slate]. But I expect that aside from the Arab parties, Meretz will receive the most votes from Arabs because the Druze MK Ali Salalha is in fourth slot on their slate. People will leave parties they voted for in the past because of that.

They’ll leave Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman?

In Lieberman’s party, Hamad Amar is in eighth place on the slate, and in Gantz’s party Akram Hasson is only in the 16th place, which means he has little chance of making it into the Knesset. That’s a population of 50,000 to 60,000 voters. I expect Meretz to receive 10,000 to 15,000 votes from the Druze and a similar number from the Arabs.

That’s barely one Knesset seat.

True, but if the voter turnout reaches 60 percent, Meretz will have one-and-a-half seats from the Arab community.

Open gallery view United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas and his son at the ballot box in the city of Maghar in 2021. Credit: Gil Eliahu

What about Labor? Ibtisam Mara’ana is in the eighth spot.

In the past, the Labor Party received two to three seats from the Arabs, but they also once had 40. In recent years, and particularly since the events of October 2000 [in which Israeli police killed 12 Arab Israeli citizens and one Palestinian during demonstrations], there has been a constant and consistent decline in Arab votes for the Zionist parties, and that of course includes Labor. Right now it has no presence, and no candidates on the slate with a chance of being elected. And Mara’ana, who’s the closest, isn’t attractive to the Arab community.

Now, after the separation from Balad, Hadash-Ta’al can wield greater influence on the future coalition. Why doesn’t that bring it more voters?

That’s what they’re saying in their campaign, that they can exert influence. But people are still disappointed that in the previous government, Gantz joined Netanyahu after [Hadash, as part of the Joint List] recommended Gantz for prime minister. If this were the first time that they’re talking about [wielding influence], they might have succeeded, but since we already have experience, people aren’t buying it as much. In any case they’re making it clear: We’re part of the game, we want to have an influence.

In any case they’re making it clear: We’re part of the game, we want to have an influence

Maybe they learned from the United Arab List.

The Hadash-Ta’al campaign says that "the UAL wants to exert influence under any circumstances. Balad doesn’t want to do so at all, we want to – but with respect and under the proper conditions." Recommending Gantz or Lapid for prime minister will be part of that as far as they’re concerned. I don’t expect them to be part of the coalition, but they can recommend a candidate and support it from outside. That’s the maximum.

In the past, there was a successful experiment: During the government of Yitzhak Rabin and afterwards of Shimon Peres in 1992-1996, Hadash and Mada, the Arab Democratic Party, supported the coalition from outside. The Oslo Accords were signed, and in the following election, the Arab turnout was higher. That was also because of the diplomatic process.

People felt like they were part of something greater and that their vote had an impact, even though they weren’t part of the coalition. The UAL’s mistake is that they ignore the nationalist sentiment of the Arab citizens. It’s impossible to hide that. The occupation is an existing issue that is reawakened when there are crises. Support by Hadash-Ta’al in the future coalition will come with a demand for a diplomatic process. An agreement with [the party] won’t end with civic issues.

What kind of turnout do you expect?

I believe that in the end, it will be over 50 percent. We just started the campaign this week. I think we’ll succeed.

Are you returning to Israel to vote?

My wife is in her ninth month, and her estimated due date is October 30, so unfortunately, I can't leave. Of course, the pregnancy was determined before the election was.