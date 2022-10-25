Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Elections: Ayelet Shaked Says the Right Needs Her, Not Dropping Out of Race

Once the shining light of Israeli secular right-wing politics, polls have consistently predicted that Interior Minister Shaked will fail to reach the electoral threshold. She says Netanyahu needs her to form a majority

Michael Hauser Tov
Ayelet Shaked in Tel-Aviv in early October.
With her close associates surrounding her, Ayelet Shaked, chairman of the Habayit Hayehudi party, had spent Tuesday intensely deliberating whether she should drop out of the electoral race. The question has haunted her throughout her electoral campaign, which has been conducted under the constant shadow of the possibility that she will fail to pass the electoral threshold. But later Tuesday evening, Shaked came out with a bold announcement: she's staying in the race.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Shaked belted, "And so I say to all of you again: The Jewish Home will not retire from the race. All the polls show one thing: the right doesn't have 61 seats, it has 59. It has 60, but it doesn't have 61. On the other hand, if we pass the electoral threshold, there will be a right-wing government with 62 seats."

Shaked's decision to stay in the race is at odds with her consistently low showing in electoral polls throughout the campaign, all predicting she will not make it past the post come election day. The fear that she would eventually drop out of the race has only withered her voter base's already thin support.

Despite all this, Shaked defiantly claimed that "since rumors of my retirement started circulating, I have received enormous public support." She claimed that there is a significant public of "ideologically minded people whose fate is tied to mine...who look to the right and to the left and realize they have no other ideological home."

Shaked bemoaned what she claims are "self-sabotage" attempts by other right wing politicians who are trying to bolster their vote by dismissing her chances, and rallied her supporters to vote so that her party can reach 6 seats in the upcoming election.

Shaked's political fortunes have taken a dramatic nosedive. Once heralded as the shining light of the secular far-right in Israel, Shaked, known for her hardline stance against undocumented migrants and unwavering support for the settlement enterprise, has served as Justice Minister and is Israel's current Interior Minister. Her fortunes turned when, along with former prime minister Naftali Bennett, she opted to betray her mostly pro-Netanyahu voter base and join forces with Yair Lapid to form the current ruling coalition after the last election. Her decision to join the Lapid-Bennett government has alienated her from her traditional voters and ultimately left her in the political wilderness once Naftali Bennett lost control over an unruly coalition, forcing the current election. Recent stunts, like her mea culpa and promise to steer the party rightward, have failed to convince voters she was worthy of renewed trust.

Despite fears that Shaked's electoral fortunes could damage Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc in the polls, her decision is unlikely to impact the outcome of the election. Her voters base is likely to redistribute it votes amongst the Likud and Benny Gantz's National Unity Party in equal measure, with some opting to remain home on election day.

