Prime Minister Yair Lapid received a lukewarm welcome in Nazareth on Tuesday, where he arrived to meet with the mayor of Nazareth and other local officials representing Arab communities amid efforts to increase voter turnout for the upcoming November 1 election.

Speaking with Mayor Ali Salam and some 20 other officials, Lapid said that "if your citizens [Arabs] don't go out to vote, they should understand that what was given [to them] the last year will also be taken from them," referring to the expected low voter turnout rate amongst Israeli Arabs.

"You are voting for your lives, you are voting for partnership," Lapid continued. Residents and activists in the city criticized the timing of the Prime Minister's visit and demonstrated outside city hall where the meeting took place.

One of the main issues discussed at the meeting was crime pervasive across Arab communities. Lapid spoke on the death of Walid Shahab, the 14-year-old boy from Jisr al-Zarqa who was shot to death while on his way to buy pizza.

"This is a terrible failure [of a teen] on the part of the entire Israeli society. It wasn't just a child from Arab society that was murdered, it was a child from Israeli society that was murdered, and we bear the responsibility for his fate," Lapid said.

Taibeh mayor Shua'a Mansour, who was present at the meeting, said that they discussed "crime and violence, the housing problem, and housing demolitions, but there were no promises made [by Lapid]."

Open gallery view Demonstrators stand outside Nazareth city hall during Lapid's visit to the city on Tuesday. Credit: Gil Eliahu

Lapid was greeted by tens of protestors, who gathered outside the city hall as the meeting took place. The protestors stood behind police barriers, and shouted "Lapid is a war criminal" and "From Nazareth to Nablus, we stand united" whilst waving Palestinian flags. Masab Duhan, a Nazareth city council member, joined the protestors and said "this is a political visit." He added that "only yesterday the Prime Minister and his military butchered Palestinians in Nablus, and he shows up here like nothing happened. We want to tell Lapid that we here are part of the Palestinian people. What happens in Jenin and Nablus, happens here in Nazareth".

Mayor Ali Salam told Arab media outlets that Lapid's visit was mainly a routine work meeting, but that the timing of the visit was connected to the upcoming election next week. "Lapid could have visited last month if this was a regular work meeting. It's obvious he is here campaigning for votes," he added. In any case, Salam emphasized that "all the votes from Nazareth will go to Arab parties".

After leaving Nazareth, Lapid went on to Julis, to meet with Druze community spiritual leader, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, and Chairman of the Druze and Circassian municipal council forum Jaber Hamood, along with other senior Druze community leaders